Jenna Elfman and Amanda Righetti Bring Home Designer Bags for Children's Education

At the 11th annual P.S. Arts Bag Lunch charity event in L.A., hosted by Elizabeth Stewart and George Kotsiopoulos, guests perused three rooms of Christian DiorMiu MiuValentino, and Givenchy handbags, donated by a multitude of high-end brands, and raised more than $150,000 by bidding on or purchasing them. The proceeds went to P.S. Arts, a non-profit that provides art education to children in underserved public schools and communities.

The Mentalist’s Amanda Righetti came away with pieces from Coach and Max Mara, and gave InStyle.com her take on what a bag reveals about a woman. "It says, 'This is how much or how little I can get away with carrying in a day,'" she said, which meant her slim Ferragamo clutch (above, right) required some extra off-site storage. "I have the back-up bag, which might as well be a suitcase, in my car."

Jenna Elfman wore a red Valentino dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes and also supported the cause of funding schools—the importance of which she knows first-hand, as a mother of two. Elfman (above, left) shared an upcoming milestone for a son: "One's about to lose his front tooth, so it's kind of exciting," she said.

Making memories with her boys, Easton Quinn Monroe, 4, and Story Elias, 6, is something she enjoys about motherhood. "It's just laughing with my kids and seeing them be happy and do well and flourish—it's the best thing," she told InStyle.com. "That, to me, is the most hard core joy. Nothing materialistic brings me joy like the joy of the human spirit, and seeing anybody doing well and genuinely happy—that's why I'm alive."

And to turn around those not-so-great days, Elfman has a trick: "I just play and jump with my kids. Just get on the trampoline and start jumping. And usually if you just start smiling, even if it's been a bad day, you'll start feeling happier."

—With reporting by Carita Rizzo

