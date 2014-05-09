Inside One of the Coolest Parties of the Week, Co-Hosted by Zoe Saldana

Brooke Mazurek
May 09, 2014 @ 4:16 pm

The ever-stylish Zoe Saldana and Max Mara's Maria Giulia Maramotti were like two peas in a modern-art-style pod at last night’s Whitney Art Party in New York City. The duo co-hosted the event, where works of up-and-coming contemporary American artists were auctioned off, and found themselves enthralled by one piece in particular: a laser-etched, hot pink–tinted plexiglass sculpture by artist E.V. Day.

"It is amazing, and I even had the honor of meeting the artist," Maramotti said of the piece, which depicts the stages of French impressionist painter Claude Monet’s water lilies. "There is beauty in its simplicity," Saldana said. "It’s so exciting be part of an organization that is helping to fund work like this."

As flutes of champagne circulated and DJ Hannah Bronfman spun tunes, guests (including Emmy Rossum and Dree Hemingway) meandered through the Highline Stages space, which was decorated with whimsical touches of silver foil. Dressing for the event was a no-brainer for Saldana, who selected a Max Mara cocktail dress from the label's fall/winter 2014 collection. "The fashion house sponsors the event, I was so eager to show off some of their elegant work!"

See more photos of celebrities at this week’s hottest parties in our gallery!

1 of 40 SartorialPhoto/Splash News

Zoe Saldana

co-hosted the 2014 Whitney Art Party with Max Mara's creative director, Maria Giulia Maramotti. “It’s so exciting be part of an organization that is helping to fund work like this,” Saldana tells InStyle.
2 of 40 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes

celebrated in New York City at the U.S. launch of the Narciso Rodriguez (heart) Bottletop Collection x Pepsi, an exclusive collaboration of limited-edition handbags crafted from Amazon Rainforest-friendly leather and up-cycled pop tabs.
3 of 40 Barcroft Media /Landov

Olivia Palermo

also attended the Narciso Rodriguez (heart) Bottletop Collection x Pepsi U.S. launch. The handbags are created by artisans in Brazil who are trained by Bottletop, a charitable foundation launched in 2002 that works to support health education in Africa, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.
4 of 40 Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

attended a private reception celebrating the exhibition of costumes and props from Disney's upcoming film Maleficent at Kensington Palace in London, which supports the Great Ormond Street Hospital.
5 of 40 Splash News

Elle Fanning

looked ethereal at a screening of Maleficent at Kensington Palace in London, in which she stars along Angelina Jolie. The film hits theaters May 30, 2014.
6 of 40 Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Chrome Hearts

Kate Hudson and Fergie

stepped out for a garden party in Los Angeles hosted by Hudson to celebrate her upcoming accessories collaboration with Chrome Hearts. "The Chrome Hearts brand has really developed over the years, they're artists and you can see it," Hudson tells InStyle. "They're so fun to work with and their pieces are detailed and all the best quality."
7 of 40 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

was the picture of perfect glamour at the New York City Ballet 2014 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City.
8 of 40 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen and Bryan Cranston

celebrated at the premiere of their movie Godzilla in Hollywood, which comes to theaters everywhere May 16, 2014.
9 of 40 Courtesy of BFA for Jimmy Choo

Robin Roberts and Kelly Bensimon

celebrated Jimmy Choo's new Made-to-Order shoe program at an exclusive luncheon hosted by the brand at Christie’s Auction House in Rockefeller Center, New York City. Roberts and Bensimon perused the brand's made-to-order styles while they discussed which of the hundreds of fabric and colors they'd mix and match on Choo's signature styles.
10 of 40 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Delete Blood Cancer

Dita Von Teese, Coco Rocha, Georgia May Jagger and Jessie J

celebrated at the 2014 Delete Blood Cancer Gala Honoring Evan Sohn and the Sohn Conference Foundation in New York City, where Jessie J performed. "I’m excited to be the entertainment for such an incredible evening," she tells InStyle. "I feel like it’s really important to raise awareness for this cause and if I can help make the match happen, then that’s incredible."
11 of 40 Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

came out for the 2014 CLIO Image Awards in New York City, where Parker received the Honorary CLIO Image Award and Cohen acted as host.
12 of 40 Richie Buxo/Splash News

Gisele Bündchen

showed off her Prophetik hemp eco-conscious gown at the 2014 Rainforest Alliance Gala, which was held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
13 of 40 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Conan O'Brien, Steven Spielberg and Liam Neeson

attended the USC Shoah Foundation's 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles. The institute is dedicated to making audio-visual interviews with survivors and witnesses of the Holocaust and other genocides a compelling voice for education and action.
14 of 40 Lester Cohen/Getty Images for USC Shoah Foundation

Kim Kardashian and Rita Wilson

also came out to the USC Shoah Foundation's 20th Anniversary Gala, where President Barack Obama was on-hand to accept the Ambassador for Humanity Award.
15 of 40 Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale

Prince Harry and Joss Stone

stepped out for a good cause at the Sentebale Summer Party in London. Prince Harry founded the Sentebale charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which helps disadvantaged children in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho.
16 of 40 Janet Mayer/Splash News

Olivia Wilde and Padma Lakshmi

shared their inspirational stories at the Moms + SocialGood event, which concluded the second annual Global Moms Relay. The conference brings together moms who are making a difference through social media, technology and philanthropy together with the purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of women and children everywhere.
17 of 40 Nicholas Hunt/Patrick McMullan/Sipa USA

Rihanna

looked pretty in pink at the Dior Cruise 2015 runway show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City.
18 of 40 Araya Diaz/WireImage

Stacey Dash, Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan

reunited and posed with a fan at the Film Independent's pre-festival outdoor screening of Clueless at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.
19 of 40 REX USA

Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie

cutely held hands while promoting their upcoming movie Maleficent in Paris, France. The films hits theaters May 30, 2014.
20 of 40 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard and Joaquin Phoenix

attended the premiere of The Weinstein Company's The Immigrant, which was hosted by Dior and The Cinema Society in New York City. The two stars of the film also hit up the after party at Beautique, where guests drank Moët & Chandon.
21 of 40 Mike Pont/Getty Images

Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen

were a fashionable pair at Tyra Banks' Flawsome Ball 2014 in New York City, where all funds raised went to support The Tyra Banks TZONE Foundation, whose mission empowers girls and young women to realize their ambitions, discover new possibilities within themselves, and approach life’s challenges with fierce determination and drive.
22 of 40 Monica Schipper/Getty Images

John Mulaney, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers

were a comedic trio at the LOL With LLS: Jokes on You, Cancer! event at New World Stages in New York City. All proceeds from the first annual comedy benefit will go to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
23 of 40 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jon Hamm and Lake Bell

came out for the premiere of Disney's Million Dollar Arm at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The pair stars in the film, which debuts in theaters May 16, 2014.
24 of 40 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova and Maryna Linchuk

attended a dinner hosted by Ferragamo celebrating the launch of the Fiamma Handbag and Film Series at Casa Lever in New York City. Watch the videos, which celebrate the relationship between mothers and daughters, at ferragamo.com
25 of 40 Albert Michael/startraksphoto

Blake Lively

supported a good cause at the Gucci Parfums Chime for Change Launch Event at Macy's in New York City. Chime for Change is a global campaign to convene, unite, and strengthen the voices speaking out for girls and women around the world.
26 of 40 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Katherine Heigl and Hilary Duff

were a cute pair at the ASPCA Celebrates Its Multi-Million Dollar Commitment To Los Angeles' Animals event in Beverly Hills, California.
27 of 40 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Jennifer Meyer and Gwyneth Paltrow

celebrated at the opening of Paltrow's Goop pop-up shop at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles. The store is open until May 11th, and features exclusive jewelry designs from Meyer.
28 of 40 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza and Emma Roberts

were a stylish duo at the after party for the premiere of Palo Alto at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California. Roberts stars in the film alongside James Franco, which hits theaters May 9, 2014.
29 of 40 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

James Franco and Gia Coppola

attended the Los Angeles premiere of Coppola's directorial debut Palo Alto, which centers on the relationship between a troubled teen (Emma Roberts) and her teacher (Franco).
30 of 40 Kristina Bumphrey/Startraksphoto.com

Jane Krakowski and Debra Messing

came out for a good cause at City of Hope's Spirit of Life Awards Honoring ABC's Amy Robach and KAUFMANFRANCO. The luncheon was a benefit for lifesaving research, treatment, and education programs at City of Hope.
31 of 40 Mike Pont/Getty Images

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung

celebrated at the A Short History Of Decay premiere, in which Greenberg stars, held at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.
32 of 40 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EIF Revlon Run Walk

Emma Stone

co-hosted the 17th Annual EIF Revlon Run/Walk for Women with Andy Cohen in New York City. More than 15,000 participants joined the race to help raise critical funds to support women’s cancer research, counseling, and outreach programs.
33 of 40 JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com

Karlie Kloss, Kate Bosworth and Taylor Swift

were a gorgeous trio at hairstylist Harry Josh's Annual HairBall Party at the Jane Hotel in New York City.
34 of 40 JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

also hit the dance floor at Harry Josh's Annual HairBall Party, where the couple both showed off their enviable locks.
35 of 40 D Dipasupil/Getty Images for GLAAD

Kacey Musgraves and Kylie Minogue

attended the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, where both of the singers were featured performers.
36 of 40 Gregory Pace/BEImages

Emmy Rossum

also came out for the 2014 GLAAD Media Awards, where the actress presented an award.
37 of 40 Peter West/ACE/INFphoto.com

Lea Michele

celebrated at the premiere of Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return in Los Angeles. The actress voices Dorothy's character in the animated flick, which hits theaters May 9, 2014.
38 of 40 Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Naomi Watts

came out for Pioneer Works: Center for Art and Innovation's first annual benefit fundraiser "The Village Fête" in Brooklyn, New York.
39 of 40 Angela Pham/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Kirsten Dunst

hosted a party to celebrate the reprint of Rodarte, a book by the Hollywood-favorite label's designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy.
40 of 40 Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Sarah Paulson, Amanda Peet and America Ferrera

attended the 29th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards in New York City, which recognize excellence in New York Off-Broadway theater.

