Inside One of the Coolest Parties of the Week, Co-Hosted by Zoe Saldana

The ever-stylish Zoe Saldana and Max Mara's Maria Giulia Maramotti were like two peas in a modern-art-style pod at last night’s Whitney Art Party in New York City. The duo co-hosted the event, where works of up-and-coming contemporary American artists were auctioned off, and found themselves enthralled by one piece in particular: a laser-etched, hot pink–tinted plexiglass sculpture by artist E.V. Day.

"It is amazing, and I even had the honor of meeting the artist," Maramotti said of the piece, which depicts the stages of French impressionist painter Claude Monet’s water lilies. "There is beauty in its simplicity," Saldana said. "It’s so exciting be part of an organization that is helping to fund work like this."

As flutes of champagne circulated and DJ Hannah Bronfman spun tunes, guests (including Emmy Rossum and Dree Hemingway) meandered through the Highline Stages space, which was decorated with whimsical touches of silver foil. Dressing for the event was a no-brainer for Saldana, who selected a Max Mara cocktail dress from the label's fall/winter 2014 collection. "The fashion house sponsors the event, I was so eager to show off some of their elegant work!"

