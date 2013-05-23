Stars Come Out to Celebrate Jimmy Choo's Launch of "The Season," and More Party Pics

Hannah Young/Rex / Rex USA
Summer may just be beginning, but Jimmy Choo is already looking toward fall! The brand celebrated the pre-fall designs of its accessories collection The Season during a private dinner held at the Clifton Nurseries in London. Celeb fans of the line -- like Samantha Barks and Thandie Newton (who co-hosted the fete alongside Creative Director Sandra Choi) -- came out to show their support. Click the photo to see more of this week's party photos!
