Stars Come Out to Celebrate Jimmy Choo's Launch of "The Season," and More Party Pics

Colbie Caillat

Colbie Caillat kicked off Memorial Day Weekend with Old Navy at its Camp Old Navy event at River Park Pier 63 in New York City. "I’m happy to be here in New York on this beautiful day!" Caillat told InStyle.com before she made her way to the stage to perform before the crowd, who enjoyed traditional summer treats like lemonade, brisket, and s'mores. "I love the whole set up," she continued. "I always love these shows that are right on the water. It's always my favorite place to be around, especially to get to perform near."