Stars Come Out to Celebrate Jimmy Choo's Launch of "The Season," and More Party Pics

Hannah Young/Rex / Rex USA
Jennifer Davis
May 23, 2013 @ 1:53 pm

Summer may just be beginning, but Jimmy Choo is already looking toward fall! The brand celebrated the pre-fall designs of its accessories collection The Season during a private dinner held at the Clifton Nurseries in London. Celeb fans of the line -- like Samantha Barks and Thandie Newton (who co-hosted the fete alongside Creative Director Sandra Choi) -- came out to show their support. Click the photo to see more of this week's party photos!

MORE:
• Jimmy Choo Debuts "The Season" 
• Jimmy Choo Launches Their Second Scent
Why Thandie Newton Went Natural

1 of 24 Hannah Young/Rex/Rex USA

Samantha Barks and Thandie Newton

Samantha Barks joined Thandie Newton (in Stella McCartney) at a dinner Newton co-hosted in London with Jimmy Choo in honor of its pre-fall accessories collection, The Season.
Advertisement
2 of 24 Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Colbie Caillat

Colbie Caillat kicked off Memorial Day Weekend with Old Navy at its Camp Old Navy event at River Park Pier 63 in New York City. "I’m happy to be here in New York on this beautiful day!" Caillat told InStyle.com before she made her way to the stage to perform before the crowd, who enjoyed traditional summer treats like lemonade, brisket, and s'mores. "I love the whole set up," she continued. "I always love these shows that are right on the water. It's always my favorite place to be around, especially to get to perform near."
3 of 24 Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen celebrated the launch of her campaign for BLK DNM with photographer Johan Lindeberg, who shot the supermodel free of makeup for the ads.
Advertisement
4 of 24 Jon Furniss/Invision/AP

Justin Bartha, Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, and Zach Galifianakis

The four-man wolfpack came together in London to premiere the final installment of the epic Hangover trilogy. The film opens nationwide May 23.

Advertisement
5 of 24 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Coco Rocha and Zac Posen

Coco Rocha and Zac Posen enjoyed a night of art at the opening of the Revolution exhibition at the 69th Regiment Armory in New York City.
Advertisement
6 of 24 Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Chalke

Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Chalke attended Versace and Vanity Fair's luncheon benefiting Vital Voices Global Partnership, an organization that aims to bring visibility to extraordinary women around the world by fostering their leadership potential.
Advertisement
7 of 24 Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles (in Diane von Furstenberg) energized the crowd at Intermix's 20th anniversary party, held at the New Museum in New York City. The singer performed a five-song set while party-goers sipped on Cucumber Fizz and Lemongrass Zest Belvedere-infused cocktails and Pampelonne Rosé Lime.
Advertisement
8 of 24 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg and Isla Fisher

Now You See Me co-stars Jesse Eisenberg (in Calvin Klein) and Isla Fisher (in L'Wren Scott) partied at the Hudson Hotel in New York City to honor their new film about magicians. "I had to learn a lot of magic because my character is the best slight of hand magician in the world," Eisenberg told us at the premiere. "So I learned enough to make it appear that I had a lot of experience." The film opens nationwide May 31.

Advertisement
9 of 24 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, and Dana Brunetti

The House of Cards team, including executive producer Dana Brunetti, star and executive producer Kevin Spacey, and star Robin Wright, reunited at the 17th Annual Webby Awards, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City to accept their Special Achievement Award for their groundbreaking work on the Netflix's web-only series. The annual ceremony honors the best on the web.

Advertisement
10 of 24 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation

Emma Stone

Emma Stone and brother Spencer showed their love for mom Krista, a breast cancer survivor, at the 2013 Peace, Love & A Cure Benefit hosted by the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation in Cresskill, New Jersey. During the event, Emma presented her mom with an award for her work in bringing awareness to the disease.
Advertisement
11 of 24 Richard Young/Rex/Rex USA

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson (in Smythe) celebrated the start of the summer season with Gwyneth Paltrow (in Prabal Gurung) at a Goop bash held at the Mark's Club in London.
Advertisement
12 of 24 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Brittany Snow and Trina Turk

Brittany Snow (in Bionda Castana) and Trina Turk kicked off the start of summer at the 2013 Chandon Summer Soiree at the Dream Downtown in New York City. Turk collaborated with Chandon to create warm weather staples inspired by their new navy and white summer bottle. "We wanted to do a stripe that complemented the stripe on the bottle, so we did a multi red, white, and blue stripe," Turke told InStyle.com. "It's very cute!"
Advertisement
13 of 24 Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy attended the Modern Museum of Art's Party in the Garden soiree to honor New York City's Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his generous support of the museum. Guests were treated to a live performance by the band Fun.
Advertisement
14 of 24 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Aziz Ansari, Amanda Seyfried, and Chris O'Dowd

Aziz Ansari, Amanda Seyfried (in Preen), and Chris O'Dowd premiered their movie, Epic, along with the rest of the cast in New York City. The film is a magical, animated tale of a teenage girl who finds herself transported to a deep forest where she teams up with others to save the world from evil.
Advertisement
15 of 24 Nikki Nelson/WENN

Bradley Cooper

The wolfpack is back! Bradley Cooper premiered The Hangover Part III in Los Angeles with the rest of the cast, including Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Jamie Chung, and Heather Graham. The third installment opens nationwide Thursday, May 23.

Advertisement
16 of 24 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Dianna Agron, Zosia Mamet, and Alexa Chung

Dianna Agron (in Valentino), Zosia Mamet, and Alexa Chung participated in Glamour Magazine's "These Girls" event to benefit the Urban Arts Partnership at Joe's Pub in New York City. The actresses performed personal monologues about their experiences being young women in today's society.
Advertisement
17 of 24 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgard and Ellen Page

The East co-stars Alexander Skarsgard and Ellen Page were on hand to premiere their new film at the Sunshine Landmark in New York City. The movie follows an anarchist group that is infiltrated by an operative from a private intelligence firm.
Advertisement
18 of 24 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kate Beckinsale and Chelsea Handler

Kate Beckinsale and Chelsea Handler enjoyed a set by the Rolling Stones at the band's 50 & Counting tour stop at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
19 of 24 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Celine Dion and Madonna

Madonna (in Givenchy), who took home the award for Top Touring Artist, posed backstage with Celine Dion at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.
Advertisement
20 of 24 Sara Jaye Weiss/startraksphoto.com

Carly Rae Jepsen and Hayden Panettiere

Carly Rae Jepsen (in Dyanthe) caught up with Nashville star Hayden Panettiere (in Halston Heritage) on the red carpet before heading into the MGM Grand Garden Arena to accept her award for Top Digital Songs Artist at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.
Advertisement
21 of 24 Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (in Zuhair Murad), who took home eight trophies at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, shared a moment with BFF Selena Gomez (in Zuhair Murad) during the show.
Advertisement
22 of 24 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Sophie LaMontagne, Jessica Alba, and Katherine Kallinis

Georgetown Cupcakes owners Sophie LaMontagne and Katherine Kallinis joined Jessica Alba (in Miss Wu) at her book signing for The Honest Life: Living Naturally and True to You at the Redwood Restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland. The baking duo provided on-theme cupcakes for the event.
Advertisement
23 of 24 Brad Barket/Getty Images

Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow

Lena Dunham (in Thakoon) and Judd Apatow showed their support for local Brooklyn hospital Lutheran Healthcare at its 130th Annual Dinner Dance at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City.
Advertisement
24 of 24 DVSIL/iPhotoLive.com

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

On-screen and off-screen couple Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas attended the Disney Media Network's International Upfronts to promote their show Once Upon a Time in Burbank, California.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!