Celebrity Parties: May 16 to May 22, 2014

Bianca Balti, Karlie Kloss, Jane Fonda, Lara Stone and Barbara Palvin

made for a gorgeous group at amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala during the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, which raised a record breaking $35 million for research to fight HIV/AIDS and to help find a cure. The evening featured a celebrity filled live auction, an all red fashion show in tribute to Marilyn Monroe, and performances by Robin Thicke, Lana Del Rey, Aloe Blacc, and Andrea Bocelli.