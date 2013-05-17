This Is How CW Stars Party! See AnnaSophia Robb, Nina Dobrev, and More

Kevin Mazur/WireImage(3)
Jennifer Davis
May 17, 2013 @ 3:30 pm

The stars of The CW came together to celebrate the renewal of their shows and the upcoming fall 2013 lineup at The CW's Upfronts after-party, held at Finale in New York City. The Carrie Diaires co-stars Austin Butler and AnnaSophia Robb partied alongside The Vampire Diaries stars Phoebe Tonkin and Nina Dobrev (in Versace), while Arrow hunk Stephen Amell cozied up to Aimee Teegarden, who will star in the new CW series Star-Crossed. Click the photo above to see more of the best parties from this week!

1 of 25 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Phoebe Tonkin and Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries co-stars Phoebe Tonkin and Nina Dobrev (in Versace) celebrated the renewal of their show for another season at The CW's 2013 Upfronts after-party at Finale in New York City.
2 of 25 Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Donatella Versace and Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen joined Donatella Versace at the reveal of her two new collections for Versus Versace at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York City. The event stood out for showcasing both London designer J.W. Anderson’s one-off capsule collection for the brand, as well as a revamped archival line for Versus Versace. Combining both music and fashion, the models showed off the looks in groups as musical acts-including Grimes, Angel Haze and Dead Sara-performed throughout. "The launch of Versus Versace brought together everything that I love: fashion, music, DJs, young people and their amazing energy,” Donatella said. “This mix of music and fashion captures the essence of Versus Versace, a label for a new global tribe."
3 of 25 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rebecca Romijn and Ali Larter

Rebecca Romijn celebrated her new TNT series King & Maxwell alongside actress Ali Larter at the network's upfront event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
4 of 25 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Royal Salute

Valentino, Karolina Kurkova, and Jason Wu

Valentino, Karolina Kurkova (in Carolina Herrera), and Jason Wu enjoyed an afternoon of polo at Prince Harry's Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Greenwich, Connecticut. The event raised money for Sentebale, the charity Harry founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children suffering from the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
5 of 25 Anna Webber/Getty Images for ELLE

Iman and Kerry Washington

Iman showed her support for Kerry Washington (in Lanvin) who was honored by ELLE magazine and TOD's at Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria in New York City.
6 of 25 D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lauren Bush Lauren and Chelsea Clinton

Lauren Bush Lauren and Chelsea Clinton attended Generation On's 2013 Outstanding Leadership in Youth Service Benefit in New York City. The organization is a global youth service movement that aims to inspire, equip, and mobilize youth by helping others.
7 of 25 Alberto Reyes/WENN.com

Logan West and Emma Stone

Gilda's Club New York ambassador Emma Stone and Miss Teen USA Logan West honored women with cancer at the organization's 6th Annual Women Working & Living with Cancer benefit luncheon in New York City.
8 of 25 Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP

Zoe Saldana and Kate Beckinsale

After making stops around the world to promote Star Trek Into Darkness, Zoe Saldana (in Rodarte) touched down in Los Angeles to premiere the film stateside with the cast and fans of the franchise, including Kate Beckinsale (in Alberta Ferretti). The latest installment of the sci-fi series opens nationwide this Thursday.
9 of 25 Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

Sam Palladio and Hayden Panettiere

Nashville co-stars Sam Palladio and Hayden Panettiere celebrated the successful first season of their show at Entertainment Weekly and ABC's VIP Upfronts party at The General in New York City.
10 of 25 Richie Buxo/Splash News

Darby Stanchfield and Kerry Washington

Scandal stars Darby Stanchfield and Kerry Washington (in Marc by Marc Jacobs) left matters of state behind to celebrate with the stars of other ABC shows at Entertainment Weekly and ABC VIP Upfronts party.
11 of 25 Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Debra Messing and Will Chase

Debra Messing and Will Chase cozied up at Entertainment Weekly and the Gersh Agency's Upfronts Party at Catch Roof in New York City.
12 of 25 Sara Jaye Weiss/startraksphoto.com

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba got ready to sweat at a charity exercise class she hosted with Flywheel Sports to benefit Baby2Baby in West Hollywood.
13 of 25 Peter Larsen/WireImage

Nikki Reed

Nikki Reed headed south to Dallas, Texas to launch her five-piece jewelry for 7 for All Mankind, a lineup inspired by the theme of the brand’s spring line, love and connectivity. “It feels very natural,” Reed told InStyle.com. “Love is very much on my mind. All the music that amp#91;husband Paul McDonald and Iamp#93;are writing is very love inspired so it’s easy to connect with that kind of theme.”
14 of 25 Mike Windle/Getty Images for NYLON Magazine

Chloe Grace Moretz and Taylor Hanson

Former teen heartthrob Taylor Hanson toasted to the young stars of today, including Chloe Grace Moretz (in Opening Ceremony), at Nylon's Annual Young Hollywood Party at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.
15 of 25 Jack Shea/Starshots/Broadimage

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu adhered to the black and white theme of the American Ballet Theatre's Annual Spring Gala in a white Vivenne Westwood gown, J.Mendel fur bolero, and sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. "It was extraordinary!" Liu told InStyle.com at the gala, which followed eight vignettes that previewed the ballet season at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. “To see a compilation of all the best is really fun,” she said. “I had an amazing time."
16 of 25 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

Cute couple Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger (in Prabal Gurung and JewelMint) honored Prabal Gurung at the Vogue and MAC Cosmetics dinner at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
17 of 25 Steven Bergman / AFF-USA

Demi Lovato and Zooey Deschanel

X Factor judge Demi Lovato and New Girl star Zooey Deschanel arrived at FOX's upfront presentation to celebrate the renewal of their shows in New York City.
18 of 25 Larry Marano

Selena Gomez

InStyle’s June cover girl Selena Gomez (in AllSaints) touched down in Miami this weekend to greet 70 contest winners at Rec Room in Miami Beach and answer their questions about her new album, dating in the spotlight, being a role model, and how she stays grounded. Her No. 1 tip: Ignore the haters. “It wouldn't do me any good to sit at home on my computer and track everything that everyone is saying about me,” she told the intimate crowd.
19 of 25 Frank Micelotta/Invision for Revlon/AP Images

Julie Bowen and Halle Berry

Revlon beauty ambassador Halle Berry and Modern Family’s Julie Bowen were ready to work out for a cause at the 20th Annual EIF Revlon Run Walk for Women in Los Angeles. Since it started, the Run Walk has become one of the largest 5K fundraising events in the nation. It raises money for cancer research, treatment, counseling, and outreach programs to support medically underserved women with the disease.
20 of 25 Billy Farrell / BFAnyc /Sipa USA

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde got wild in Marrakech! The star (in Diane von Furstenberg and Cynthia Vincent) made a slithery new friend during an event held at Le Salama in Morocco as part of ASMALLWORLD's Relaunch Weekend.
21 of 25 Sipa USA

Dianna Agron

Dianna Agron played the part of tourist while on vacation as part of ASMALLWORLD's Relaunch Weekend in Marrakech, Morocco.
22 of 25 Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl celebrated the opening of the Modern Museum of Art's latest exhibition, EXPO 1, in New York City. The exhibit explores the the current state of the environment and social and political change in New York.
23 of 25 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung came out to support boyfriend Bryan Greenberg at the brunch he hosted as part of the 2nd Annual Olevolos Project Fundraiser at The General in New York City. The event raised funds for orphans and disadvantaged children from the Olevolos Village of Tanzania, Africa.
24 of 25 Todd Williamson/Invision for CARRY Foundation/AP Images

Tyler Perry and Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett congratulated Tyler Perry on his honor for his work with children who suffer from skin disorders at the Coalition for At-Risk Youth (CARRY) Foundation's 7th Annual Shall We Dance Gala, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
25 of 25 Patrick Rideaux

Victoria Justice and Madison Reed

Victoria Justice and sister Madison Reed enjoyed some quality sibling bonding time at the 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango concert, held at the Home Depot Center in Los Angeles. Ryan Seacrest hosted the event, which featured performances by Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato, and more.

