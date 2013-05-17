This Is How CW Stars Party! See AnnaSophia Robb, Nina Dobrev, and More

2 of 25 Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Donatella Versace and Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen joined Donatella Versace at the reveal of her two new collections for Versus Versace at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York City. The event stood out for showcasing both London designer J.W. Anderson’s one-off capsule collection for the brand, as well as a revamped archival line for Versus Versace. Combining both music and fashion, the models showed off the looks in groups as musical acts-including Grimes, Angel Haze and Dead Sara-performed throughout. "The launch of Versus Versace brought together everything that I love: fashion, music, DJs, young people and their amazing energy,” Donatella said. “This mix of music and fashion captures the essence of Versus Versace, a label for a new global tribe."