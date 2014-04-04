And The Best Looking Couple of the Night Award Goes To….

They both look incredibly amazing solo, but together, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl are unstoppable when it comes to their couple style.

Last night, the duo looked gorgeous during an intimate reception and dinner at Gustavino's in New York City to celebrate 90 years of the Montblanc Meisterstück.

So gorgeous, that we had to make note of it.

Palermo, whose style we simply can’t get enough of any day of the week, looked classic and polished in black, but her best accessory by far was her model fiancé Huebl, who looked dapper in a coordinating suit.

Whether they're attending a celeb-studded soiree or running errands on a Sunday afternoon, there’s no doubt that this duo just always looks good. We can’t wait to see how they look when they walk down the aisle.

