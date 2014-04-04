And The Best Looking Couple of the Night Award Goes To….

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc
Kim Peiffer
Apr 04, 2014 @ 3:24 pm

They both look incredibly amazing solo, but together, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl are unstoppable when it comes to their couple style.

Last night, the duo looked gorgeous during an intimate reception and dinner at Gustavino's in New York City to celebrate 90 years of the Montblanc Meisterstück.

So gorgeous, that we had to make note of it.

Palermo, whose style we simply can’t get enough of any day of the week, looked classic and polished in black, but her best accessory by far was her model fiancé Huebl, who looked dapper in a coordinating suit.

Whether they're attending a celeb-studded soiree or running errands on a Sunday afternoon, there’s no doubt that this duo just always looks good. We can’t wait to see how they look when they walk down the aisle.

1 of 18 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

were the most stylish couple in the room at an intimate reception and dinner held at Gustavino's in New York City to celebrate 90 years of the Montblanc Meisterstück.
2 of 18 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Unik Ernest, Rosario Dawson, and Stephen Baldwin

also attended Montblanc Celebrates 90 Years Of Meisterstück, where the trio got playful on the red carpet.
3 of 18 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Sienna Miller and Poppy Delevingne

buddied up at a party celebrating new jewelry designs by Astley Clarke and the re-opening of Marcus restaurant at the Berkeley Hotel in London, England.
4 of 18 Jemal Countess/Getty Images

America Ferrera and Padma Lakshmi

attended the 5th Annual Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York City. The yearly conference helps shape the narrative on issues affecting women around the world, with this years' speakers including Meryl Streep, Hillary Clinton, and Christine Lagarde.
5 of 18 GTRES/FameFlynet Pictures

Theo James and Shailene Woodley

shared an intimate moment at the Madrid premiere of their hit film Divergent, which is now in theaters everywhere.
6 of 18 Leandro Justen/BFANYC.com/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Jamie Chung and Alessandra Ambrosio

attended the launch of the Schutz summer 2014 shoe collection at their Madison Avenue flagship store in New York City. Ambrosio is the new face of the brand, and couldn't be more thrilled. "I used to go to Brazil all the time and I would bring back a lot of Schutz shoes in my suitcase. They’re super cute and they have so many different styles, plus they’re comfortable and the quality is great," Ambrosio tells InStyle.com.
7 of 18 PA PHOTOS/LANDOV

Kate Upton, Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann

looked amazing on the red carpet for the London premiere of their film The Other Woman, which opens April 25, 2014 in theaters everywhere.
8 of 18 BillyFarrell/BFAnyc.com

Kristen Bell

celebrated at the launch of Amex EveryDay with a kick-off event in New York City for a year-Long campaign that shines a spotlight on America’s #EveryDayMoments. Bell stunned in a Camilla and Marc dress with Rubert Sanderson shoes and a Christian Louboutin bag.
9 of 18 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

January Jones and Christina Hendricks

looked stunning at the Mad Men season 7 premiere in Hollywood, California. Jones (in Roksanda Ilincic) and Hendricks star in the hit show, which begins its final season on April 13, 2014.
10 of 18 Richie Buxo/Splash News

Heidi Klum

stepped out to launch the new Dr. Scholl's DreamWalk line in New York City.
11 of 18 Demis Maryannakis/Splash News

Petra Nemcova

spoke at the latest LinkedIn Discussion Series event in New York City, where the supermodel discussed how to building personal brand and gave tips for the workplace.
12 of 18 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cobie Smulders

attended The Cinema Society & Gucci Guilty screening of Captain America: The Winter Soldier at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York City. Smulders (in Sportmax with Veronika Borchers jewels) stars in the film alongside Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Sebastian Stan, which opens April 4, 2014.

13 of 18 Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

Prabal Gurung

came out to the Tiffany & Co. sponsored screening of Engram in New York City, a short film that dabbles with the idea of the subconscious mind. Gurung constructed a dress designed exclusively for the movie.
14 of 18 Donato Sardella/Getty Images for MOCA

Katy Perry

celebrated at MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles, California. The songstress rocked a futuristic Versace gown for the star-studded event.
15 of 18 Faye Sadou/UPA/Retna Ltd.

Dianna Agron

also attended MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala. Agron wore a look by Louis Vuitton, the sponsor of the evening's festivities.
16 of 18 David Becker/WireImage

David Furnish and Elton John

celebrated John's birthday at the grand opening of FIZZ, Furnish's new restaurant, inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
17 of 18 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Humane Society

Kate Mara

supported a worthy cause at the Humane Society of The United States 60th Anniversary Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
18 of 18 Alberto Rodriguez/KCA2014/Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Lea Michele

were an adorable duo backstage at Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards. Gomez was voted favorite female singer, while Michele presented the award for favorite funny star.

