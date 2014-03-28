Jude Law, Lena Dunham, and More Step Out at the Dom Hemingway Premiere

The stars came out last night to celebrate the premiere of Dom Hemingway at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York City. Jude Law, who stars in the film, attended the screening hosted by the Cinema Society and Links of London. Other attendees included Lena Dunham, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Allison Williams, and Jamie Chung. Everyone enjoyed themselves at the after party held in the yet-to-open Hotel Hugo, where guests drank Moët & Chandon well into the night.

Dom Hemingway tells the story of the larger-than-life criminal safecracker Dom Hemingway (Law) who is back on the streets after twelve years in prison. Out to collect what he is owed for keeping quiet about his questionable exploits, Hemingway visits his notorious crime boss (Demián Bichir) in France to claim his reward. Travelling with his friend (Richard E. Grant), he starts on a downward spiral after a car accident and failed love affair, realizing his new priority is to re-connect with his daughter Evelyn (Emilia Clarke).

