Jude Law, Lena Dunham, and More Step Out at the Dom Hemingway Premiere

The stars came out last night to celebrate the premiere of Dom Hemingway at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York City. Jude Law, who stars in the film, attended the screening hosted by the Cinema Society and Links of London. Other attendees included Lena Dunham, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Allison Williams, and Jamie Chung. Everyone enjoyed themselves at the after party held in the yet-to-open Hotel Hugo, where guests drank Moët & Chandon well into the night.

Dom Hemingway tells the story of the larger-than-life criminal safecracker Dom Hemingway (Law) who is back on the streets after twelve years in prison. Out to collect what he is owed for keeping quiet about his questionable exploits, Hemingway visits his notorious crime boss (Demián Bichir) in France to claim his reward. Travelling with his friend (Richard E. Grant), he starts on a downward spiral after a car accident and failed love affair, realizing his new priority is to re-connect with his daughter Evelyn (Emilia Clarke).

Catch Dom Hemingway in theaters April 2nd, and see more celebrities at this week’s biggest parties in our gallery!

Jude Law and Lena Dunham

attended The Cinema Society and Links of London screening of Fox Searchlight Pictures' Dom Hemingway, in which Law stars alongside Emilia Clarke. The film debuts April 2, 2014.
Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

cozied up at the Dom Heimngway screening after party, hosted by The Cinema Society and Moët & Chandon at the Hotel Hugo in New York City.
Leslie Mann and Cameron Diaz

were a stylishly dressed pair at CinemaCon 2014 in Las Vegas, where they promoted their upcoming film The Other Woman, out April 25, 2014.
Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis

also attended CinemaCon 2014, where the duo promoted their film Jupiter Ascending, in theaters everywhere July 18, 2014.
Jaime King and Emma Roberts

celebrated at a dinner for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood (hosted by Roberts) at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Connelly and Russell Crowe

attended the New York City premiere of their film NOAH at the Ziegfeld Theater. The movie, which will be released March 28, also stars Emma Watson, Douglas Booth, and Anthony Hopkins.
Ryan Sweeting and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting

stepped out at the 22nd Annual "A Night at Sardi's" event to benefit the Alzheimer's Association in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez

gave an inspirational speech to excited fans at the 1st Annual 'We Day' California, a yearly youth empowerment event organized by the Free the Children charity.
Emmy Rossum

attended an intimate lunch in honor of Christian Louboutin's new 'Passage' handbag collection, which took place at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.
Camilla Belle and Alessandra Ambrosio

also celebrated at the launch of Christian Louboutin's 'Passage' handbag collection, which features classic, structured designs in bright hues like cherry red and bold patterns like leopard and croc. Belle (in Gucci) and Ambrosio (in Sally LaPointe) wore bags and shoes by Louboutin.
Angelina Jolie

premiered footage from the upcoming film Unbroken during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Jolie directed and produced the movie, which tells the true story of Lou Zamperini, a World War II hero and track star who ran in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
Robin Thicke

performed during the grand opening of EXPRESS Times Square in New York City. The singer (in Express) livened up an already exciting event for the brand.

Nicole Kidman

attended the Weinstein Company's special screening of The Railway Man. Kidman stars in the film, out April 11, alongside Colin Firth, Jeremy Irvine, and Stellan Skarsgård.
Janelle Monáe

performed an exclusive set as part of the iHeartRadio Live Series at the at iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California. "I do music with the expectation of just giving," Monáe tells InStyle. "These ideas are meant to inspire not just me, but millions of people. To be invited to play at iHeartRadio is something you never take for granted."
Rachel Zoe

"Its feels incredible to finally have it out there and just be able to flip through it in my hands," Zoe tells InStyle of launching Living In Style, her second book.
Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

attend the launch party for Rachel Zoe's new book, Living In Style.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

poses at the Veep premiere party.
Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, and Christina Hendricks

attend The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2014, which honored Mad Men.

