Bulgari's 130th Anniversary in Rome: Lots of Celebs, and Lots of Dazzling Jewels

Marion Fasel
Mar 21, 2014 @ 3:48 pm

The fabulous Italian jeweler Bulgari made the most of its 130th anniversary by celebrating the city where its storied history began—Rome. Last night, the brand unveiled architect Peter Marino’s spectacular renovation of the historic flagship at 10 via Condotti. The new look maintained the old majesty of the legendary store where Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and more celebrities have made pilgrimages to buy a piece of Bulgari, but contained more glamour (if that’s even possible!) with additional marble details and wood cases that looked as if they were created in the days of La Dolce Vita.

Some of the firm’s famous fans, such as The Grand Budapest Hotel star Adrien Brody, former First Lady of France Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and model Poppy Delevingne attended the bash toasting the anniversary. After cocktails, the crowd gathered in the street covered in black carpet, the jeweler’s signature color, to watch a spectacular show of lights across the Spanish Steps set in part to the soundtrack for Gravity. The moment also celebrated Bulgari’s donation of 1.5 million Euros—around $2 million—to renovate the Roman landmark overlooking it’s boutique.

And while the light show was utterly dazzling, nothing could upstage the main event—the jewels. An offering of spectacular one-of-a-kind baubles filled the glamorous cases, including a dazzling Serpenti necklace named Ultimate Temptation that featured over 60 carats of diamonds and a 12.16-carat pear shape diamond hanging from it’s mouth. A new rendition of the B.Zero1 ring—Bulgari’s most popular design with over one million sold—was recreated in pink gold and bronze ceramic with Bulgari Roma engraved on the bottom in honor of the anniversary (as opposed to the traditional Bulgari-Bulgari).

Needless to say, if you’re in Rome, make sure to stop by and visit.

