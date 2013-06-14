Inside the Party: Uma Thurman, Jennifer Lopez, and More at amfAR's 4th Annual Inspiration Gala

You could feel the positive energy anywhere you turned in The Plaza in New York City last night, as amfAR’s 4th Annual Inspiration Gala took over the space and filled it with uplifting moments. “I’m here because of the heroic people who have dedicated their lives to finding the cure for AIDS,” Uma Thurman (in Versace) told InStyle.com as she arrived to the event, which raised money and awareness for AIDS research and advocacy projects around the world. “I’m just bringing my love and energy and my prayers to their mission.” Before the gala started, the evening began with a military-themed fashion show made up of looks donated by leading menswear designers, including Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, and Michael Kors. Kenneth Cole, amfAR’s Chair of the Board, happily played along: “I’m wearing fatigues to anticipate anything that could come of tonight—I’m prepared for it,” he joked to InStyle.com.

After the bumping runway beats faded, guests made their way to the ballroom where Thurman got down to business giving out honors while guests bid on silent auction items as they dined. “What’s special about this evening is that we’re honoring them not for their artistic achievements but for their ability to inspire us,” Thurman said of the honorees. Valentino earned the Award for Inspiration, accepted on his behalf by Iman (in Valentino), Alan Cumming took home the Award of Courage, and Jennifer Lopez (in Tom Ford) received the Humanitarian Award. “I’m deeply touched,” Lopez said tearfully. “I’m grateful that I have the opportunity of helping to improve the lives of others even if it’s in a small little way. We all just need to do a little bit and then all of a sudden all these amazing things happen.” The evening concluded with a group sing-a-long to “Call Me Maybe” spearheaded by the hitmaker herself, Carly Rae Jepsen. Click the photo to see more.

1 of 38 Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Iman and Kenneth Cole

Iman (in Valentino) joined amfAR chair Kenneth Cole at the organization's 4th annual Inspiration Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. "I’m inspired by all of those who continue to come out and support amfAR and show up year after year," Cole told us at the event. "They're generous with their resources and with their time, and they’ve enabled us to make the difference that we have." The evening raised money for AIDS research, and honored Jennifer Lopez, Valentino, and Alan Cumming for their philanthropic work. Learn more about amfAR's work by heading to amfar.org.
2 of 38 Donato Sardella/WireImage

Rashida Jones and Kirsten Dunst

Rashida Jones and Kirsten Dunst (both in Proenza Schouler) celebrated Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler at an informal dinner hosted by Barneys New York in honor of their capsule collection for the retailer in Los Angeles.
3 of 38 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry

Olivier Martinez rested his hand on Halle Berry's growing baby bump at the premiere of Toiles Enchantees at the Champs Elysees Film Festival 2013 in Paris, France.
4 of 38 FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Alison Pill and Olivia Munn

The Newsroom co-stars Alison Pill and Olivia Munn screened an episode of their hit HBO show and then participated in a panel discussion at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in North Hollywood.
5 of 38 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Paul Feig and Sandra Bullock

Paul Feig and Sandra Bullock (in Victoria Beckham) premiered their new movie The Heat, which also stars funnylady Melissa McCarthy, at The Curzon Mayfair in London. The film about is about an uptight FBI agent and testy local cop who are forced to work together to take down a ruthless drug lord. It opens nationwide June 28.
6 of 38 Donato Sardella/WireImage

Roksanda Ilincic

The British designer hopped the pond and landed at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles to debut her resort 2014 collection. Louise Roe, Julianne Hough, Ashley Madekwe, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead all came out to support their designer pal, all wearing pieces from her collections.
7 of 38 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora

Model Cara Delevingne hosted Club DKNY in London, a DKNY-sponsored dance party, complete with performances by Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea. Delevingne joined Ora on stage during her set, which sent the Belvedere-sipping crowd wild. The bash celebrated the brand's launch of #DKNYARTWORKS, a global art project that reimagines the DKNY Soho mural 10 different ways by 10 different artists in 10 different places around the world.
8 of 38 Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto

Julia Stiles and Connie Britton

Julia Stiles and Connie Britton helped raise awareness and funds at the 9th Annual Ghetto Film School Spring Benefit at The Standard Biergarten in New York, which benefited the Ghetto Film School. The organization runs three programs to inspire storytelling through film, both in the South Bronx and nationwide through online classes. Learn more at ghettofilm.org.
9 of 38 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake, Olivia Wilde, Dianna Agron, and Kenna

The stars of movies, music, and TV joined together to get some in-person face time at the launch of the new Myspace at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.
10 of 38 Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

With the Fragrance Foundation Awards happening in New York City on the same night, there was another perfume celebration held at Industria Superstudio in New York: the launch of See by Chloe. The floral scent, with notes of bergamot, apple blossom, jasmine sandalwood, and vanilla, already has fans, including Olivia Palermo (in a Rebecca Minkoff jacket), who joined Anna Kendrick, Zoe Lister-Jones, Melanie Fiona, and Monika Chiang in celebrating the launch.
11 of 38 Brian Ach/Getty Images

Katie Holmes, Naomi Watts, Connie Britton, and Anna Kendrick

Naomi Watts (in Chloe), Katie Holmes (in Chloe), Connie Britton (in Karen Zambos), and Anna Kendrick (in Joe's) gathered at The High Line in Chelsea for Coach's Third Annual Summer Party. The public park was transformed into a carnival for the Coach takeover, featuring games, fortune tellers, jugglers, and magicians. And it was all for a good cause: Coach celebrated its announcement to give $5 million to support construction of the High Line and help insure its future.
12 of 38 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Stephen Moyer, Anna Paquin, and Alexander Skarsgard

They're not in Bon Temps, anymore! Stephen Moyer (in Ferragamo), Anna Paquin (in David Koma), and Alexander Skarsgard (in Calvin Klein) got glam for the season six premiere of their hit HBO show True Blood at the Arclight Hollywood Cinemas – Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. This season, Moyer not only acts, he directs. "It was a lot of fun being in three hours of makeup and getting into red blob land," he told reporters. "And directing my fellow actors naked-that was a lot of fun."

13 of 38 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Joe Manganiello and Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Joe Manganiello (in John Varvatos) and Jurnee Smollett-Bell (in Herve Leger by Max Azria) met up with their True Blood castmates at the season six premiere in Los Angeles. "No one lives forever," is this season's tagline. Intrigued? The new season debuts on HBO Sunday, June 16.

14 of 38 Courtesy Photo

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Roland Mouret

Maggie Gyllenhaal donned Roland Mouret to fete the designer at a dinner hosted by Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.
15 of 38 Courtesy Photo

Adriana Lima, Vince Camuto, and Lindsay Ellingson

Models Adriana Lima and Lindsay Ellingson joined Vince Camuto at the opening of his flagship store in New York City. And the party not only celebrated Vince Camuto: 20% percent of the evening's proceeds were donated to New Yorkers for Children.
16 of 38 JP Yim/Getty Images

Brooke Shields and Gilles Marini

Brooke Shields and Gilles Marini helped Perry Ellis celebrate the opening of its new 96,350 square foot headquarters in New York City. Shields used her time there as a shopping opportunity, perusing the racks for ties and fedoras for Father's Day gift inspiration.
17 of 38 Courtesy Photo

Proenza Schouler

Barneys New York CEO Mark Lee held a summer dinner in honor of Proenza Schoulder designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at his New York City home to celebrate the First Collection, an exclusive capsule the duo created just for the retailer.
18 of 38 Benjamin Lozovsky/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts (in Elkin) judged the finalists of the 4th Annual Vans Custom Culture Contest at the Whitney Museum in New York City. The contest aims to inspire high school students across the country to embrace their creativity by customizing four pairs of Vans. The winner received $50,000 for their school's art program.
19 of 38 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Chelsea Clinton and John Legend

Chelsea Clinton and John Legend enjoyed each other's company at the 13th Annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala in New York City. The night raised funds for the electronic company's philanthropic programs, which provide tools and technology to empower young people to learn, create, and collaborate.
20 of 38 Donato Sardella/WireImage

Nicola Maramotti and actress Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld (in Sportmax) celebrated receiving Max Mara's Face of the Future Award alongside the brand's ambassador Nicola Maramotti at a cocktail party thrown at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.
21 of 38 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad (in Zayan) signed copies of her new book Infamous at a Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove in Los Angeles. The book is a fictional work inspired by her own experiences on the MTV reality-TV shows Laguna Beach and The Hills.
22 of 38 Donato Sardella/WireImage

Louise Roe, Julianne Hough, and Kourtney Kardashian

Louise Roe, Julianne Hough, and Kourtney Kardashian lunched at the Paper Denim & Cloth and Baby2Baby event at Son of a Gun in Los Angeles. The luncheon kicked-off the brand's month-long fundraiser for the organization, in which they will be donating 20% of all online proceeds from their fall 2013 collection to help Baby2Baby provide families in need with essential baby gear and clothing.
23 of 38 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madonna and Stella McCartney

Madonna showed her support for longtime friend Stella McCartney at the designer's resort 2014 presentation, held at a tented garden space on West 10th Street in lower Manhattan.
24 of 38 Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto

Henry Cavill and Amy Adams

Henry Cavill and Amy Adams (in Nina Ricci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry), who play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman flick Man of Steel, premiered the film at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Man of Steel opens June 14.

25 of 38 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Eric Stonestreet and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

She's a winner! Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet congratulated Julia Louis-Dreyfus (in Reem Acra) for her win for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Veep during the 3rd annual Critics' Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
26 of 38 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Monica Potter and Emmy Rossum

Parenthood actress Monica Potter (in Nicole Miller) and Shameless star Emmy Rossum (in Naeem Khan) gathered at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the Broadcast Television Journalists Association's 3rd annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. Potter took the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
27 of 38 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Heidi Klum and Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg honored Heidi Klum (in Roland Mouret) for her work on Project Runway at the 8th annual Made in NY Awards at the Gracie Mansion in New York City. The ceremony honors individuals and organizations who have made an impact on New York City's media and entertainment industry.
28 of 38 Alexandra Wyman/Invision for AMC/AP Images

January Jones, Kevin Rahm, and Elisabeth Moss

They're out of the office! Mad Men co-stars January Jones, Kevin Rahm, and Elisabeth Moss attended a special event and screening of the latest episode "Favors" hosted by AMC at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in North Hollywood.
29 of 38 Kyle Blair/WireImage

Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters

It was a meeting of Broadway divas as Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters arrived at the 8th Annual Stella By Starlight Benefit Gala to celebrate the career of Emmy and Tony Award winner Elaine Stritch at Espace in New York City.
30 of 38 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Pierre Niney

Pierre Niney, who is set to play famed designer Yves Saint Laurent in the upcoming biopic, struck a similar pose in front of a photo of the late designer during an Yves Saint Laurent tribute at the Opera Bastille in Paris, France.
31 of 38 Patrick Mcmullan/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain (in Lanvin) was all smiles at The Fashion Institute of Technology Gala 2013 held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The annual affair honored some of the industry's biggest names and supporters while raising $1.2 million for the school.
32 of 38 C.Smith/ WENN

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker shared the spotlight with Jeff Bewkes on the red carpet before presenting the Time Warner CEO with the evening's corporate award at the Apollo Theater's Spring Gala 2013. The evening also helped to raise funds for the organization's education initiatives and community programs. Learn more about the organization by heading to apollotheater.org.
33 of 38 Startraks Photo

Edward Norton and Seth Rogen

Edward Norton joined Seth Rogen to party like it was the end of the world at the after-party for Rogen's new film, This Is the End, held the Jazz Room at The General in New York City. Rogen's funny pals, including Judah Friedlander and The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone, were also at the event sipping Fiji water and Svedka Vodka cocktails to celebrate the faux-reality comedy, which follows six friends who are trapped at James Franco’s house after strange apocalyptic events. The film opens in theaters June 12.

34 of 38 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis and fiance Olivia Wilde (in Michael Kors) were on-hand for an evening filled with bromance at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, California. The awards show will air on Wednesday June 12 at 9/8c on Spike TV.
35 of 38 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Cory Monteith and Lea Michele

On-and-off-screen pair Lea Michele (in Valentino) and Cory Monteith were all smiles at the 12th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles where the duo, along with stars like Chris Pine, Colin Farrell, and Ali Larter, raised $1.4 million to help the city's homeless population become educated and employed. Learn more about the organization by heading to changelives.org.
36 of 38 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ali Larter

Ali Larter (in Monique Lhuillier and Jimmy Choo) came out to help raise money for the homeless at the 12th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on behalf of her friends Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart-Dane, who have been involved with the event since its inception. "This is something [Rebecca's] worked on for fifteen years," Larter told InStyle.com. "This is something she really believes in, and that's why I wanted to come out and support."
37 of 38 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff (in BCBGeneration)gave Hello Kitty a peck at the 1st Annual Children Mending Hearts Style Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. The actress spent the afternoon with her son Luca and husband Mike Comrie to help raise money for organization, which aims to empower disadvantaged youth through educational and arts programs. To date, CMH has served nearly 10,000 children.
38 of 38 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Aimee Teegarden

In honor of World Ocean Day, Aimee Teegarden attended Nautica and Oceana's Inaugural Ocean Beach House event at the Marion Davies Guest House in Santa Monica, California. The event celebrated Oceana's successful work protecting the oceans across the globe. Visit oceana.org to learn more about the organization.

