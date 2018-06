Celebrity Parties: June 6 to June 12, 2014

34 of 44 LuMarPhoto / AFF-USA.COM

Jordana Brewster

also came out for the 13th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, which raised funds for Chrysalis’ effort to help individuals out of poverty and homelessness by providing the tools necessary to find and retain employment. Brewster (in Peter Pilotto), noted her love for the organization comes from what makes it so special. "Their message is so simple yet so effective: Instead of giving people a hand out, they give them a hand up," she shares. "That's really, really effective. They go the extra mile by helping them get placed in jobs and building their confidence by assisting them with their future rather than just meeting their basic needs. I love what they do."