Channing Tatum, Gabrielle Union and More Celebrate the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles

Getty Images (2); FilmMagic
Jennifer Davis
Jul 01, 2013 @ 4:45 pm

The music industry gathered in Los Angeles for a weekend filled with festivities in honor of the 2013 BET Awards! White House Down co-stars Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum helped kick-off the celebrations at the three-day BET Experience concert at the L.A. Live complex in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. Janelle Monae and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child kept the festivities going at the second day of L.A. Live where they chatted in a live broadcast at the Radio Remote Room, and for Sunday's main event Gabrielle Union (in Monika Chiang) and boyfriend NBA star Dwyane Wade cozied up in the audience as they waited for the stars like Robin Thicke, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, and more to take the stage at the Nokia Theatre. Click the photo above to check out more pictures from the BET Awards, and to go inside all of the star-studded parties from the weekend.

MORE:
What Everyone Wore to the 2013 BET Awards
• Beyonce’s Sexy BET 2012 Dress 
• The Best Looks from 2012 BET Awards

1 of 9 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum

kicked-off a weekend of festivities in celebration for the 2013 BET Awards at the BET Experience, a three-day outdoor concert dedicated to showcasing contemporary black music, at the L.A. Live complex in downtown L.A. Performances throughout the weekend included Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg and R. Kelly, as well as live broadcasts and panel discussions.
Advertisement
2 of 9 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Janelle Monae and Michelle Williams

participated in a live broadcast in the Radio Remote Room during the second day of the BET L.A. Live festival at the J.W. Marriott in Los Angeles, California.
3 of 9 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

cozied up in the audience as they waited for the stars like Robin Thicke, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, and more to take the stage during the 2013 BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
4 of 9 Larry Marano/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Enrique Iglesias

posed together after they shared the stage at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. Cyrus served as the host for the star-studded event, which included performances by Ke$ha, LL Cool J, Pitbull, and more.
Advertisement
5 of 9 MavrixOnline

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

attended the debut of the Cirque du Soliel's second Michael Jackson-inspired show, "Michael Jackson ONE," at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. This show focuses on giving audiences a full and immersive musical experience with a fusion of acrobatics, dance, and visuals.
Advertisement
6 of 9 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Rose Byrne

showed off her artistic skills at DKNY's #DKNYARTWORKS Charity Auction held at The Montauk Beach House in Montauk, New York. The auction raised money to benefit Free Arts NYC, an organization that provides under-served children and families with educational arts and mentoring programs, by auctioning off eight of the ten original works that DKNY commissioned as part of the #DKNYARTWORKS art installation project. Each work takes inspiration from the iconic DKNY SoHo Wall and New York City.
Advertisement
7 of 9 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Brian Williams, Allison Williams and Jane Stoddard Williams

made it a family affair at The 18th Annual Nantucket Film Fesitval where they arrived to watch some of the most buzzed-about films such as Kristen Wiig's Girl Most Likely.
Advertisement
8 of 9 AFP PHOTO/ JACQUES DEMARTHONJACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher

headed to Paris to promote his upcoming biopic, Jobs, based on the life of Apple founder Steve Jobs. The film opens nationwide August 16.
Advertisement
9 of 9 Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Maria Menounos and Aly Raisman

were on-hand to give makeovers and distribute beauty gift bags to to teenage patients and their families at the 7th Annual Day of Beauty at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles presented by Take Action Hollywood!, an organization that aims to utilize the power of the entertainment industry to help the local L.A. community.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!