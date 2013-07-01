Channing Tatum, Gabrielle Union and More Celebrate the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles

The music industry gathered in Los Angeles for a weekend filled with festivities in honor of the 2013 BET Awards! White House Down co-stars Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum helped kick-off the celebrations at the three-day BET Experience concert at the L.A. Live complex in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. Janelle Monae and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child kept the festivities going at the second day of L.A. Live where they chatted in a live broadcast at the Radio Remote Room, and for Sunday's main event Gabrielle Union (in Monika Chiang) and boyfriend NBA star Dwyane Wade cozied up in the audience as they waited for the stars like Robin Thicke, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, and more to take the stage at the Nokia Theatre. Click the photo above to check out more pictures from the BET Awards, and to go inside all of the star-studded parties from the weekend.

