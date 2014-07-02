Hollywood A-Listers Hop Across the Pond for London's Biggest Soiree of the Summer

David M. Benett/Getty Images
Kelsey Glein
Jul 02, 2014 @ 5:03 pm

The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party brought together some of the biggest stars in the business last night in London, where guests gathered for one of the highlights of the city's social calendar. Alexa Chung (in Erdem), Keira Knightley (in Chanel), and Cara Delevigne (in Mulberry) were among the glamorous attendees (above) at the event, where Pharrell Williams gave a surprise performance. Bradley Cooper, Suki Waterhouse, Naomi Campbell, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, among others, also turned up at the soiree.

Held next to the Serpentine lake in the heart of the Royal Park of Kensington Gardens, the annual celebration unveiled a pavilion designed by Chilean architect Smiljan Radic—a fragile white fiberglass cocoon resting on top of a ring of boulders. The Serpentine Gallery and the newly opened Serpentine Sackler Gallery, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, present world-renowned exhibitions of art, architecture, and design throughout the year, and throws the major bash each summer in honor of the featured works.

Check out all the stars who flocked to London for the Serpentine Summer Party in our gallery, plus more celebrities at this week's hottest events!

1 of 16 David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine

Alexa Chung, Keira Knightley and Cara Delevingne

were a stylish trio at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London, England. The ladies all dressed to the occasion: Chung in Erdem, Knightley in Chanel, and Delevingne in Mulberry.
Advertisement
2 of 16 David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine

Pharrell Williams

treated guests to a surprise performance at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, where he sang his hits and showed off his dance moves in a Brioni suit on stage.
3 of 16 David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine

Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper

got cozy at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party held in the heart of the Royal Park of London's Kensington Gardens. Waterhouse glowed in a pale pink Burberry Prorsum gown, while Cooper kept it simple in a suit.
Advertisement
4 of 16 Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

also struck a pose at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, where she dazzled in a red Givenchy number.
Advertisement
5 of 16 David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine

Orlando Bloom

joined the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in a look by Brioni, the event's sponsor. The annual celebration unveiled a pavilion designed by Chilean architect Smiljan Radic: a fragile white fiberglass cocoon resting on top of a ring of boulders.
Advertisement
6 of 16 David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

looked regal at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, one of the highlights of the London's social calendar. Beatrice wore a flower-adorned Nicholas Oakwell Couture dress, while Eugenie donned a Burberry frock.
Advertisement
7 of 16 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster and Brad Goreski

were fashionably bright at the Mr. Clean Summer Fashion Party in New York City. Brewster looked lovely in a warm weather-ready crop top and skirt by Houghton, and Goreski was stylish in an orange jacket.
Advertisement
8 of 16 David M. Benett/Getty Images for Virgin Atlantic

Naomie Harris

celebrated the launch of Virgin Atlantic’s new Vivienne Westwood uniform collection at Village Underground in London, England. For the bash, she wore a floral frock by Westwood.
Advertisement
9 of 16 Noam Galai/WireImage

Pierce Brosnan and Toni Collette

attended the premiere of A Long Way Down in New York City. The duo stars in the film, which comes to select theaters July 11, 2014.
Advertisement
10 of 16 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Ben Falcone, Susan Sarandon and Melissa McCarthy

made a great trio at the Los Angeles premiere of Tammy, in which they all star. The comedy hits theaters July 2, 2014.
Advertisement
11 of 16 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Lucy Liu

supported a good cause at the 2014 Ignite Gala benefiting BAM Education in New York City. For the charity event, Liu stunned in an embellished gray frock by Andrew Gn.
Advertisement
12 of 16 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Zendaya, Mirtha Michelle and Vin Diesel

celebrated the launch of Michelle's debut book Letters, To The Men I Have Loved at an intimate dinner sponsored by Samsung Galaxy in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
13 of 16 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stacey Dash

came out for the premiere of Lionsgate Films' America in Los Angeles. The movie comes to theaters July 2, 2014.
Advertisement
14 of 16 Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET

Pharrell Williams and Kerry Washington

celebrated at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Williams was on-hand to perform at the ceremony and accept the trophies for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year, while Washington (in Dolce & Gabbana), presented one of the night's awards.
Advertisement
15 of 16 Michael Buckner/BET/Getty Images for BET

Zendaya Coleman

attended Debra Lee's 2014 BET Awards pre-party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California. The young star stunned in a Peter Pilotto dress and bold red lip.
Advertisement
16 of 16 John Shearer/Invision/AP Images

January Jones

stepped out in a black-and-white Honor dress for the Mad Men Cast and Crew Wrap Party presented by Johnnie Walker and Brooks Brothers at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!