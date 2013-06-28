Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly Celebrate the Opening of Helmut Newton's New Exhibit

Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly helped famed fashion photographer Helmut Newton celebrate the opening of his new exhibit Helmut Newton: White Women, Sleepless Night, Big Nudes at the Annenberg Space for Photography museum in Century City, California. "Helmut Newton is one of the most powerful and influential photographers of the past century," said Wallis Annenberg, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of the Annenberg Foundation. "If Newton's work was controversial, I believe it's because he expressed the contradictions within all of us, and particularly within the women he photographed so beautifully: empowerment mixed with vulnerability." The exhibition will run from June 29 through September 8, 2013 and is set to feature 100 of Newton's most influential pieces, along with two short documentaries about his life. Learn more about his work by heading to annenbergspaceforphotography.org.

