Celebrity Parties: June 20 to June 26, 2014

Zoey Deutch and Brenda Song

came out for the Marc By Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 Collection Preview event in Los Angeles, which featured a live performance by Emily Armstrong's Dead Sara and music by DJ Michelle Pesce. "Every Marc By Marc Jacobs collection is so different from the next and that's why I love it," Deutch (in Marc Jacobs) tells InStyle.com. "From the time I was a young girl, I would always go to brand's section at Bloomingdale's and beg my mom for any of the pieces. Since then, it's always had a special spot in my heart." Song (in Marc by Marc Jacobs) is also a longtime fan of the label. "I just love the simplicity, and it all fits a woman's body so well. You feel very sophisticated, yet sexy, without trying too hard," she shares.