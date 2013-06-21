Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon Step Out to Support the L.A. Dance Project with Their Husbands

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage (2)
Jennifer Davis
Jun 21, 2013 @ 3:53 pm

It was a double date night for two of Hollywood’s cutest couples! Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth joined Natalie Portman (in Christian Dior) and Benjamin Millepied at the Inaugural Benefit Gala they hosted in support of Millepied’s artist collective, the L.A. Dance Project, in Bel Air, California. Founded in 2012 by Millepied and several other renowned composers and producers, the group aims to help visual artists, musicians, designers, directors, and composers come together to create new and exciting work. Learn more about their projects by heading to ladanceproject.com. Plus, click the photo above to see more of this week's hottest parties!

MORE:
• How to Maintain Your Blond Hair Color Like Reese
• See Reese Witherspoon’s Transformation
• Natalie Portman's Amazing Eyelashes 

1 of 26 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon joined Natalie Portman (in Christian Dior) and her husband Benjamin Millepied at the Inaugural Benefit Gala they hosted in support of his artist collective, the L.A. Dance Project, in Bel Air, California. Founded in 2012 by Millepied and several other renowned composers and producers, the group aims to help visual artists, musicians, designers, directors, and composers come together to create new and exciting work. Learn more about their projects by heading to ladanceproject.com
Advertisement
2 of 26 Jim Smeal / BEImages

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez (in Christian Dior) made history yesterday! The singer and actress received the 2,500th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in California where she was joined by her parents, sister Lynda, niece Lucie, and her children, Emme, and Max.
3 of 26 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Stella McCartney and Kate Moss

Stella McCartney and Kate Moss attended the Hoping Foundation's Rock On benefit at the Cafe de Paris in London. The evening raised funds in order to help young Palestinian refugees create a better future. Learn more about their work at hopingfoundation.org.
Advertisement
4 of 26 Dennis Van Tine/ABACAUSA

Demi Lovato and Kelly Rowland

Demi Lovato posed with The X Factor's newest judge, Kelly Rowland, before they took the stage to promote the upcoming season of the singing competition in Long Island, New York.
Advertisement
5 of 26 Rex / Rex USA

Maria Sharapova

Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova (in Burberry Prorsum) traded in her tennis skirts for a more glam look at a pre-Wimbledon party in London. The grand slam begins June 24.
Advertisement
6 of 26 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum helped Shutterfly celebrate their new campaign, called Shutterfly by Design, in which people can customize their space with unique and personal artwork, in New York City.
Advertisement
7 of 26 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Katharine McPhee and Emily VanCamp

Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizer got a makeover after 45 years and Katharine McPhee and Emily VanCamp (in Preen) were on-hand to celebrate at a bash held at the Loft & Garden at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. The new formula, Dramatically Different Lotion+, promises the same moisturizing benefits as the original, plus added components to strengthen the skin's barrier to keep moisture in. Shop the lotion for $26 at clinique.com.

Advertisement
8 of 26 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Colin Firth and Tom Ford

Colin Firth reunited with Tom Ford, who directed the actor in the 2009 movie A Single Man, at the launch party celebrating the designer's Mens Grooming Collection at the Mark's Club in London, England. The collection will be available starting in the fall and is set to feature nine multi-functional products.
Advertisement
9 of 26 RD/ Kabik/ Retna Digital

Tracy Anderson and Gwyneth Paltrow

Celebrity fitness instructor Tracy Anderson and her pal Gwyneth Paltrow (in Prabal Gurung) teamed up at the 2013 Licensing Expo at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where Paltrow delivered the keynote address about her strategy for businesses looking to expand globally followed by a Q&A session with Anderson.
Advertisement
10 of 26 Jason Reposar/WireImage

Ashley Greene and Vanessa Hudgens

Ashley Greene and Vanessa Hudgens traveled to Benoa, Bali, Indonesia to attend the Oakley Bali Pro event as part of the professional surfing competition in Keramas, Indonesia.
Advertisement
11 of 26 Kristy Sparow/WireImage

Kristen Wiig and Darren Criss

Kristen Wiig (in Prabal Gurung) and Darren Criss premiered their new comedy, Girl Most Likely, in Paris as part of The Champs Elysees Film Festival 2013. The film tells the story failed playwright Imogene (Wiig) whose fake suicide attempt backfires and she's sent to live at home with her estranged mom in the Jersey Shore.
Advertisement
12 of 26 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Serena Williams and Christopher Bailey

Serena Williams congratulated Burberry Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey backstage after he presented the brand's spring 2014 menswear collection at Kensington Gardens in London during Men's Fashion Week.
Advertisement
13 of 26 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Madonna

Madonna (in Dolce & Gabbana and Tom Ford) debuted the film version of her world MDNA World Tour at a screening at the Paris Theatre hosted by The Cinema Society and Dolce & Gabbana in New York City. Catch the special when it premieres June 22 on Epix.
Advertisement
14 of 26 John Shearer/Invision for Lifetime/AP Images

Ana Ortiz, Eva Longoria, and Dania Ramirez

The ladies of Lifetime’s new primetime soap Devious Maids heated things up at the premiere party in Pacific Palisades. Ana Ortiz (in Herve L Leroux) and Dania Ramirez posed with executive producer Eva Longoria (in Pamella Roland) during the evening’s festivities. Based off of a telenovela, the series follows a group of maids working for the rich and famous.
Advertisement
15 of 26 Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Geno Smith, Jay-Ze, Beyoncé, and Robinson Cano

New York Jets Quarterback Geno Smith and New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano joined Jay-Z and Beyoncé (in Roberto Cavalli) at the 10th Anniversary Party for the rapper's New York City sports-themed hot spot, The 40/40 Club.
Advertisement
16 of 26 Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Melonie Diaz and Octavia Spencer

Melonie Diaz (in Reem Acra) and Octavia Spencer (in Tadashi Shoji) arrived at the premiere of their buzzed-about movie, Fruitvale Station, during the 2013 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live. The film is a true story about Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old Bay Area Resident, who was tragically killed on the last day of 2008.
Advertisement
17 of 26 Mayer RCF / Splash News

Kylie Minogue

Australian singer Kylie Minogue signed copies of her new book Kylie Fashion at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City. The book gives readers an inside look at her relationship with the fashion world with exclusive interviews with designers, as well as archival imagery from her famous shoots.
Advertisement
18 of 26 Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Paul Rudd and Julianna Margulies

Paul Rudd and Julianna Margulies participated in a one-night only benefit reading of Neil LaBute's The Mercy Seat at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York City. Their performance raised proceeds for literary development programs, like Playwrights' Coalition.
Advertisement
19 of 26 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (in Emilio Pucci) and Jason Statham attended the premiere of their latest project Redemption in London at The Odeon West End. The film opens June 28.
Advertisement
20 of 26 Charles Guerin/ABACAUSA.COM

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt caused quite the scene in Times Square at the New York City premiere of his new film World War Z where he greeted fans, signed autographs, and smiled for pictures. While he arrived solo at the event, he responded to inquiries about fiancé, Angelina Jolie. "She has always been the brave, bold individual that I fell for-and sexy as ever," People reported. Read the full article here.
Advertisement
21 of 26 Todd Williamson/Invision for EFG/AP Images

Sharon Osbourne, Giada De Laurentiis, and Kathy Griffin

Reality-star-turned-talk-show-host Sharon Osbourne, Food Network Star Giada De Laurentiis, and comedian Kathy Griffin were all smiles as they shared a moment backstage at the Clairol Professional Hair Studio during the 40th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The winners of the night included The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Bold and the Beautiful, and CBS Sunday Morning. Click here to see a complete winners list.

Advertisement
22 of 26 MAVRIXONLINE

Taylor Swift

After winning the Fave International Artist of the Year award at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada, country crossover Taylor Swift (in Hervé Léger by Max Azria) showed off her trophy backstage.
Advertisement
23 of 26 Nick Harvey/WireImage

Kerry Washington and Thandie Newton

Kerry Washington and Thandie Newton (in Erdem) were on-hand to celebrate Jimmy Choo's latest designs with Esquire at the London Collections: Men Launch Party, held at London hotspot LouLou's.
Advertisement
24 of 26 Jeff Schear/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow (in Alexander McQueen) received the Renaissance Award at the Gene Siskel Film Center Gala hosted by the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. During the evening, Paltrow opened up about her acting career and her artistic process.
Advertisement
25 of 26 Venturelli/Getty Images

Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Russell Crowe

Man of Steel co-stars Henry Cavill, Amy Adams (in Michael Kors), and Russell Crowe headed to the 2013 Taormina Filmfest in Sicily, Italy where their record-breaking film opened the festival.

Advertisement
26 of 26 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara

On-screen couple Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara (in J.W. Anderson) premiered their latest film Ain't Them Bodies Saints during the 2013 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live. Set in the 1970s, the film tells the story of an outlaw who escapes from prison in order to reunite with his family.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!