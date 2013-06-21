Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon Step Out to Support the L.A. Dance Project with Their Husbands

It was a double date night for two of Hollywood’s cutest couples! Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth joined Natalie Portman (in Christian Dior) and Benjamin Millepied at the Inaugural Benefit Gala they hosted in support of Millepied’s artist collective, the L.A. Dance Project, in Bel Air, California. Founded in 2012 by Millepied and several other renowned composers and producers, the group aims to help visual artists, musicians, designers, directors, and composers come together to create new and exciting work. Learn more about their projects by heading to ladanceproject.com. Plus, click the photo above to see more of this week's hottest parties!

