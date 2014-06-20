President Bill Clinton Honored by Star-Studded Crowd at the Happy Hearts Fund Gala

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Happy Hearts Fund
Kelsey Glein
Jun 20, 2014 @ 2:43 pm

Last night, Petra Nemcova, John Legend, Naomi Watts, Sheryl Crow, Donna Karan, Vivienne Tam, Coco RochaKarlie Kloss, and more stepped out to mark 10 years of achievement following the Indian Ocean tsunami at the Happy Hearts Fund Gala in New York City. Started by Nemcova in 2006, the Happy Hearts Fund works to rebuild schools in areas impacted by natural disasters and just reached its 85 school milestone. “I think we’ve all watched Petra’s story and were just in awe of her strength,” Crow tells InStyle.com. “She represents a whole population of people that really suffered, but she’s carrying on in a really positive way, and I love what she’s doing.”

President Bill Clinton received the evening’s top honor, the lifetime achievement award for his work with natural disasters. “He inspired many people to help after the Tsunami, which gave birth to the Happy Hearts Fund. He was very instrumental after Hurricane Katrina and the earthquake in Haiti,” says Nemcova (below, with Clinton).

Guests hit the dance floor when Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas performed the hit song “I’ve Got a Feeling,” and Sheryl Crow sang the favorite “I’m Gonna Soak Up the Sun.” Michel Martelly, president of the Republic of Haiti, surprised guests by singing a rendition of Elvis’s “Let It Be Me” with Wyclef Jean. Auction items included two coveted tickets to the sexiest fashion event of the year: the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will be held in London this December.

"At the beginning we had the goal to build one school, and I never expected that it would end up being 85 schools. After tonight, hopefully that will grow to 100 schools," Nemcova shares with InStyle.com. "It really shows that when you come together, you can create anything. It really demonstrates the power of togetherness." Learn how you can support the cause by visiting happyheartsfund.org.

Plus, see more celebrities at this week's hottest parties in our gallery!

1 of 36 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Happy Hearts Fund

Naomi Watts, Apl.de.ap and Petra Nemcova

came out to celebrate a good cause at the Happy Hearts Fund Gala in New York City. The event, which was sponsored by Chopard, celebrated 10 years of achievement after the Indian Ocean tsunami. "At the beginning we had the goal to build one school, and I never expected that it would be 85 schools. After tonight, hopefully that will grow to 100 schools," Nemcova shares with InStyle.com. "It really shows that when you come together, you can create anything. It really demonstrates the power of togetherness."
Advertisement
2 of 36 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Happy Hearts Fund

Bill Clinton and Petra Nemcova

also attended the Happy Hearts Fund Gala. Clinton received the evening’s top honor, the lifetime achievement award for his work with natural disasters. “He inspired many people to help after the Tsunami, which gave birth to the Happy Hearts Fund. He was very instrumental after Hurricane Katrina and the earthquake in Haiti,” says Nemcova.
3 of 36 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic for Google

Mindy Kaling

hosted Google's Made w/ Code event in New York City, which kicked off Google’s initiative to encourage young girls to pursue a career in coding. "I think what is cool about (Made w/ Code) is that they’re making an attempt to make coding something that girls can bond with each other over, which is all I wanted as a teenager, so I think that’s going to hopefully make a huge impact," Kaling tells InStyle.com.
Advertisement
4 of 36 Venturelli/Getty Images

Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller

were a stylish couple at the Baume & Mercier Promesse Taormina Award dinner during the 60th Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy.
Advertisement
5 of 36 Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images

Jordin Sparks

posed at the Warner Bros. premiere of Jersey Boys at the 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival. The musical movies comes to theaters June 20, 2014.
Advertisement
6 of 36 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jessica Alba and Michelle Williams

were a gorgeous pair at the 2014 New York Women In Film And Television "Designing Women" Awards Gala at McGraw Hill Building in New York City. Alba presented at the event, while Williams acted as host.
Advertisement
7 of 36 Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Rose Byrne

also came out for the the 2014 New York Women In Film And Television "Designing Women" Awards Gala, where she presented one of the awards.
Advertisement
8 of 36 Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe and Jennifer Meyer

were a stylish trio at a dinner celebrating Meyer's upcoming jewelry collection exclusively for The Zoe Report (out June 24th) at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.
Advertisement
9 of 36 Kristina Bumphrey/Startraksphoto

Maggie Gyllenhaal

attended BAMcinemaFest 2014's opening night premiere of Boyhood, which was sponsored by Dark Horse wine. The movie comes to theaters July 18, 2014.
Advertisement
10 of 36 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco and Kelly Osbourne

posed at the grand opening of Vera Wang's new Rodeo Drive boutique in Beverly Hills, California.
Advertisement
11 of 36 Sara Jaye Weiss

Cindy Crawford

celebrated at a Meaningful Beauty event held at Lafayette restaurant in New York City, where she launched a new product with the line.
Advertisement
12 of 36 Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc.com

Kate Mara, Keri Russell and Chloë Grace Moretz

all came out for the the 4th Annual Summer Party on the High Line in New York City. Hosted by Coach along with Friends of the High Line, Mara, Russell, and Moretz all wore bags by the label.
Advertisement
13 of 36 Ben Gabbe/FilmMagic

Moran Atias and Olivia Wilde

attended the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' Third Person in New York City, that was hosted by the Cinema Society and Revlon. Atias and Wilde star in the film, which hits theaters June 20, 2014.
Advertisement
14 of 36 Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

stepped out to celebrate the release of her new album A.K.A. at a release party held at Up & Down in New York city.
Advertisement
15 of 36 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton

attended an intimate dinner at the Grand Opening of the Il Principe Rooftop in New York City that celebrated Shoshanna Gruss’ exclusive cosmetic bag collection for Elizabeth Arden.
Advertisement
16 of 36 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin

were all smiles at HBO's "True Blood" final season premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. The show, in which Moyer and Paquin (wearing Thakoon) star, returns June 22, 2014.
Advertisement
17 of 36 Venturelli/Getty Images

Melanie Griffith and Eva Longoria

supported a good cause at the Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner Gala during the 60th Taormina Film Fest at Hotel San Domenico in Taormina, Italy.
Advertisement
18 of 36 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Solstice Sunglasses and Safilo

Atlanta De Cadenet Taylor and Dakota Fanning

attended the Summer Solstice Soiree for Solstice Sunglasses and Safilo USA in New York City. For the event, De Cadenet Taylor opted for Fendi sunnies, while Fanning wore Marc Jacobs sunglasses.
Advertisement
19 of 36 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation

Chrissy Teigen

came out for the 2014 Fragrance Foundation Awards at Lincoln Center in New York City. Teigen took to the stage during the event in a short Elisabetta Franchi frock and Jacob amp Co. jewels to present an award with fellow model Angie Harmon. "I’m just excited to be here and to present," Teigen tells InStyle.com.
Advertisement
20 of 36 Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation

Coco Rocha and Michael C. Hall

also attended the 2014 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City, where Rocha (in Zac Posen) acted as co-chair and Hall presented one of the night's awards. The event celebrated the global fragrance industry and its outstanding creative achievements in the world of perfumery from the past year. "Being co-chair for the Fragrance Foundation Awards has been a wonderful experience,” says Rocha. "It was great to come out and support all my friends in the fragrance industry.”
Advertisement
21 of 36 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kellan Lutz

looked dapper at the 2014 Fragrance Foundation Awards, where he was one of the night's many star presenters. "I’m really excited! I’ve never done a fragrance award show, and this is a world I’m very interested in," Lutz tells InStyle.com. "It’s unlike anything I’ve ever done and I’m excited to be here, meet new people, and educate myself in what’s going on right now in fragrance."
Advertisement
22 of 36 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

came out for the the Trevor Project's 2014 "TrevorLIVE NY" Event in New York City, where they acted as honorary co-chairs for the evening.
Advertisement
23 of 36 Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Ellen Page

also showed her support at the Trevor Project's 2014 "TrevorLIVE NY" Event, which brought together leaders in the entertainment and business industries to support and raise funds for Trevor’s life-saving, life-affirming work for LGBTQ youth in crisis.
Advertisement
24 of 36 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

were a stylish pair at the premiere of the Weinstein Company's film Yves Saint Laurent, which was hosted by the Yves Saint Laurent Couture Palette & the Cinema Society at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
Advertisement
25 of 36 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Halle Berry

stunned at the Los Angeles premiere of her television series Extant in a Jenny Packham dress. The first episode airs July 9, 2014 on CBS.
Advertisement
26 of 36 John Shearer/Invision for SundanceTV/AP Images

Abigail Spencer and Adelaide Clemens

stepped out in Los Angeles for the season 2 premiere of SundanceTV's hit series Rectify, which airs June 19, 2014 on SundanceTV.
Advertisement
27 of 36 Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka

attended the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada wearing an adorable pastel Marni frock.
Advertisement
28 of 36 Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

hosted the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards in true sister style. Older sister Kendall opted for a Fausto Puglisi gown with majorly high slits, while Kylie chose a beaded Nicolas Jebran dress.
Advertisement
29 of 36 Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

stepped out in style for the grand opening of the new Lisa Perry East Hampton Boutique in East Hampton, New York.
Advertisement
30 of 36 AKM-GSI

Margot Robbie

looked lovely in a Vionnet dress at the One For the Boys Fashion Ball in London, which raised funds to fight all forms of male cancer.
Advertisement
31 of 36 Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

was casually handsome at the 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival, where he was on-hand for the premiere of Earth to Echo. The film hits theaters everywhere July 2, 2014.
Advertisement
32 of 36 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian

cheered on her new husband Kanye West during his performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.
Advertisement
33 of 36 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Josh Lucas

showed up with his adorable son Noah at the 9th Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party on New York’s Governor’s Island, where guests enjoyed tunes by the Dreamland Orchestra and sipped St-Germain cocktails.
Advertisement
34 of 36 Courtesy Photo

Lindsay Ellingson

attended the Heads and Tails Salon Benefit at James Corbett Studio in New York City. All proceeds from the event went to support Bideawee, the leading pet welfare organization serving metropolitan New York and Long Island.
Advertisement
35 of 36 Araya Diaz/WireImage

Olivia Munn

came out for the 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival in a Michael Kors ensemble.
Advertisement
36 of 36 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Kat Graham

showed her support for a good cause at the Children Mending Hearts 6th Annual Fundraiser “Empathy Rocks: A Spring into Summer Bash” in Beverly Hills, California.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!