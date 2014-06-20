President Bill Clinton Honored by Star-Studded Crowd at the Happy Hearts Fund Gala

Last night, Petra Nemcova, John Legend, Naomi Watts, Sheryl Crow, Donna Karan, Vivienne Tam, Coco Rocha, Karlie Kloss, and more stepped out to mark 10 years of achievement following the Indian Ocean tsunami at the Happy Hearts Fund Gala in New York City. Started by Nemcova in 2006, the Happy Hearts Fund works to rebuild schools in areas impacted by natural disasters and just reached its 85 school milestone. “I think we’ve all watched Petra’s story and were just in awe of her strength,” Crow tells InStyle.com. “She represents a whole population of people that really suffered, but she’s carrying on in a really positive way, and I love what she’s doing.”

President Bill Clinton received the evening’s top honor, the lifetime achievement award for his work with natural disasters. “He inspired many people to help after the Tsunami, which gave birth to the Happy Hearts Fund. He was very instrumental after Hurricane Katrina and the earthquake in Haiti,” says Nemcova (below, with Clinton).

Guests hit the dance floor when Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas performed the hit song “I’ve Got a Feeling,” and Sheryl Crow sang the favorite “I’m Gonna Soak Up the Sun.” Michel Martelly, president of the Republic of Haiti, surprised guests by singing a rendition of Elvis’s “Let It Be Me” with Wyclef Jean. Auction items included two coveted tickets to the sexiest fashion event of the year: the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will be held in London this December.

"At the beginning we had the goal to build one school, and I never expected that it would end up being 85 schools. After tonight, hopefully that will grow to 100 schools," Nemcova shares with InStyle.com. "It really shows that when you come together, you can create anything. It really demonstrates the power of togetherness." Learn how you can support the cause by visiting happyheartsfund.org.

