Helen Mirren, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Mary-Louise Parker Wow at the Red 2 Premiere

Landov; Splash News; Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA
Jennifer Davis
Jul 12, 2013 @ 3:39 pm

The young ingenues aren't the only ones who know how to steal the show! Helen Mirren, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Mary-Louise Parker proved that age really is just a number last night at the Los Angeles premiere of Red 2, their comedy-meets-action-flick about a group of unlikely elite operatives who must save the world by hunting down a missing portable nuclear weapon. The ladies showed off their age-defying figures in gorgeous designer gowns: 67-year-old Mirren chose a jade floor-length Elie Saab number, 43-year-old Zeta-Jones paired a sexy black lace strapless Maria Lucia Hohan design with Neil Lane jewels, and 48-year-old Parker showed off her toned legs in a draped-back mini dress by Memeka, accessorized with a Graziela ring and Finn earrings. Way to work it ladies! Catch Red 2 when it opens in theaters nationwide July 19.

Plus, click the photo above to see more stars at this week's parties and premieres.

MORE:
• Helen’s Beauty Transformation
• See Catherine Zeta-Jones's Best Looks Ever
• Found It! Helen Mirren's Tory Burch Clutch

1 of 11 Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Helen Mirren, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Mary-Louise Parker

premiered their new film “Red 2” at the Bruin Theater in Los Angeles. The comedy-meets-action-flick follows a group of unlikely elite operatives who must save the world by hunting down a missing portable nuclear weapon. Catch “Red 2” when it opens in theaters nationwide July 19.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova and Janie Bryant

posed together on the red carpet at the re-opening event for Porsche Design in Beverly Hills. The tennis player, who just returned from Wimbledon, wore a black and white Valentino dress for the occasion, while the costume designer went for an all black look.
3 of 11 Broadimage Newswire

Olivia Munn and Dev Patel

premiered the second season of HBO’s "The Newsroom" at the Paramount Theater in Hollywood. The show takes an inside look at how a nightly news team works when trying to create compelling and truthful reporting in the face of political and corporate pressures. The second season of "The Newsroom" premieres July 14 at 10pm on HBO.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Nancy Rivera/ACE/INFphoto

Salma Hayek

arrived at Lincoln Center in New York City for the premiere of her new movie, "Grown Ups 2." The film is a follow-up to the popular 2010 comedy "Grown Ups." It opens in theaters on July 12.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Jonathan Hordle/Rex / Rex USA

Michelle Dockery

posed with a pal at the premiere of "The World's End" in London. The film follows five childhood friends who try to relive an epic bar crawl from two decades prior when they unknowingly become humankind's only hope for survival. "The World's End" opens in the United States on August 23.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Kristina Bumphrey/Startraksphoto

Alessandra Ambrosio and Doutzen Kroes

participated in Victoria's Secret's 3rd Annual Supermodel Cycle event at SoulCycle's West Village studio in New York City to benefit Pelotonia, an annual grassroots bike tour that raises money for cancer research. The event raised more than $125,000. Learn more about the organization by heading to pelotonia.org.
Advertisement
7 of 11 AKM-GSI

Blake Lively

hit the red carpet to show her support for husband Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of his new animated 3D movie, "Turbo," at the New York City premiere. The film opens nationwide July 17.

Advertisement
8 of 11 Startraks Photo

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson

attended the premiere of Kruger's new FX series, "The Bridge," in Los Angeles. In the show she plays a detective from the El Paso Police Department who must work with her Mexican counterpart (Demián Bichir) in order to catch a serial killer who is committing crimes on both sides of the border. "The Bridge" premieres July 10, at 10/9c on FX.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Richard Young/Rex / Rex USA

Kate Hudson, Novak Djokovic, and Matthew Bellamy

posed together at the tennis player's Inaugural Gala Dinner for his namesake charity, The Novak Djokovic Foundation, at The Roundhouse in London. Proceeds from the event benefited Djokovic's organization, which supports educational and sports programs in his native Serbia. Learn more by heading to novakdjokovicfoundation.org.
Advertisement
10 of 11 Splash News and Pictures

Selena Gomez

presented her Adidas Neo collection in Berlin, Germany. "Excited to officially launch my new collection for @adidasNEOlabel!" she tweeted yesterday before heading to the photo call.
Advertisement
11 of 11 Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Brandy and Taraji P. Henson

were on hand at the 10th Annual 365 Black Awards held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The evening honored individuals who have made a difference in the African American community including Gladys Knight, White Sox player Kenny Williams, and more.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!