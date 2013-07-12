Helen Mirren, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Mary-Louise Parker Wow at the Red 2 Premiere

The young ingenues aren't the only ones who know how to steal the show! Helen Mirren, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Mary-Louise Parker proved that age really is just a number last night at the Los Angeles premiere of Red 2, their comedy-meets-action-flick about a group of unlikely elite operatives who must save the world by hunting down a missing portable nuclear weapon. The ladies showed off their age-defying figures in gorgeous designer gowns: 67-year-old Mirren chose a jade floor-length Elie Saab number, 43-year-old Zeta-Jones paired a sexy black lace strapless Maria Lucia Hohan design with Neil Lane jewels, and 48-year-old Parker showed off her toned legs in a draped-back mini dress by Memeka, accessorized with a Graziela ring and Finn earrings. Way to work it ladies! Catch Red 2 when it opens in theaters nationwide July 19.

