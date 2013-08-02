Parties: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts Premiere We're The Millers in NYC

A little rain didn't stop the celebration as Jennifer Aniston (in Burberry), Jason Sudeikis (in Dior Homme) and Emma Roberts (in Michael Kors) took to the black carpet to celebrate the world premiere of their comedy We're the Millers at New York's famous Ziegfeld theater. "This is our third time [working together] so we had a lot of fun," Aniston said of her co-star Sudeikis. "He's a funny guy!" And it's a funny movie: In the flick, small-time pot dealer David Burke (Sudeikis) runs into major trouble with his supplier Brad (Ed Helms) when he loses his stash of cash after being jumped. In order to repay him, Burke must smuggle Brad's latest shipment across the Mexican-American boulder, leading him to rent an RV and put together a faux family consisting of cynical stripper Rose (Aniston), innocent neighbor Kenny (Will Poulter) and runaway Casey (Roberts). This ragtag team's experience and chemistry during the trip are the film's biggest drawing point, co-star Kathryn Hahn (in Derek Lam) raved. "They're just so amazing together!" And that amazing rapport was evident on the carpet, too. In between interviews, Aniston and Sudeikis didn't hesitate to share a hug and laugh before exiting into the theater. They'd catch up later at the after party, held at the Bryant Park Grill just 10 streets south. We're The Millers opens nationwide Wednesday, August 7th.

— Alyssa Bailey