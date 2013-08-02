Parties: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts Premiere We're The Millers in NYC

InStyle Staff
Aug 02, 2013 @ 2:44 pm

A little rain didn't stop the celebration as Jennifer Aniston (in Burberry), Jason Sudeikis (in Dior Homme) and Emma Roberts (in Michael Kors) took to the black carpet to celebrate the world premiere of their comedy We're the Millers at New York's famous Ziegfeld theater. "This is our third time [working together] so we had a lot of fun," Aniston said of her co-star Sudeikis. "He's a funny guy!" And it's a funny movie: In the flick, small-time pot dealer David Burke (Sudeikis) runs into major trouble with his supplier Brad (Ed Helms) when he loses his stash of cash after being jumped. In order to repay him, Burke must smuggle Brad's latest shipment across the Mexican-American boulder, leading him to rent an RV and put together a faux family consisting of cynical stripper Rose (Aniston), innocent neighbor Kenny (Will Poulter) and runaway Casey (Roberts). This ragtag team's experience and chemistry during the trip are the film's biggest drawing point, co-star Kathryn Hahn (in Derek Lam) raved. "They're just so amazing together!" And that amazing rapport was evident on the carpet, too. In between interviews, Aniston and Sudeikis didn't hesitate to share a hug and laugh before exiting into the theater. They'd catch up later at the after party, held at the Bryant Park Grill just 10 streets south. We're The Millers opens nationwide Wednesday, August 7th.

Plus, click the photo to see more of this week's parties.

— Alyssa Bailey

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

glowed in Burberry at the premiere of her new film 'We're The Millers' at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

won best-dressed couple on the carpet last night (Wilde in Osman and Sudeikis in Dior Homme) at the premiere of Sudeikis' new movie 'We're the Millers' at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. "I think friends of mine back home will like it," Sudeikis told InStyle.com of the film with a smile. "I'm excited for them to see it."
Diane Kruger

attended Fox's Summer TCA All-Star Party in West Hollywood, California wearing a look by Mary Katrantzou to hype up the her new crime drama show, 'The Bridge.'
Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel

made it a family affair at Fox's Summer TCA All-Star Party in West Hollywood. The sister's were both on-hand to celebrate their respective FOX shows, 'New Girl' and 'Bones.'
Larry David and Kate Hudson

hit the red carpet to premiere their HBO original movie 'Clear History' at the ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood. The David-penned comedy follows Nathan Flomm (David), a disgraced marketing executive who loses millions by leaving his company right before it turned successful. Catch 'Clear History' on HBO August 10 at 9pm ET/PT.
Alexandra Daddario and Leven Rambin

joined fans for a special screening of their new film 'Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters' in Los Angeles. In the movie, Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman) and his demigod friends must head into the Sea of Monsters to find the mystical Golden Fleece. The film opens nationwide August 7.
Dita Von Teese, Rachel Pally and Michelle Trachtenberg

celebrated the designer's Fall 2013 collection at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.
Emile Hirsch and Paul Rudd

flashed big smiles at a New York screening of 'Prince Avalanche' hosted by The Cinema Society and Gents. In this dark comedy, Hirsch and Rudd play men who become road workers for the summer in order to escape from their lives. 'Prince Avalanche' opens in theaters nationwide August 9.
Ashlee Simpson

hosted the launch party Jessica Simpson fall 2013's ad campaign -- she stars in it -- at the Thompson LES Hotel in New York City. “The dresses are amazing” she told InStyle.com, sharing the two she’s obsessed with: the turquoise number she wore to the event (with a John Hardy snake cuff) and a maroon one she was shot in for the campaign. “They’ve got this really cool feel to them.”
Amanda Seyfried and Sharon Stone

looked gorgeous (Seyfried in Givenchy and Stone in Blumarine) at the New York City premiere of their latest project 'Lovelace' at the Museum of Modern Art. "I think the responsibility of playing someone, justifying their story and validating someone’s voice is hard," Seyfried told reporters about taking on the role in the biopic at The Cinema Society and MCM screening. "Its nerve-racking, but its awesome." 'Lovelace' opens in theaters August 9.
Vanessa Hudgens and Jessica Szohr

kicked off American Eagle's Rock Your Walk campaign at the brand's New York flagship store in Times Square. "What they’re doing is so much fun," Hudgens told InStyle.com of the project, which is a video series that celebrates real people's style. "People are able to show off their own individual style and personality, which is cool."
Rose Byrne and Dan Mazer

celebrated the premiere of their movie 'I Give it a Year' at an after party held at The Dalloway in New York City. In the film, Byrne (in Erdem) takes on the role of a newlywed struggling through her first year of marriage.
Kate Upton

was the woman of the hour at David Yurman's Annual Rooftop Soiree in New York City, where it was revealed that she was the new star of the jeweler's fall campaign titled "Beauty in Contrast."
Beth Stern

dripped herself in Forevermark diamonds to celebrate Forevermark's Exceptional Diamond Collection at the National Arts Club in New York City. The night also celebrated the jeweler's new partnership with Liam Scarlett, the choreographer of the Royal Ballet, who was on hand to premiere a new number with principal dancers from the company.
Claire Danes and Damian Lewis

brought the season three 'Homeland' hype to the Television Critics Association Press Tour panel, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. While the stars stayed tight-lipped on clues for next season, Showtime did release the first teaser trailer (watch it here). 'Homeland' returns Sunday, September 29 at 9pm ET/PT.
Anna Faris and Simon Baker

took a break from promoting the upcoming season's of their respective shows at the Television Critics Association Tour to attend The CW, CBS and Showtime's 2013 summer TCA party in Los Angeles.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

traveled to Japan to bring Pitt's sci-fi flick, 'World War Z' to Tokyo. The film, which opened stateside in June, follows Pitt's character Gerry Lane as he tries to save the world from zombies.

Sienna Miller and James Franco

were on-hand at the global reveal of BMW's first-ever electric car, the i3, at The Old Billingsgate in London.
Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg

posed for photographs at the world premiere of their latest action film '2 Guns' at the School of Visual Arts Theatre in New York City. In the film, the actors play crooked cops-one from the Navy and the other from the DEA-who have to form an alliance after they unsuccessfully infiltrate a drug cartel. '2 Guns' hits theaters August 2.
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton

cozied up on the red carpet for the premiere of Patton's new film '2 Guns' in New York City. Catch it in theaters on August 2.
Britney Spears and Katy Perry

attended the 'Smurfs 2' premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. The singers, who both dressed in blue for the occasion (Perry in Tadashi Shoji), enjoyed a little red carpet bonding time. "So great to see you Smurfette @katyperry!" Spears Tweeted after the premiere. She sings the movie's theme song "Ooh La La."
Christina Ricci and Hank Azaria

stepped out on the blue carpet at Citi and The Wall Street Journal's screening of 'Smurfs 2' at the Lighthouse International Theater in New York City. In the film, out July 31, the Smurfs must journey to Paris in order to rescue Smurfette (voice of Katy Perry) after she's kidnapped by evil wizard Gargamel (Azaria) and his Naughties (voices of Ricci and J.B. Smoove).
Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller

premiered their upcoming coming-of-age film 'The Spectacular Now' at a screening hosted by 'The Hollywood Reporter' and The Cinema Society at The Crow's Nest in Montauk, New York. The movie opens nationwide August 2.
Roselyn Sanchez and Jenna Dewan-Tatum

discussed their respective Lifetime projects at the Television Critics Association Panel at the Beverly Hilton. Dewan-Tatum was there to promote her new TV movie 'Witches of East End,' based off Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times bestselling novel about a family of witches, while Sanchez chatted about her show 'Devious Maids.'
Zoe Saldana and Alice Eve

enjoyed an afternoon of sport at the Audi International Polo tournament at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England. The actresses took in a match between the Audi England team versus the Equus & Co. South African team.
Carly Simon and Taylor Swift

embraced backstage after wowing more than 55,000 fans at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachuestts for a special duet performance of Simon's iconic hit, 'You're So Vain.'
Karl Lagerfeld and Natalia Vodianova

joined together to raise money for Vodianova's charity, The Naked Heart Foundation, at the organization's annual Love Ball held at the Opera Garnier in Monaco. The foundation raised $4.2 million at the event, and the money goes to provide support to disadvantaged children and their families across Russia. Find out more by heading to nakedheart.org.
Christina Applegate and Martin LeNoble

showed their support for the Dizzy Feet Foundation at the 2013 Celebration of Dance Gala. Founded in 2009 by Nigel Lythgoe, Adam Shankman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Katie Holmes, the organization aims to support and improve the access to dance education throughout the United States. Learn more at dizzyfeetfoundation.org.
Nina Dobrev

was all smiles as she posed with Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head in Versace Versus at 'Variety's' 7th annual Power of Youth event in Universal City, California, which brings together young Hollywood to encourage youth everywhere to get involved in philanthropy.
Estelle

attended Danny and Russell Simmons' 14th Annual Art For Life Benefit at Fairview Farms in Bridgehampton, New York. The event raised $1.5 million dollars for the organization, which supports art programs that help children who are undergoing a physical, emotional or mental crisis. Find out more by heading to artforlife.org.

