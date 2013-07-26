Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller Preview The Spectacular Now in NYC

Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller joined director James Ponsoldt at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City for a screening of their new movie, The Spectacular Now. The film is coming-of-age story based off of Tim Tharp's bestselling novel, and tells the story of Sutter Keely (Teller), a hard-partying popular teenage boy, who falls in love with Aimee Finicky (Woodley), a nerdy girl outside of his crowd. “It’s very human. It’s very truthful and honest,” Woodley told InStyle.com at the Sundance Film Festival. “I think that this film explores what it’s like to be an adolescent today, and I don’t think it’s necessarily for teenagers. I think it’s more of a movie for adults. It explores very realistic things.” Already garnering buzz after a well-received Sundance debut -- both Woodley and Teller received special jury prizes for their performances -- the film is shaping up to be one of summer's must-see movies. Click here to watch the trailer, and be sure to catch The Spectacular Now when it opens nationwide, Friday, August 2.

1 of 19 Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

James Ponsoldt, Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley

2 of 19 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Roy

was on-hand to celebrate Missoni's collaboration with music producer L.A. Reid at the M Missoni is for Music Summer Event, held at Le Bain in New York City.
3 of 19 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Olga Kurylenko and Rebecca Ferguson

toasted the stateside launch of the Starz original series 'The White Queen' at the Brittish Consulate in Los Angeles. Set in 1464 before the England's Tudor dynasty, the show focuses on Queen Elizabeth (Ferguson) and her quest for power.
4 of 19 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul

kicked-off the final installment of their show 'Breaking Bad' at the premiere (Paul in Calvin Klein), held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. After five seasons, the final eight episodes will conclude the complete transformation for Walt White (Cranston), who went from unassuming high school science teacher to king of meth. 'Breaking Bad' starts August 11 at 9/8c on AMC.

5 of 19 Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Selena Gomez

blew out a candle in celebration of her 21st birthday week and the launch of her fall Dream Out Loud collection at Kmart in New York City. "I’ve been working all week, so it’s been a combination of enjoying myself and doing what every 21 year old does—having a great night with your friends," she told InStyle.com of her celebrations. "At the same time, I’m also working. I have the record and the tour. I enjoy myself now and then, but I definitely have to keep focused on what I’m doing."
6 of 19 Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Jordana Brewster and Brenda Strong

attended TNT's 25th Anniversary Party at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The actresses star in the network's remake of the iconic TV show 'Dallas.'
7 of 19 Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Alexandra Daddario and Logan Lerman

headed to Italy to begin the worldwide press tour for their much-anticipated 'Percy Jackson' sequel, 'Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters,' at the 2013 Giffoni Film Festival where they previewed the film. The second installment follows Percy Jackson (son of Poseidon) and his demi-god friends as they head into the Sea of Monsters to find the mystical Golden Fleece. The film opens nationwide August 7.
8 of 19 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Alexa Chung

kept the tunes spinning at the Orla Kiely for Target Preview Party in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. "I love Orla as a person," Chung told InStyle.com at the event. "She’s wonderful and she has a lovely personality. She comes up with such beautiful and inspiring joyful stuff."
9 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Aubrey Plaza and Rachel Bilson

looked gorgeous (Plaza in Calvin Klein and Bilson in Oscar de la Renta) as they arrived at the premiere of their new film 'The To Do List,' a comedy about a girl who creates a list of things she must accomplish in order to gain sexual experience before heading to college, at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles. The movie hits theaters on July 26.
10 of 19 Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Hugh Jackman

greeted fans at the premiere of 'The Wolverine' at AMC Empire Theaters in New York City. Jackman is reprising his role as the wolfish superhero in the feature film, which debuts on July 26.
11 of 19 Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Kourtney Kardashian

posed for photos before heading into the Wildfox Runway Show hosted by Belvedere Vodka in Miami during Mercedes-Benz Miami Swim Fashion Week.
12 of 19 Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

Peter Sarsgaard and Cate Blanchett

premiered their new film, Woody Allen's 'Blue Jasmine,' at the Museum of Modern Art. In the film, Blanchett (wearing Balenciaga) plays a New York City housewife who gets swindled by her husband (Alec Baldwin) and must move San Francisco to live with her sister. The movie opens in select theaters on July 26.
13 of 19 Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Helen Mirren and Bruce Willis

jumped the pond to premiere their action flick, 'Red 2,' at the Empire Leicester Square in London. Mirren took the name of the movie literally with her wardrobe choice, walking the red carpet in a cherry Jenny Packham design.
14 of 19 AFLO/ABACAPRESS. COM

Miranda Kerr

brought her beauty line Kora Organics to Tokyo, Japan. "Launching @koraorganics in Japan today!!" she Tweeted.
15 of 19 Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Jessica Chastain

picked up the Giffoni Experience Award, which is dedicated to international stars, at the 2013 Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.
16 of 19 Eugenio Blasio/Splash News

Vanessa Hudgens and Baz Luhrmann

were honored at an awards dinner during the Ischia Global Film & Music Festival in Naples, Italy. Lhurmann received the Luchino Visconti Legend Award for his impressive directorial career, while Hudgens (in Diane von Furstenberg) took home the Global Icon Award.
17 of 19 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Ewan McGregor, Joanne Froggatt and Allen Leech

celebrated Aston Martin's 100th anniversary at the automotive company's Centennial Birthday Party at the Freemasons Hall in London.
18 of 19 Rossa Cole

Mariska Hargitay

attended the Children’s Museum of the East End’s 5th Annual Family Fair in Bridgehampton, New York with her three children, Andrew, Amaya and August. The event raised money for the museum’s year-round community programs, which address issues such as childhood obesity, low literacy levels and domestic violence. Learn more by heading to cmee.org.
19 of 19 Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Hilary Duff

hosted FIJI Water's Days Of Summer event at the EMM Group's The Estate in Sag Harbor, New York. "I've never been to the Hamptons before, which is crazy because I'm in New York so much," said Duff (in Jen Kao). "And I'm having so much fun!"

