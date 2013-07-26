Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller Preview The Spectacular Now in NYC

Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller joined director James Ponsoldt at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City for a screening of their new movie, The Spectacular Now. The film is coming-of-age story based off of Tim Tharp's bestselling novel, and tells the story of Sutter Keely (Teller), a hard-partying popular teenage boy, who falls in love with Aimee Finicky (Woodley), a nerdy girl outside of his crowd. “It’s very human. It’s very truthful and honest,” Woodley told InStyle.com at the Sundance Film Festival. “I think that this film explores what it’s like to be an adolescent today, and I don’t think it’s necessarily for teenagers. I think it’s more of a movie for adults. It explores very realistic things.” Already garnering buzz after a well-received Sundance debut -- both Woodley and Teller received special jury prizes for their performances -- the film is shaping up to be one of summer's must-see movies. Click here to watch the trailer, and be sure to catch The Spectacular Now when it opens nationwide, Friday, August 2.

