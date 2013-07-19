Celebrity Parties: Jennifer Lopez Named World Icon at Premios Juventud

Don't be fooled by the awards that she's got—she's still Jenny from the block! Jennifer Lopez was named World Icon at Univision's Premios Juventud in Miami last night. During the ceremony, she performed a mix of "Live it Up" and "On the Floor" with Pitbull, then changed into a sequined Zuhair Murad shift dress to accept the honor. "When I see all these images and your beautiful faces, I feel very fortunate to be here tonight. What I have always wanted to do with my life is to create, sing, dance, act, entertain, and be a good person," the star said in her emotional speech. "I accept this award with a lot of humility and I am enormously grateful." Congratulations, Jennifer! Click the photo to go inside more of this week's celebrity parties.

