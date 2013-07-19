Celebrity Parties: Jennifer Lopez Named World Icon at Premios Juventud

Gustavo Caballero/Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 19, 2013 @ 3:15 pm

Don't be fooled by the awards that she's got—she's still Jenny from the block! Jennifer Lopez was named World Icon at Univision's Premios Juventud in Miami last night. During the ceremony, she performed a mix of "Live it Up" and "On the Floor" with Pitbull, then changed into a sequined Zuhair Murad shift dress to accept the honor. "When I see all these images and your beautiful faces, I feel very fortunate to be here tonight. What I have always wanted to do with my life is to create, sing, dance, act, entertain, and be a good person," the star said in her emotional speech. "I accept this award with a lot of humility and I am enormously grateful." Congratulations, Jennifer! Click the photo to go inside more of this week's celebrity parties.

1 of 16 Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez (in Zuhair Murad) picked up the World Icon award at the Premios Juventud ceremony in Miami, where she gave a showstopping performance with Pitbull.
2 of 16 MAXA /Landov

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker posed with friend and Bravo TV host Andy Cohen at a benefit for the Friends In Deed non-profit organization, which supports people suffering from life-threatening illnesses like cancer and HIV.
3 of 16 Dave J Hogan/Getty

Nicolas Cage and Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens (in Jenny Packham) smiled on the red carpet with her 'The Frozen Ground' co-star at the London premiere of the film.
4 of 16 Monica Schipper/Getty

Diane von Furstenberg and Natalie Joos

Work it, ladies! The designer and street style blogger struck a pose at The Tales of Endearment Celebration in New York City, which was hosted by von Furstenberg's DVF Accessories Shop.
5 of 16 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen took a serious fashion risk in her trendy sheer top at the Roxy x MBFW Swim Kick-Off Party at Miami's Raleigh Hotel.
6 of 16 Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages

Bruce Willis and Mary-Louise Parker

The stars of "Red 2" premiered their film at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Along with Helen Mirren and Catherine Zeta-Jones, they play operatives in the film, a sequel to the 2010 movie, 'Red.' “We make each other laugh, and our comedy seems to make the audiences laugh," said Willis. Catch 'Red 2' in theaters July 19.

7 of 16 Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

Kristin Scott Thomas and Ryan Gosling

The two premiered 'Only God Forgives' at the BAM Harvey Theater in New York City. On screen, the two play mother and son, where Crystal (Thomas) demands Julian (Gosling) to seek revenge on her other son's recent murder. The film opens July 19.

8 of 16 Michael Kovac/WireImage

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The cute couple celebrated ESPN Magazine's "Body Issue" 5th Annual ESPYS event at Lure in Hollywood. The event also kicked off the 2013 ESPYS festivities (the show airs July 17), where Wade and his Miami Heat team are nominated for Best Team.
9 of 16 Clint Spaulding/PatrickMcMullan.com

Colin Cowie and Eva Jeanbart-Lorenzotti

The pair attended the HSNi Holiday 2013 cocktail reception in New York, showcasing Jeanbart-Lorenzotti's curated holiday assortment of gifts for this upcoming season.
10 of 16 Gregory Pace / BEImages

Kristen Wiig and Darren Criss

Kristen Wiig cozied up to her on-screen younger love interest Darren Criss at the New York premiere of their film, 'Girl Most Likely.' In it, Wiig plays Imogene, the just-dumped New Yorker on the verge of a nervous breakdown who is sent to live with her mother (Annette Bening), her mom's boyfriend (Matt Dillon), and her mom's new casino star housemate (Criss). "There is something nice about going home and reconnecting with your family," Wiig (in Viktor & Rolf) said of the film's lesson. "I think a lot of people move away from their hometowns. It’s kind of nice to reconnect with it and make peace with it, I think."

11 of 16 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Matt Dillon and Padma Lakshmi

The duo celebrated the premiere of 'Girl Most Likely' at the Hotel Americano in New York City. Lakshmi has a walk-on role in the film, while Dillon plays the slap-happy lover of Annette Bening's character, Zelda, who is mom to Kristen Wiig's character, Imogene. The film opens July 19.

12 of 16 Todd Williamson/Invision/AP

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga

The stars of the horror film 'The Conjuring' (with Farmiga in Viktor & Rolf) premiered their film at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. Check it out in theaters starting Friday, July 19.
13 of 16 MediaPunch Inc/Rex USA

Mariah Carey

Despite injuring her shoulder while filming a music video, the diva took the stage clad in a rhinestone-studded sling at the MLB All-Star Charity Concert, held in New York City's Central Park. "It was truly an honor to perform with the world renowned NY Philharmonic," Carey wrote on her Instagram. "In spite of the pain, I wouldn't have ever missed this moment." That's the spirit, Mimi!
14 of 16 Andreas Rentz/Getty

Nicole Kidman and Fatou Bensouda

Kidman, who was being honored at the Cinema For Peace UN event in Berlin, Germany, posed with the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court during a celebratory dinner held at Berlin's Soho House.
15 of 16 Dave M. Benett/Getty

Zoe Saldana

The actress kept cool before catching a performance by The Rolling Stones in Barclaycard's Unwind VIP Lounge at the British Summer Time concert, held in London's famed Hyde Park.
16 of 16 Landov

Jessica Pare and Jaime King

Pare and King (both in Lovers + Friends dresses) hit the beach at the Revolve Beach House Summer Style Day over the weekend in Malibu, CA.

