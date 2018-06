Celebrity Parties: January 3 to January 9, 2014

10 of 19 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Jonah Hill

showed his support at the gala where his 'The Wolf of Wall Street' director Martin Scorsese and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio were both honored. "It was amazing to watch those two collaborate on a level I’ve never seen two people collaborate on—as far as skill and quality at that level—and knowing one another so well," Hill said to reporters. "I’m just thrilled to be part of it."