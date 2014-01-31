From Dame to Hasty Pudding's Women of the Year, Helen Mirren Celebrates (and Twerks) At Harvard University

Say hello to Harvard University's 2014 Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year, Dame Helen Mirren! The actress was honored with the award by the university's theatrical society based on her contributions to the arts and celebrated with a day fit for a queen (after all, she was The Queen).

The day began with a parade along the streets of Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the 68-year-old shared a convertible with Hasty Pudding members dressed in drag, followed by a celebratory roast and award presentation where she even showed off her twerking skills. "I was made a Dame of the British Empire, I had to go to Buckingham Palace and I was honored by—actually not her Royal Highness—but by Prince Charles, but that didn't come anywhere close to this," Mirren laughed as she accepted her award. "This is the greatest honor, so thank you very, very much."

Mirren joins an array of Hollywood women who were also honored with the Hasty Pudding Women of the Year award—including Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry, Claire Danes, and more. Mirren's pudding pot trophy will fit nicely in her awards case, right next to her Oscar, don't you think so?

Want more Helen Mirren?

