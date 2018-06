hosted the "Re-Imagined the Rain" event with London Fog at Root Studio in New York City to celebrate the brand's first ever designer collection—including outerwear and umbrellas—with Badgley Mischka, Cynthia Rowley and Chris Benz. "I've been a big fan of Badgley Mischka for a long time!" Teigen (in Badgley Mischka) says of her support for the collaboration. The pieces will range from $50-$400 and will be available on londonfog.com later this month.