Celebrity Parties: February 21 to February 27, 2014

Amy Adams

attended the 16th Costume Designers Guild Awards in a Kristin Burke design, where the actress was honored with the Lacoste Spotlight Award, which honors an actor whose talent and career personifies an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design. "I worked with Kristin on several films, and I asked her if she would do me the honor of designing my dress this evening," Adams tells InStyle at the event.