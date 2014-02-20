Beyonce Was A Sight Of Swarovski Crystals In Her Vrettos Vrettakos Gown At the Brit Awards In London

No one could keep their eyes off of Beyonce during her surprise performance at the 2014 Brit Awards in London last night, and for good reason! Not only was her appearance at the show her first in a decade—she previously performed "Crazy In Love" in 2004—but she also sparkled onstage in a green-blue Swarovski-encrusted Vrettos Vrettakos long-sleeved gown complete with sheer panels along the sleeves. What's more, the gown is embellished with over 100,000 crystals and if it reminds you of Beyonce's iconic blue catsuit from the Mrs. Carter World Tour, it's because both looks were designed by the Greek designer himself.

So why all the glitz and glam for Beyonce's performance at the awards show? Well first because she is Queen B and secondly because the singer performed her hit song "XO" off her self-titled visual album for the first time ever for a televised performance, which she lovingly dedicated to her "incredible fans." We love you like XO too Beyonce! Scroll down to watch the singer's full performance from the 2014 Brit Awards.

