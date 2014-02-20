Beyonce Was A Sight Of Swarovski Crystals In Her Vrettos Vrettakos Gown At the Brit Awards In London

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Josephine Cusumano
Feb 20, 2014 @ 5:17 pm

No one could keep their eyes off of Beyonce during her surprise performance at the 2014 Brit Awards in London last night, and for good reason! Not only was her appearance at the show her first in a decade—she previously performed "Crazy In Love" in 2004—but she also sparkled onstage in a green-blue Swarovski-encrusted Vrettos Vrettakos long-sleeved gown complete with sheer panels along the sleeves. What's more, the gown is embellished with over 100,000 crystals and if it reminds you of Beyonce's iconic blue catsuit from the Mrs. Carter World Tour, it's because both looks were designed by the Greek designer himself.

So why all the glitz and glam for Beyonce's performance at the awards show? Well first because she is Queen B and secondly because the singer performed her hit song "XO" off her self-titled visual album for the first time ever for a televised performance, which she lovingly dedicated to her "incredible fans." We love you like XO too Beyonce! Scroll down to watch the singer's full performance from the 2014 Brit Awards.

Want more party photos from this week's parties? Look through our gallery to see some of your favorite celebrities out and about the town! 

MORE:
See Beyonce's Best Looks Ever!
The Story Behind Beyonce's Grammy Dress
• Beyonce and Jay Z’s Adorable Moments At the Grammys

1 of 9 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Beyonce

performed her hit song "XO" at the 2014 BRIT Awards in London while wearing a sparkling Vrettos Vrettakos gown. This was Beyonce's first appearance on the awards show in a decade.
Advertisement
2 of 9 Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland and Zoey Deutch

were pretty in pink during the 'Vampire Academy' premiere in Sydney, Australia. Lucy Fry also joined Hyland (in Temperley London) and Deutch (in Christian Dior) on the red carpet.
3 of 9 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen, Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal

celebrated their iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover during the 50th anniversary party held at the Swimsuit Beach House in New York City. “We really, honestly liked each other,” Teigen tells Sports Illustrated of being featured with the other two girls. “Of course you are going to hear that from anybody who does a group shot, but this time it’s true. The connection was natural and the mood was fun.”
Advertisement
4 of 9 © Ash Knotek/Snappers/ZUMAPRESS.com

Rita Ora

got dolled up in a white tulle Marchesa gown accented with a black belt for the 2014 Elle Style Awards at One Embankment in London. Emma Watson, Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding, and more joined the 23-year-old singer.
Advertisement
5 of 9 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley

celebrated Barbie's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in honor of the issue's 50th anniversary. Models Carol Alt, Petra Nemcova, and more also joined Brinkley and Barbie at the event.
Advertisement
6 of 9 AKM-GSI

Johnny Depp

accepted the first-ever Distinguished Artisan Award for his work in film at the Make-Up Artists And Hair Stylists Guild Awards. "This is a great honor. Glancing occasionally at the screen I realized what ridiculous a thing I’ve done,” Depp joked during his speech. "What I strive for is trying something differently as an actor each time with the luxury and the amazing help of makeup. I’ve had the great honor of working with great people...and there’s no way I would have been able to find the root of those characters and the heart of the characters without the artists. I thank you very, very much."
Advertisement
7 of 9 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Kristen Bell and Michael B. Jordan

hosted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Scientific and Technical Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Bell (in Reem Acra), Jordan and fellow attendees honored those behind the achievements in science and technology that have made a difference in motion pictures today.
Advertisement
8 of 9 David M. Benett/Getty Images for Grey Goose

Naomie Harris

stopped by Harvey Weinstein's BAFTA nominee dinner in partnership with Burberry and Grey Goose held at London's Little House Mayfair. Harris' (in Burberry Prorsum) film 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' was nominated for Outstanding British Film.
Advertisement
9 of 9 David M. Benett/Getty Images for Grey Goose

Keira Knightley

also attended the BAFTA nominee dinner where Knightley (in Burberry Brit and Prada) was joined by her husband James Righton, Uma Thurman, Steve McQueen, and more.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!