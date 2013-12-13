Meow! Miranda Kerr, Heather Graham, and More Celebrate Animal Print at the Opening of Roberto Cavalli's New Boutique

Michael Stewart/WireImage
Kelsey Glein
Dec 13, 2013 @ 4:55 pm

The Just Cavalli store was awash with loud prints and a very fashionable crowd last night at the flagship boutique opening in New York City. Guests including Heather Graham and Miranda Kerr sipped on cocktails made with Roberto Cavalli Vodka while DJ Mad Marj spun tunes by M.I.A. and Katy Perry.

Designer Roberto Cavalli arrived with Kerr on his arm, and everyone flocked to congratulate him on the boutique's grand opening. "Just Cavalli is so sexy, so young looking. I'm excited to see the young, bright American girls wearing Just Cavalli. They will understand it," Cavalli told InStyle.com exclusively.

"He just has a great spirit about him," Kerr, dressed in a floor-length animal-print Just Cavalli gown, told us. "His clothes fit and are wearable, but still sexy." After exploring the store (which features one wall covered in floor-to-ceiling fringe and a suspended flight of stairs covered in transparent python print), guests took in the pre-fall runway show that followed next, where models emerged from the lower level, making a loop around the store and then outside onto the street for passers-by to see.

The collection was signature Cavalli, featuring richly colored leather and striking patterns, including animal print. "It is the usual for me. It is my beginning," the designer said of why he often uses the vibrant pattern. "I take my animal print from the real photo of the animal that I shoot. That is the secret to my animal print!" 

MORE:
• Miranda Kerr's Best Looks Ever
See Celebrities Wearing Roberto Cavalli
• Give Your Weekend Outfit the Miranda Kerr Treatment

1 of 30 Michael Stewart/WireImage

Miranda Kerr and Roberto Cavalli

celebrated the opening of the Just Cavalli flagship boutique in New York City with a runway show of the brand's pre-fall 2014 collection. "Just Cavalli is so sexy, so young looking. I'm excited to see the young, bright American girls wearing Just Cavalli. They will understand it," designer Roberto Cavalli told InStyle.com.
Advertisement
2 of 30 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Chrysler)

Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts

were all smiles at the premiere of their new movie, 'August: Osage County' presented by The Weinstein Company in New York City. Roberts (in Proenza Schouler) was just nominated for a Golden Globe for her supporting role in the film, which also stars Meryl Streep, Ewan McGregor, and others. The film opens in theaters everywhere on December 25th.

3 of 30 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Goldie Hawn

was honored at the amfAR Los Angeles Inspiration Gala for her humanitarian work and her thirty year-dedication to the fight against AIDS. “I was very humbled and excited," Hawn said about being honored to InStyle.com.
Advertisement
4 of 30 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sharon Stone

also came out for the amfAR gala held at Milk Studios in Hollywood. Stone has long been amfAR’s auctioneer and has raised funds for the cause dedicated to the support of AIDS research.
Advertisement
5 of 30 Aria Isadora/BFA NYC/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Alexa Chung

hosted a holiday party at ABC Carpet & Home in New York City. Chung celebrated her new book 'IT' and also shared her holiday wish list with guests.
Advertisement
6 of 30 Diane Bondareff/Invision for New York Women in Film & Television/AP Images

Connie Britton

was honored at the 2013 Muse Awards in New York City presented by New York Women in Film amp Television. "It is such an incredible organization for women," Britton (in Joanna Johnston) said to InStyle.com. "It’s very important to get a very complex and specific voice of women out into the world, so having the support of women is vital to me." Ellen Barkin, Robin Wright, and others were also honored for their outstanding achievement in the media industry.
Advertisement
7 of 30 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Jamie Chung

stepped our for Charlotte Ronson's holiday party held at RadioShack's pop-up shop in Times Square. The guest list also included the designer herself and Michelle Trachtenberg.
Advertisement
8 of 30 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Landov

Olivia Wilde and Amy Adams

celebrated the premiere of their film 'Her' in Los Angeles. A pregnant Wilde (in David Koma) and Amy Adams (in Lanvin) also joined Joaquin Phoenix and director Spike Jonze at the event. The film opens everywhere on December 18th.

Advertisement
9 of 30 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly and Orlando Bloom

celebrated the premiere of their new film, 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' in New York City, hosted by The Cinema Society and Moncler, where Lilly (in Paper London) and Bloom caught up with InStyle.com. “It took a couple of hours every day," Bloom said about getting his hair and makeup done on set. "I’m pretty good about sitting still, but I’m a bit of a fidgeter."

Advertisement
10 of 30 Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Nobel Peace Prize Concert

Claire Danes

hosted the 20th annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway with Aaron Eckhart in a stunning Valentino gown. The concert honored the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for their efforts in eliminating chemical weapons and featured performances by Mary J. Blige, James Blunt, and more.
Advertisement
11 of 30 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Allison Williams

stepped out to celebrate 100 of the most powerful women in the industry at The Hollywood Reporter's 22nd Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at the Beverly Hill Hotel. Williams (in Calvin Klein), Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Ahna O'Reilly, Naya Rivera, and others were all in attendance.
Advertisement
12 of 30 David M. Benett/WireImage

Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, Christina Applegate and David Koechner

reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues' at Vue West End in London, England. Applegate (in Emilio Pucci) and the rest of the cast reprised their roles in the cult-classic film, which opens in theaters everywhere on December 18th.

Advertisement
13 of 30 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MAC Cosmetics

Zac Posen and Uma Thurman

came together for the MAC Cosmetics dinner hosted by John Demsey at Mr. Chow in New York City. The event celebrated Posen who was surrounded by his close friends including Thurman (in Zac Posen).
Advertisement
14 of 30 Noam Galai/WireImage

Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal

made a date night out of the 2013 Ripple of Hope Awards at the New York Hilton. The event was held in honor of the annual Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights with special guests Matthew Broderick, Alfre Woodard, and more.
Advertisement
15 of 30 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc.com

Kelly Rutherford

attended a special party for artist Donald Robertson (who is also an InStyle contributor!) hosted by John Demsey and Estée Lauder Companies to celebrate his artistic talent.
Advertisement
16 of 30 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Pink and Janelle Monae

posed together on the red carpet for the Billboard Women In Music Awards at Capitale in New York CIty. Pink (in Herve Leger by Max Azria) and Monae were both honored with the Woman of the Year Award and Rising Star awards respectively for their contributions and success as recording artists in the music industry.
Advertisement
17 of 30 Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Chanel

Kristen Stewart

made an entrance at Chanel’s MetiersD’Art fashion show at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Stewart (in Chanel) also made headlines as news revealed that she will be the new face of Chanel's upcoming 2013/14 Metiers d’Art Paris-Dallas collection.
Advertisement
18 of 30 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Van Cleef & Arpels

Blake Lively

made everyone stop and stare as she attended the unveiling of Van Cleef & Arpels' re-designed 5th Avenue store located in a tri-level townhouse in New York City. Lively (in Marchesa) was joined by Dita Von Teese, Nicolas Bos, (Van Cleef & Arpels Global CEO & Creative Director), and Alain Bernard (President and CEO of the Americas).
Advertisement
19 of 30 Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Dennis Basso and Debra Messing

celebrated the store opening of Basso's new flagship on Madison Avenue in New York City. Messing (in Dennis Basso) was also joined by Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, Olivia Palermo, and more as they toasted to the designer and his new 10,500 square-foot, four-story space.
Advertisement
20 of 30 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Colin Farrell and Tom Hanks

celebrated the premiere of their new film, 'Saving Mr. Banks' at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Hanks plays Walt Disney in the film, which tells the story of Disney's battle in obtaining the rights to P.L. Traver's magical story about Mary Poppins. Farrell also stars in the film as Traver's beloved father, Travers Goff. The film opens in theaters on December 20th.
Advertisement
21 of 30 Todd Williamson/Invision/AP

Emma Thompson and Julie Andrews

also came out to attend the U.S. premiere of Disney's 'Saving Mr. Banks' in Burbank, California. Thompson plays P.L. Traver, the author of 'Mary Poppins,' which Andrews famously portrayed in Disney's 1964 musical.
Advertisement
22 of 30 Babirad/Dominique Ecken/Sipa

Evangeline Lilly and Orlando Bloom

premiered their new movie, 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' at the Sony Center in Germany. Lilly (in Alberta Ferretti) stars alongside Bloom in the second installment of ‘The Hobbit’ series which follows their characters, Legolas and Tauriel, along with the dwarves, Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf the Grey, as they fight to save their homeland from Smaug. The film opens in theaters on December 13th.

Advertisement
23 of 30 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Josh Duhamel and Fergie

traded in a night of diapers for a night on the town at the TrevorLive Los Angeles Benefit, held at the Hollywood Palladium. Duhamel and Fergie (in Emanuel Ungaro) were among the guests there to honor Jane Lynch, who received the Trevor Hero Award for her efforts to bring awareness and understanding to the LGBTQ community. The event was held by The Trevor Project organization, which provides crisis intervention and support to LGBTQ youths.
Advertisement
24 of 30 Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Anna Kendrick

attended the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors Gala at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Kendrick (in Elie Saab) joined President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle to honor Billy Joel, Shirley MacLaine, Carlos Santana, and others for their impact on American culture through the arts.
Advertisement
25 of 30 Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

made a date night out of Ben Harper's private concert, UpLifting Los Angeles, in L.A. The concert benefited Lift Los Angeles, which helps community members achieve economic stability and well-being to fight poverty.
Advertisement
26 of 30 Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Julianne Hough

came out to present the Julianne Hough for Sole Society winter collection at Nordstrom at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California. Hough (in Theory) designed the chic yet affordable shoe collection for the brand.
Advertisement
27 of 30 John Shearer/Invision/ AP

Casper Smart and Jennifer Lopez

attended the 2013 March of Dimes "Celebration of Babies" event at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Lopez (in Bibhu Mohapatra) received the 2013 Grace Kelly Award for her role as a celebrity parent who supports March of Dimes' mission to help women have healthy pregnancies. Lopez was joined by fellow Hollywood mothers like Reese Witherspoon (who received the award last year), Molly Simms, Tia Mowry, and more. The 8th annual event helped raise over $1,00,000.
Advertisement
28 of 30 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Eva Longoria

stepped out for The Art of Fusion event during Art Basel Miami Beach, hosted by Hublot and Haute Living on Star Island. The event launched Hublot's "Caviar Tutti Frutti" watch and also benefited Alonzo and Tracy Mourning's organization, the Mourning Family Foundation, which provides opportunities to children and families in South Florida through education, enrichment, and advocacy.
Advertisement
29 of 30 Richard Young/Rex/REX USA

Eddie Redmayne and Emma Watson

came together for a private Lady Gaga concert presented by Belvedere Vodka, held at the members club Annabel's in London. Watson and Redmayne were joined by Adele, Bar Refaeli, Douglas Booth, and more.
Advertisement
30 of 30 Rich Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Selena Gomez

arrived at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball presented by T-Mobile at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Gomez performed for the annual holiday concert along with Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Ariana Grande, and more. The concert also donated $1 of each ticket sold to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, an organization that inspires young people through entertainment and education initiatives, including building broadcast media centers within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!