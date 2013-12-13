Meow! Miranda Kerr, Heather Graham, and More Celebrate Animal Print at the Opening of Roberto Cavalli's New Boutique

The Just Cavalli store was awash with loud prints and a very fashionable crowd last night at the flagship boutique opening in New York City. Guests including Heather Graham and Miranda Kerr sipped on cocktails made with Roberto Cavalli Vodka while DJ Mad Marj spun tunes by M.I.A. and Katy Perry.

Designer Roberto Cavalli arrived with Kerr on his arm, and everyone flocked to congratulate him on the boutique's grand opening. "Just Cavalli is so sexy, so young looking. I'm excited to see the young, bright American girls wearing Just Cavalli. They will understand it," Cavalli told InStyle.com exclusively.

"He just has a great spirit about him," Kerr, dressed in a floor-length animal-print Just Cavalli gown, told us. "His clothes fit and are wearable, but still sexy." After exploring the store (which features one wall covered in floor-to-ceiling fringe and a suspended flight of stairs covered in transparent python print), guests took in the pre-fall runway show that followed next, where models emerged from the lower level, making a loop around the store and then outside onto the street for passers-by to see.

The collection was signature Cavalli, featuring richly colored leather and striking patterns, including animal print. "It is the usual for me. It is my beginning," the designer said of why he often uses the vibrant pattern. "I take my animal print from the real photo of the animal that I shoot. That is the secret to my animal print!"

