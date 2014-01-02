Celebrity Parties: December 27, 2013 to January 2, 2014
Jan 02, 2014 @ 4:32 pm
Fergie
hosted the West Coast segment of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2014 at Sunset Gower Studios in Los Angeles. Sparking in a Rubin Singer gown, the singer was joined by performers Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Robin Thicke, Jason Derulo, and more.
Jason Kempin/DCNYRE2014/Getty
Annamarie Tendler, John Mulaney, Nick Kroll and Amy Poehler
celebrated the new year at Sleep No More New Year's Eve 2014 Party at The McKittrick Hotel in New York City. Fellow comedian David Cross and his wife, Amber Tamblyn, also joined Poehler for the night’s festivities.
Brian Killian/Getty
Jason Kempin/DCNYRE2014/Getty
Brian Killian/Getty
