Celebrity Parties: December 13 to December 19, 2013

Ben Stiller and Kristen Wiig

hit the carpet for a screening of their new film 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' in New York City, hosted by The Cinema Society and Brooks Brothers. Stiller directs and stars in the film about a day-dreamer who escapes from his daily life by disappearing into his own imagination. ”If I’m focusing on something like a movie, it will take me away from reality, which is my own form of daydreaming,” Stiller told InStyle.com