Hollywood Couple We Love: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Love certainly goes the distance for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis! After premiering his film We're the Millers in London’s West End the day before, Sudeikis made the trek back to Los Angeles to celebrate his fiancé's new movie Drinking Buddies at the film’s after-party at Umami Burger in Hollywood. In the film, brewery co-workers Kate (Wilde) and Luke (Jake Johnson) develop feelings for each other, but their flirtatious behavior can't leave the office as they both are in relationships. Things get complicated when the couples decide to go on a trip together, and they have to decide whether or not to stay drinking buddies, or go the distance. Watch the movie now on video on demand or in theaters starting August 23.

1 of 18 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

2 of 18 Rod Perry/Broadimage

Emmy Rossum

looked season appropriate in a plaid bustier Rebecca Minkoff dress and Alice + Olivia pumps at the Delta Airlines summer celebration in Beverly HIlls.
3 of 18 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman

launched their new contemporary line, Marchesa Voyage, on the rooftop of the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City.
4 of 18 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston

jumped across the pond to premiere their comedy 'We're the Millers' at the Odeon West End Theatre. The on-screen pair looked in synch on the carpet in coordinating ensembles (Sudeikis in crisp navy suit and Aniston in Christian Dior).
5 of 18 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Francisco Costa and Rooney Mara

attended the Cinema Society and Downtown Calvin Klein's screening of IFC Films' 'Ain't Them Bodies Saints' at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. "I'm excited to see it!" Costa, Calvin Klein's Womenswear Creative Director, told InStyle.com. "Rooney is an icon now. I adore her." Catch the film in theaters on August 16.
6 of 18 Kristina Bumphrey/Startraksphoto.com

Robin Wright and Ben Foster

smiled for the cameras at the 'Ain't Them Bodies Saints' premiere hosted by the Cinema Society and Calvin Klein at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Set in 1970s Texas, the flick tells the story of outlaw Bob Muldoon (Casey Affleck), who four years after taking the blame for his wife Ruthie Guthrie’s (Rooney Mara) crime, escapes from prison to reunite with her and their daughter, but along the way finds the path to them and the life he left is anything but easy. 'Ain't Them Bodies Saints' opens in theaters on August 16.
7 of 18 Joseph Gotfriedy/Broadimage

Olivia Wilde

arrived in a festive Clover Canyon dress to present a charitable grant to the Young Storyteller's Foundation at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2013 Installation Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. "I'm very grateful that the HFPA is supporting organizations that are doing what we should all be doing, which is telling great stories," Wilde told InStyle.com at the event. "And also I really appreciate the way that the HFPA supports independent film."
8 of 18 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Amber Heard and Liam Hemsworth

posed together inside at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2013 Installation Luncheon held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This year the HFPA awarded $1.6 million dolars in charitable grants for scholarships and film restoration,
9 of 18 Pablo Frisk

Alexa Chung

was on-hand to support designer pal Joseph Altuzzara at the launch of his fall 2013 collection on MyTheresa.com. "I think there’s a certain strictness that we were really looking for," Altuzzara told InStyle.com of his fall collection. "A very straight sexual power and strength. That’s what I was interested in. This idea about making the Altuzarra woman seem really statuesque, very iconic and larger than life."
10 of 18 John Sciulli/Getty Images for Iconix Brand Group, Inc

Bella Thorne

put on her game face to spin the wheel at Candie's charity event in support of St. Jude's Hospital in Los Angeles.
11 of 18 Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage

Jerusha Hess and Keri Russell

celebrated the premiere of their romantic comedy 'Austenland' at a screening hosted by The Cinema Society and Alice + Olivia at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York City. In the film, Russell plays a Jane Austen aficionado, named Jane, who takes the ultimate vacation (at the ultimate price - her life savings!) to an English Regency-themed resort in search of her own Darcy, meeting a cast along the way she'll never forget.
12 of 18 Kevin Winter/Getty

Lily Collins and Kevin Zegers

made a dapper pair (Collins in Cushnie et Ochs and Zegers in Dior Homme) at the premiere of their movie 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones' at the ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood. Based off of the popular young adult series by Cassandra Clare, the film tells the story of Clary Fray (Collins) a teenage girl who must embrace her newfound powers as a demon hunter in order to save her mother. Catch it in theaters nationwide August 21.
13 of 18 Charley Gallay/Getty

James Marsden, Oprah Winfrey, Minka Kelly, and Forest Whitaker

headed to the after-party to fete their latest project, Lee Daniels' 'The Butler,' at the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles. The film stars Whitaker as Cecil Gaines, a White House butler who witnesses many political, social changes and presidents during the 20th century. The Butler opens Friday, August 16.
14 of 18 Richard Harbaugh/Disney Enterprise via Getty

Angelina Jolie

was stylish in Saint Laurent Paris as she spoke about her upcoming role in 'Maleficent' to the crowd at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. "Since I was a little girl, Maleficent was always my favorite," she said on playing the villain. "I was terrified of her, but I was always drawn to her."
15 of 18 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel

smiled together before attending a panel for their upcoming film 'Frozen' at Disney's D23 Expo.
16 of 18 Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage

Tom Hiddleston and Natalie Portman

Before taking the stage at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, the co-stars of 'Thor: The Dark World' smiled for the camera. "I should apologize for not turning up in costume," Hiddleston, who plays Loki in the film, told the crowd.
17 of 18 Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP

Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles of One Direction

or, two of the biggest pop sensations of the year, struck a pose backstage at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, CA.
18 of 18 Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow

donned a little white dress to launch latest book 'It's All Good' at Authors Night 2013, held at the East Hampton library in East Hampton, New York.

