Hollywood Couple We Love: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Love certainly goes the distance for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis! After premiering his film We're the Millers in London’s West End the day before, Sudeikis made the trek back to Los Angeles to celebrate his fiancé's new movie Drinking Buddies at the film’s after-party at Umami Burger in Hollywood. In the film, brewery co-workers Kate (Wilde) and Luke (Jake Johnson) develop feelings for each other, but their flirtatious behavior can't leave the office as they both are in relationships. Things get complicated when the couples decide to go on a trip together, and they have to decide whether or not to stay drinking buddies, or go the distance. Watch the movie now on video on demand or in theaters starting August 23.

