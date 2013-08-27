One Direction Celebrates the World Premiere of One Direction: This is Us in New York City

Last night, the boys of One Direction -- Louis, Zayn, Niall, Liam, and Harry -- celebrated the world premiere of their upcoming biopic, One Direction: This is Us at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Opening August 30, the film features live concert footage and also gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the boys' lives and the story of how One Direction rose to fame. "You'll see probably one of the most remarkable stories that's happened in music in the past few years," producer Ben Winston told InStyle.com. "These boys, who have come from nowhere, really, and yet here they are now, some of the biggest stars in the world, and they have remained absolutely normal, humble, and lovely." While we're sure fans are beyond excited to get an inside peek at the lives of their favorite guys from across the pond, One Direction themselves are just as excited to see fans' reactions. "Hopefully there's a few of them sitting in the screening, and just to see what they find funny and what they don't find funny," Zayn told InStyle.com of what he was looking forward to most at the premiere. The boys are also fresh off their recent MTV Video Music Awards Moonman win for Best Song of the Summer for their hit, "Best Song Ever," thanks to eight million fan votes. They sure have a lot to celebrate! Click the photo to see more pictures from this week's celebrity parties!

—Alyssa Bailey