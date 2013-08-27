One Direction Celebrates the World Premiere of One Direction: This is Us in New York City

InStyle Staff
Aug 27, 2013 @ 1:18 pm

Last night, the boys of One Direction -- Louis, Zayn, Niall, Liam, and Harry -- celebrated the world premiere of their upcoming biopic, One Direction: This is Us at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Opening August 30, the film features live concert footage and also gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the boys' lives and the story of how One Direction rose to fame. "You'll see probably one of the most remarkable stories that's happened in music in the past few years," producer Ben Winston told InStyle.com. "These boys, who have come from nowhere, really, and yet here they are now, some of the biggest stars in the world, and they have remained absolutely normal, humble, and lovely." While we're sure fans are beyond excited to get an inside peek at the lives of their favorite guys from across the pond, One Direction themselves are just as excited to see fans' reactions. "Hopefully there's a few of them sitting in the screening, and just to see what they find funny and what they don't find funny," Zayn told InStyle.com of what he was looking forward to most at the premiere. The boys are also fresh off their recent MTV Video Music Awards Moonman win for Best Song of the Summer for their hit, "Best Song Ever," thanks to eight million fan votes. They sure have a lot to celebrate! Click the photo to see more pictures from this week's celebrity parties!

—Alyssa Bailey

1 of 14

Kate Moss

celebrated the Louis Vuitton "Timeless Muses" exhibition at the Tokyo Station Hotel in Japan. The exhibit pays homage to six women who have influenced their respective industries, including Kate (in Louis Vuitton), French empress consort Eugénie de Montijo, architect Charlotte Perriand, novelist Françoise Sagan, actress Catherine Deneuve and Sofia Coppola.
2 of 14

Olivia Palermo

sat front row as a special guest at the fashion show at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia. Palermo (in an animal print coat) attended the show along with guests Brynne Edelsten and Brodie Harper.
3 of 14

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

helped launch the fashion game app, Covet Fashion, in New York City. The free mobile app allows you to build your virtual dream closet, dress an avatar and buy whichever pieces you love. Zoe is the app’s first-ever Style Ambassador, which means she offers fashion advice and judges users’ styling choices. "Me and video games is kind of an oxymoron, but I’m obsessed with it," Zoe told InStyle.com. Download the app at covetfashion.com.
4 of 14

Ali Larter

celebrated the release of her new cookbook 'Kitchen Revelry' with Perrier-Jouët at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. The actress (in Marchesa) created and developed the entertaining ideas and recipes, including personal anecdotes about her love for gathering with friends and family. The book will hit shelves on September 10th.
5 of 14

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney

arrived at the 70th Venice International Film Festival for their new film, 'Gravity.' Bullock (in Alex Perry) plays a medical engineer who works alongside astronaut Matt Kowalsky (Clooney) to stay alive after an accident leaves them drifting in space. The movie opens in theaters on October 4th.

6 of 14

Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel

posed together at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel where Diesel was honored with a star (it's the 2,504th star to adorn the Walk of Fame!) and comes days after the premiere of his latest film 'Riddick.' Brewster (in a Three Floor ensemble) along with fellow 'Fast & Furious' co-stars came out to support Diesel's milestone.
7 of 14

One Direction

One Direction

came together for the world premiere of their new film, 'One Direction: This Is Us' at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. The film features live concert footage and tells the story of how One Direction rose to fame over the past three years. The movie opens everywhere everywhere August 30.

8 of 14

Ethan Hawke and Selena Gomez

celebrated the Los Angeles premiere of their upcoming film, 'The Getaway' in Westwood, Calif. The thriller follows former racecar driver Brent Magna (Hawke) as he races against the clock to save his kidnapped wife using a young woman's car (played by Gomez, seen here wearing Vera Wang). 'The Getaway' hits theaters August 30.
9 of 14

Carly Rae Jepsen

stopped by the Walgreens Times Square in New York City to greet fans and promote Gud by Burt's Bees beauty line. "I like the fact that it comes from Burt’s Bees, which is a product that I’ve grown up with," Jepsen, who is the face of Gud, told InStyle.com. "It's natural, animal-friendly and the containers are recycled, so it’s good for the environment, and you feel your conscious is clean, and on top of it, it smells great!" Check out the hair and body line at gudhappens.com.
10 of 14

Stella McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow

hosted a garden party in the Hamptons, N.Y., dedicated to celebrating Goop's digital magazine and app, along with McCartney's upcoming clothing collaboration with the site. Both wore designs by McCartney for the event.
11 of 14

Vanessa Hudgens and Rashida Jones

attended the Lucky Brand Celebration of California Culture and Style in Malibu, Calif. Tegan and Sara gave a special performance at the event.
12 of 14

Seth Rogen and Amy Poehler

came together at the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco in Culver City, Calif. Rogen acted as Roast Master for the event, which airs September 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.
13 of 14

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez

both looked beautiful in navy at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn, N.Y. The BFFs each took home a Moonman-Swift for Best Female Video with "I Knew You Were Trouble" and Gomez for Best Pop Video with "Come and Get It."
14 of 14

Donna Karan and Calvin Klein

celebrated Bridgehampton Polo Club's closing day presented by Ferrari at the 4th Annual Apollo In The Hamptons Benefit in East Hampton, N.Y.

