Parties: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Launch Bik Bok Collaboration in Oslo

The Row and Elizabeth and James designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped out last night in Oslo, Norway to promote their newest line, a collaboration with Norwegian retailer, Bik Bok. The two designed boxy bags, embellished jewelry and clothing like structured pants and blazers for the fall 2013 season, all available for prices that you’d find at a Zara or Topshop. "[Ashley and I] feel the collection reflects our personal style and will connect with the Scandinavian girl”, Mary-Kate stated on Bik Bok's website. "We've enjoyed the design process with the Bik Bok team,” Ashley added. There's just one little catch: It's only available in Norway and Sweden. Do we hear Eurotrip?

