Parties: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Launch Bik Bok Collaboration in Oslo

Aug 09, 2013 @ 2:45 pm

The Row and Elizabeth and James designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped out last night in Oslo, Norway to promote their newest line, a collaboration with Norwegian retailerBik Bok. The two designed boxy bags, embellished jewelry and clothing like structured pants and blazers for the fall 2013 season, all available for prices that you’d find at a Zara or Topshop. "[Ashley and I] feel the collection reflects our personal style and will connect with the Scandinavian girl”, Mary-Kate stated on Bik Bok's website. "We've enjoyed the design process with the Bik Bok team,” Ashley added. There's just one little catch: It's only available in Norway and Sweden. Do we hear Eurotrip?

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Sharon Stone

took on her role as amfAR Global Fundraising Chairman at the Kiehl's 4th annual LifeRide for amfAR finale event, held at the Grove in Los Angeles, by accepting a check for $150,000 donated by Kiehl's to amfAR. The skincare company raised money for The Foundation for AIDS Research by embarking on a nine-day motorcycle ride from Seattle to L.A., which both raised funds and promoted awareness for the cause.
Margot Robbie and Rachel McAdams

celebrated the world premiere of their film 'About Time' at the Somerset House in London. Robbie (in Ermanno Scervino) and McAdams (in Roksanda Ilincic) star in this science-fiction romantic comedy about a man who discovers he can time-travel. 'About Time' opens in theaters November 8th.
JJ Feild, Keri Russell and Bret McKenzie

came together for the premiere of their latest film, 'Austenland' at an after party in Los Angeles. In the film, Russell (wearing a Nina Ricci ensemble), travels to a Jane Austen theme park in search for her own Mr. Darcy. 'Austenland' opens everywhere on September 27th.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

are still going strong as Cyrus, wearing a patchwork Proenza Schouler leather dress, supported her fiancé at the premiere of his upcoming thriller, 'Paranoia' in Los Angeles. The film opens in theaters August 16th.
Josh Gad and Ashton Kutcher

came together for the premiere of their film, 'Jobs' in New York City, hosted by 'The Wall Street Journal.' The film opens in theaters everywhere on August 16th.
James Marsden and Jessica Szohr

celebrated the 30th anniversary of G-Shock watches at Basketball City in New York City. Guests enjoyed a rare performance by rapper Eminem and a sneak peek at the watch creations by the brand, including its first luxury MT-G watch (on sale for up to $1,100) and a new Baby-G collection. The new styles hit stores this fall and winter.
Condola Rashad and Orlando Bloom

joined hands to promote their upcoming Broadway production of 'Romeo & Juliet' at its new home at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. Performances will begin on Saturday, August 24th.
Matt Damon, Jodie Foster and Diego Luna

posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of 'Elysium' in Westwood, CA. The dsytopian sci-fi film rolls out to theaters nationwide on August 9.
Julianne Hough and Diablo Cody

celebrated the DirecTV premiere of 'Paradise' at the Chinese 6 Theater in Los Angeles. In the film, Hough's character Lamb decides to leave her small Montana town after suffering a near fatal accident to journey to Las Vegas to experience life to the fullest. 'Paradise' will be available to watch on DirecTV starting August 9 and opens in theaters October 18.
Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael

chatted about what's up next for their characters on the hit historical PBS drama, 'Downton Abbey,' at the Television Critics Association panel at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The much-anticipated fourth season will start airing stateside in January 2014.
Mariah Carey and Oprah Winfrey

came together to celebrate the premiere of Oprah's new film 'The Butler' in New York City. Carey coordinated her sexy Tom Ford LBD with a leather studded bling sling, while Oprah sparkled in a custom-made peach Theia cocktail dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. 'The Butler' opens in theaters nationwide August 16.
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

joined the starry guest list at 'The Butler' premiere. The film tells the story of Cecil Gaines (Forest Whitaker), a White House butler who witnesses many political, social changes, and presidents during the 20th century. Schreiber plays former President Lyndon B. Johnson. Catch the film in theaters on August 16.
Lily Collins

greeted fans and spoke about her new role as Clary Fray in her new film 'Mortal Instruments: City of Bones' at an Apple Store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. 'Mortal Instruments' hits theaters August 21.
Jessica Alba

spent an afternoon with her daughters Honor and Haven at the Ralph Lauren 2013 girls fashion show in Sagaponack, New York. After watching the equestrian-inspired looks make their way down the runway, the family enjoyed a performance by Madison Beer and other fun activities such as hair braiding and nail art by Essie.
Amanda Seyfried and Sharon Stone

premiered their latest project 'Lovelace' at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. The film (opening August 9) tells the story of how porn star Linda Lovelace (Seyfried) was abused and coerced into the industry by her husband.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Chloe Moretz

jumped across the pond to screen 'Kick-Ass 2' at the Claridges Hotel in London. The sequel to the action-packed comedy opens in theaters on August 16.
Bellamy Young, Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington

took a break from filming their hit ABC show, 'Scandal,' to attend their network's Television Critics Association's summer press tour party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Season three is set to premiere Thursday, October 2 at 10/9c.

Emily VanCamp and Gabriel Mann

left the Hamptons behind to attend Disney and ABC's Television Critics Association's press tour party celebrating the network's packed fall schedule at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The revenging will continue with the third season of 'Revenge' airs Sunday, September 29 at 9/8c.
David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren

attended 'Women's Health' magazine's Party Under the Stars event at the Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club in New York to support RUN10 FEED10, a 10k race that raised funds to provide meals for the hungry.
Eva Longoria

wore Reem Acra when she lent her support to the Global Gift Foundation, an organization that helps families in need overcome obstacles by providing shelter, food and support, at their 2013 gala in Marbella, Spain. Learn more about the foundation by heading to globalgiftco.org.
Rachel Zoe

helped kick-off the back-to-school season with her little one, Skyler, at Old Navy's Rockin Runway Event in support of Baby2Baby at the Third Street Promenade Santa Monica, California. The event collected funds and supplies for the classroom.
John Travolta and Queen Latifah

celebrated Tony Bennett's 87th birthday at a private party thrown in his honor. The affair also helped raise money for Bennett's charity, Exploring the Arts, which helps fund art programs in public schools. Learn more about the organization at exploringthearts.org.

