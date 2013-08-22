Katrina Bowden and Coco Rocha Celebrate Nina Agdal's New Bebe Campaign in NYC

Brad Barket/Getty Images for bebe
Andrea Cheng
Aug 22, 2013 @ 3:15 pm

Bebe launched its new fall #be9to5 campaign featuring model Nina Agdal at the Provocateur club in New York City last night, and the model’s friends Katrina Bowden and Coco Rocha joined to celebrate their pal while donning their very own Bebe looks. "It’s always good to come out for your fellow fashionistas," Rocha told InStyle.com. "I had a long day at work, so it’s nice." And that’s just what the new collection is all about—it celebrates the Bebe women who love to go out and live the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m lifestyle. Bowden and her musician husband, Ben Jorgensen of Armor for Sleep, are already fans. "My husband loves Bebe, so whenever I go he’s like, 'I need to go with you and go shopping, and tell you what I want you to wear.' He loves it!" Click the photo to see more of this week’s star-filled fetes.

1 of 18 Daniel Robertson/startraksphoto.com

Sophia Bush

attended the 2013 BeautyCon Kick-Off Party in Playa Vista, California. The event gave fans a chance to meet beauty industry professionals and get in-person beauty tips.
2 of 18 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Molly Sims and Matt Bomer

welcomed the 2013 US Open in style at the Kick-Off Party at the PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown in New York City. The US Open begins on August 26th featuring players like Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more.
3 of 18 Bobby Bank/WireImage

Samantha and Charlotte Ronson

hosted the launch of Fashion & Style and Fashion Times at The Raven in New York City. Charlotte also supported Samantha as she took to her DJ duties and mixed 80s, 90s and current hits from Justin Timberlake and Beyonce.
4 of 18 Brad Barket/Getty Images for bebe

Katrina Bowden, Nina Agdal and Coco Rocha

helped launch Bebe's #be9to5 campaign at the Provocateur club in New York City. The new fall collection celebrates the Bebe women who lives the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m lifestyle and Bowden (all three in Bebe) is already a fan. "They have really cute, basic things as well as sexy. You can mix and match and really wear it anywhere."
5 of 18 Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Molly Sims and Padma Lakshmi

came together to celebrate the launch of JCPenney Joe Fresh Kids Back-to-School in New York's Times Square. The event featured an imported orange grove, which stood in the middle of square's pedestrian plaza, along with a popsicle and fruit juice stand while shoppers perused new looks. All the proceeds from the event were be donated to Adopt-a-Classroom.
6 of 18 Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Henri Bendel

Maria Sharapova

showed off her sweet side during the launch of her new accessories collection for the Sugarpova candy line at Henri Bendel's flagship store in New York City. The tennis star (in David Koma) released a line of bags, T-shirts, hats, jewelry and hair accessories available exclusively Henri Bendel stores and henribendel.com. "I wear so many accessories when I play tennis, so I can actually wear these myself," she told InStyle.com. Expect the pieces to make their on-court debut when she plays at the US Open tournament.
7 of 18 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Kelly Rutherford and Roger Federer

raised a toast to Moët & Chandon's 270th Anniversary at the Chelsea Piers Sports Center in New York City. Federer, who is in town for the upcoming US Open, is the brand's first ever global brand ambassador.
8 of 18 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Constantin Film

Jamie Campbell Bower and Lily Collins

came together for the premiere of their new film, 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones' at the Sony Centre in Germany. Collins (in a Paper London crop top and Halston Heritage floor-length skirt) stars in the film as Clary Fray who learns she is descendant from a line of warriors like Jace (Bower). The film opens in theaters on August 21st.

9 of 18 Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Simon Cowell and Harry Styles

celebrated the world premiere of 'One Direction: This Is Us' at the after party in London, England. The 3-D film chronicles Niall, Zayn, Liam, Harry and Louis' humble beginnings to their rise to fame as the band, One Direction. The movie opens on August 30th.

10 of 18 Courtesy Photo

Victoria Azarenka

helped with Citizen Watch Company of America's (the official timekeeper of the 2013 US Open) scavenger hunt at the Harlem Tennis Center in New York City. The winners of the hunt received an Citizen Eco-Drive US Open Series watch, tickets to the US Open and a meet and greet with Citizien's brand ambassador, Azarenka. Donations from the event were also given to the Harlem Junior Tennis & Education program. The US Open begins on Monday, August 26th.
11 of 18 AP Images

Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

came together to celebrate the upcoming 65th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 2013 Performers Peer Group Reception in California. The cast of 'Modern Family' had a lot to celebrate as the show and actors earned a total of six Emmy nominations including nods to Burrell, Bowen (in Catherine Deane) and Ferguson.
12 of 18 Startrakphoto

Josh Duhamel

was hands on at the launch of Valspar Hearts and Hands for Habitat, where the actor has partnered to help bring awareness to the cause. Colorful handprints signed by celebrities including Duhamel himself are being auctioned off at charitybuzz.com through August 30th to raise money for Habitat for Humanity programs that rebuild homes affected by Hurricane Sandy and the recent tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma. "The work that they do is unbelievable,” he said of the program. “I’m just glad to be a part of it.”
13 of 18 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza

attended the premiere of 'Afternoon Delight' in Hollywood. The film follows a stay-at-home mother (Kathryn Hahn) who becomes fixated on helping a stripper (Juno Temple) get back on her feet again. The movie opens in theaters on August 30th.
14 of 18 Startraksphoto

Olivia Wilde

arrived at the Brooklyn premiere of her latest film, 'Drinking Buddies' in a sculpted teal J.Mendel cut-out dress. In the film, Wilde works at a Chicago brewery alongside 'New Girl' star Jake Johnson. They soon realize they have feelings for one another, despite the fact they are both dating other people. 'Drinking Buddies' hits theaters August 23rd.
15 of 18 Denise Truscello/WireImage

Jamie Chung and Odette Annable

posed together during the Yeah Yeah Yeahs concert at the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, hosted by Big Star USA.
16 of 18 Steven A Henry/Getty

Hilary Rhoda and Donna Karan

came together to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation over the weekend at The Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink in Sag Harbor, New York. The sporty summer soiree brought together fashion industry vets and athletes who participated in the event's paddle board competition. Learn how you can support breast cancer at bcrfcure.org.
17 of 18 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Aubrey Plaza

attended the 28th Annual Imagen Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, which honored actors for their positive portrayals of Latinos in the entertainment industry. Plaza was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role in NBC's 'Parks and Recreation.'
18 of 18 Luminara Malibu Estate

Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz

celebrated the latest collection of casual California-inspired clothing created by Lutz’s fashion brand, Abbot + Main, at The Luminara Malibu Estate in California.

