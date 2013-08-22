Katrina Bowden and Coco Rocha Celebrate Nina Agdal's New Bebe Campaign in NYC

Bebe launched its new fall #be9to5 campaign featuring model Nina Agdal at the Provocateur club in New York City last night, and the model’s friends Katrina Bowden and Coco Rocha joined to celebrate their pal while donning their very own Bebe looks. "It’s always good to come out for your fellow fashionistas," Rocha told InStyle.com. "I had a long day at work, so it’s nice." And that’s just what the new collection is all about—it celebrates the Bebe women who love to go out and live the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m lifestyle. Bowden and her musician husband, Ben Jorgensen of Armor for Sleep, are already fans. "My husband loves Bebe, so whenever I go he’s like, 'I need to go with you and go shopping, and tell you what I want you to wear.' He loves it!" Click the photo to see more of this week’s star-filled fetes.

