Celebrity Parties: April 8 to April 14, 2013

34 of 39 Michael Stewart/WireImage

Natalia Vodianova, Diane von Furstenberg, and Gloria Steinem

“I don’t think that you need the word powerful if you say woman,” designer Diane von Furstenberg told InStyle.com at the 4th Annual DVF Awards held at the United Nations in New York, where she was joined by model and honoree Natalia Vodianova, Gloria Steinem, Olivia Wilde, and more to honor five extraordinary women who have made it their life’s work to help other women. Inspired by her mother, a Holocaust survivor, von Furstenberg created the event in 2010 to honor women who have “the courage to fight, the power to survive, and the leadership to inspire,” and now each year she grants $50,000 to five women who are chosen based on their incredible work.