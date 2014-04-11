Katie Holmes, Jessica Biel, and Kate Bosworth Show Off Their Spectacular Jewels

InStyle Staff
Apr 11, 2014 @ 5:51 pm

"I can’t even concentrate, I called my friends to come over and try it on," Katie Holmes (in a Balenciaga dress and Tiffany & Co. jewels) gushed to InStyle.com about the 27-carat emerald cut blue sapphire weighing down her right ring finger at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City last night. If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, then the stars were in good company all evening. Fashion luminaries and Hollywood’s hottest actresses came out to commemorate Tiffany & Co.’s presentation of its 2014 Blue Book, which features the brand's most spectacular jewels.

Jessica Biel (in an Oscar de la Renta gown and TIffany & Co. jewels) revealed her favorite piece of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. "Diamond and turquoise earrings," she says. "But my first Tiffany item was one of the thick silver chain-link pieces, I still have it somewhere." Kate Bosworth (in a Katie Ermilio gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels) also showed up at the event, and was joined by husband Michael Polish. The most important Tiffany & Co. piece in her life? "My husband's wedding band," Bosworth says.

In addition to showcasing the luxury brand’s rare diamonds and precious gemstones, the soirée also featured a special one-night custom projection of "The Diamond Sky," a mapping installation by the Leo Kuelbs Collection, which was appropriately inspired by the Tiffany diamonds and new book. Other guests in attendance included Seth Meyers with wife Alexi Ashe, Nora Zehetner, Lindsay Ellingson, and Hilary Rhoda.

1 of 35 Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Katie Holmes, Jessica Biel and Kate Bosworth

came out to celebrate Tiffany & Co.'s 2014 Blue Book at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City.
2 of 35 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

attended the world premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in London, England. The film, in which the real-life couple stars, hits theaters everywhere May 2, 2014.
3 of 35 Fitzroy Barrett/Splash News

Kate Mara

made an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Transcendence, which she stars in alongside Johnny Depp and Morgan Freeman. The movie debuts everywhere April 17, 2014.
4 of 35 Celebrity Monitor/Splash News

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough

made it a family affair at the 2014 Kaleidoscope Ball in Beverly Hills, California. The annual fete benefits the UCLA Children’s Discovery and Innovation Institute.
5 of 35 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Nikki Reed and Maria Menounos

also got cozy at the Kaleidoscope Ball, where they helped raise funds for research and training activities to improve children's health locally, nationally, and globally.
6 of 35 Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Lake Bell and Isaac Mizrahi

celebrated at ASPCA's 17th Annual Bergh Ball Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Mizrahi acted as host for the night's event, which raised funds to protect abused and neglected animals.
7 of 35 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger and Zooey Deschanel

celebrated the upcoming launch of Deschanel's line for the Tommy Hilfiger brand, sweetly titled "To Tommy, From Zooey" at The London West Hollywood. "When the possibility came up to create this collection, I was really excited," Deschanel (in a dress from the line) says. "I’ve been so lucky to get to work with Tommy."
8 of 35 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Rachel Zoe

feted the release of her latest book, Living In Style, at the Marc Jacobs store in West Hollywood where she signed copies and posed for photos with fans.
9 of 35 Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Freida Pinto

made a stylish appearance in H&M's Conscious Collection at the grand opening of the retailer's new store in Munich, Germany.
10 of 35 Rob Rich/WENN.com

Kevin Spacey and Kate Bosworth

attended the Museum of the Moving Image's 28th Annual Salute in New York City, which honored Spacey for his talent and versatility in a wide range of memorable and award-winning roles as well as his accomplishments as an executive producer and director.
11 of 35 INFphoto.com

Diane Kruger

showed off her edgy side at the FX Networks Upfront screening in New York City of Fargo, a new television series set to premiere on April 15, 2014.
12 of 35 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for King

Vanessa Lachey and Jamie-Lynn Sigler

hosted King’s #BeAFarmHero urban farming pop-up event in New York City, which celebrated the launch of the mobile game Farm Heroes Saga.
13 of 35 INFphoto.com

Terri Seymour and Kaley Cuoco

attended the premiere of Cuoco's latest film Authors Anonymous in Los Angeles, which is available on demand now and will hit select theaters April 18, 2014.
14 of 35 David X Prutting/BFAnyc.com

Mary Katrantzou and Hannah Bronfman

came out to an intimate dinner celebrating the 5th anniversary of Katrantzou's namesake brand and their launch of US e-commerce, hosted by the designer herself and MAC Cosmetics at Indochine in New York City.
15 of 35 Michael Kovac/WireImage

Kate Hudson

celebrated at the launch of the Kate Hudson LBD Collection for Ann Taylor last night at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood, California. "I really do like working with Ann Taylor because you're really designing with every woman in mind," Hudson tells InStyle. "You really want every woman to appreciate it and to feel comfortable in it, which I think is really important."
16 of 35 Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

made an appearance at a political fundraising event at the Kayne Griffin Corcoran Gallery in Los Angeles, California.
17 of 35 Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Katy Perry

also attended the political fundraiser, where she debuted her new "slime green" locks for the first time in public. Perry looked ready for spring in a Suno cutout floral dress.
18 of 35 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Marie Claire

Elle Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o and Kate Mara

were the most stunning trio ever as they celebrated Hollywood's up-and-coming female faces at a party hosted by Marie Claire.
19 of 35 Ben Gabbe/FilmMagic

Kristen Wiig

attended the New York City premiere of her upcoming film Hateship Loveship, which was hosted by the Cinema Society and Montblanc at the Museum of Modern Art. The movie hits theaters April 11, 2014.
20 of 35 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Jeffrey Fashion Cares

Nina Agdal

stepped out at the Jeffrey Fashion Cares 11th Annual New York Fundraiser event at the 69th Regiment Armory in New York City.
21 of 35 J. Countess/Getty Images for Room to Grow

Uma Thurman and Brooke Shields

got cozy at the 2014 Room To Grow Gala in New York City, which raises funds to help enrich the lives of children born into poverty.
22 of 35 Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Thandie Newton and Chiwetel Ejiofor

attended the London premiere of their movie Half Of A Yellow Sun, which comes to theaters later this summer.
23 of 35 ZUMAPRESS

Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann

were an adorable duo at the premiere of their movie The Other Woman in Munich, Germany. The film will be in theaters everywhere April 25, 2014.
24 of 35 D. Long/Globe Photos/ZUMA24.com

Jennifer Garner

celebrated at the Los Angeles premiere of Draft Day in a chic Max Mara jumpsuit. Garner stars in the film about the NFL Draft alongside Kevin Costner, which hits theaters April 11, 2014.
25 of 35 Demis Maryannakis/Splash News

Lena Dunham and Andrew Rannells

cozied up at the Point Foundation's Point Honors New York Gala held at the New York Public Library. Rannells presented his Girls costar with the Point Horizon Award, which Dunham received for being a champion of the LGBTQ community.
26 of 35 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

attended the Alliance For Children's Rights 22nd annual dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event raised money to ensure that underserved children have safe and stable homes, healthcare, and the education they need to thrive.
27 of 35 FayesVision/WENN

Maria Shriver and Malin Akerman

also lent their support at the Alliance For Children's Rights 22nd annual dinner, where Shriver acted as an honorary co-chair.
28 of 35 Alexandra Wyman/Invision

Ashley Judd

hosted the Kiehl’s Earth Day party in Santa Monica, California alongside Anthony Mackie, which unveiled the brand's new environmental partnership with Recycle Across America.
29 of 35 Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc.com

Sarah Jessica Parker and Diane von Furstenberg

celebrated at the 5th Annual DVF Awards at the United Nations building in New York City, which honored six women who have inspired others through their life’s work. "Their work is inspired and imaginative. It’s just a thrill that I get to be here," Parker (in DVF) tells InStyle. "I want the world to remember that women are part of the solution. The more we put women in power, the stronger the world will be," von Furstenberg (in her own designs) says.
30 of 35 Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc.com

Gloria Steinem and Alicia Keys

were each honored at the 5th Annual DVF Awards. Steinem with the Lifetime Leadership Award and Keys (in DVF) with the Inspiration Award. Both received $50,000 grants along with their award to benefit a chosen non-profit organization. "It's both a recognition of the past and an empowerment for the future," Steinem tells InStyle. "I can use this to empower women in another country."
31 of 35 Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc.com

Chanel Iman

also attended the the 5th Annual DVF Awards and InStyle's champagne cocktail party before the event. "I’m here today to support the amazing women who have had the courage to fight and power to survive," Iman (in DVF) tells InStyle.
32 of 35 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore and Ciara

showed off their baby bumps at the Safe Kids Day event in Los Angeles, an organization that works to prevent childhood injuries.
33 of 35 Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Motion Picture & Television Fund

Taylor Schilling and Anne Hathaway

were fashionable friends at the 3rd Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event benefiting The Motion Picture & Television Fund in Hollywood, California. Schilling (in Roksanda Ilincic) and Hathaway (in Paule Ka) were joined by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Andy Samberg, and Will Arnett at the event.
34 of 35 Chelsea Lauren

Kat Graham and Claire Holt

made an appearance at City Tavern Downtown LA, which recently opened at the FIGat7th center in Los Angeles. The former Vampire Diaries co-stars caught up at the new spot.
35 of 35 Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for LUTB

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

made an appearance at the 2014 Light Up The Blues Concert held at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Shepard and Bell (in Alberta Ferretti) made a stylish pair at the concert, which benefits Autism Speaks, an organization that performs research and advocacy efforts for families and individuals impacted by the disorder.

