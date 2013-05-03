Carolina Hererra Honored for Her Work Helping Women's Cancer Research

Lisa Kudrow and Rita Wilson helped honor Carolina Herrera at the EIF Women’s Cancer Fund 16th annual Unforgettable Evening event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in California last night. Herrera received the Nat King Cole Award for her work with Saks Fifth Avenue on the retailer's Key to the Cure campaign, for which she designed a limited-edition T-shirt and proceeds benefited the EIF’s Women’s Cancer Research Fund, an organization created by Wilson, husband Tom Hanks, Kate Capshaw, and Steven Spielberg to raise funds to help early diagnosis of women’s cancers. Breast cancer survivor Kylie Minogue also received the courage award, while Chelsea Handler provided laughs as the emcee and Bruno Mars serenaded the crowd with his hits. To learn more about how you can help, go to womenscancerresearchfund.org. Click the photo for more.
