Carolina Hererra Honored for Her Work Helping Women's Cancer Research

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for EIF
Lisa Kudrow and Rita Wilson helped honor Carolina Herrera at the EIF Women’s Cancer Fund 16th annual Unforgettable Evening event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in California last night. Herrera received the Nat King Cole Award for her work with Saks Fifth Avenue on the retailer's Key to the Cure campaign, for which she designed a limited-edition T-shirt and proceeds benefited the EIF’s Women’s Cancer Research Fund, an organization created by Wilson, husband Tom Hanks, Kate Capshaw, and Steven Spielberg to raise funds to help early diagnosis of women’s cancers. Breast cancer survivor Kylie Minogue also received the courage award, while Chelsea Handler provided laughs as the emcee and Bruno Mars serenaded the crowd with his hits. To learn more about how you can help, go to womenscancerresearchfund.org. Click the photo for more.

1 of 31 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow, Carolina Herrera, and Rita Wilson

2 of 31 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Alexander Skarsgard and Julianne Moore

Alexander Skarsgard (in Calvin Klein) gave his little co-star Onata Aprile a lift as he posed with Julianne Moore (in Valentino) at the screening of their latest film What Maisie Knew hosted by The Cinema Society & Tod's in New York City. The film follows a New York couple in the midst of a custody battle for their daughter. It opens nationwide June 7.
3 of 31 Todd Oren/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Nicole Richie

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Nicole Richie (both in Balmain) attended a dinner party hosted Balmain at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
4 of 31 Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto

Isla Fisher, Joel Edgerton, and Carey Mulligan

The Great Gatsby stars Isla Fisher, Joel Edgerton, and Carey Mulligan (in Lanvin) lunched with Tiffany & Co. and MAC Cosmetics to celebrate the upcoming release of the film adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's acclaimed novel.
5 of 31 Bob Fidgeon/Capital Pictures/AdMedia

Chris Pine, Alice Eve, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana

Star Trek Into Darkness stars Chris Pine, Alice Eve (in Ermanno Scervino), Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana (in Vionnet) jumped across the pond to premiere the sci-fi film in London.
6 of 31 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Cat Deely

TV host, Cat Deely, attended the 20th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles. The organization is dedicated to the treatment and finding the ultimate cure for MS.
7 of 31 Courtesy BFA

Alan Cumming and Cynthia Nixon

Hello, Mr. Macbeth! Cynthia Nixon joined Anderson Cooper, Liza Minnelli, and Cyndi Lauper to toast to Alan Cumming's new Broadway show Macbeth during an intimate dinner hosted by the W New York's EWOW suite and Josh Wood.
8 of 31 Nick Davis/Photo Image Press

Vera Wang and Katy Perry

Katy Perry (in Vera Wang) helped honor designer Vera Wang for her work on the Share the Love Campaign with Leighton Meester at the 7th Annual Delete Blood Cancer DKMS Gala, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. "Vera and Leighton raised a huge amount of awareness for us," DKMS co-founder Katharina Harf told InStyle.com of the initiative, in which Wang sold a T-shirt with her Lovestruck fragrance and proceeds went directly to DKMS, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about blood cancers. "It was a great success, so it’s so nice to honor them today."
9 of 31 Startraksphoto

Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan

Great Gatsby co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan (in Lanvin) shared a moment on the red carpet at the film's New York City premiere at Lincoln Center.
10 of 31 ZumaPress

Will Smith and Jaden Smith

Will Smith and his lookalike son Jaden got in some father-son bonding time at a press conference to promote their new movie After Earth in Tokyo. The post-apocalyptic film hits theaters on May 31.
11 of 31 BFA/Sipa USA

Olivia Wilde and Maria Giulia Maramotti

Olivia Wilde (in Max Mara) got arty with Max Mara's retail director Maria Giulia Maramotti at the Whitney Museum Art Party at Skylight at Moynihan Station in New York City. The annual event, sponsored by the Max Mara fashion brand this year, raises money to support the Whitney’s Independent Study Program.
12 of 31 Matt/Invision for Worldwide Orphans/AP

Amy Poehler and Sean Hayes

Amy Poehler hosted a fundraiser for the Worldwide Orphans Foundation in Los Angeles, where her star pals including Sean Hayes stopped by to support the cause of transforming the lives of orphans around the world. During the evening, she spoke about her recent trip to Haiti with the organization's founder Dr. Jane Aronson. "Every kid is the same all over the world, they want to be hugged and loved," she told InStyle.com. "And you see children who have nothing, and the smallest things can change their life. So you see how little it takes, and you want to keep doing that." To learn more and donate, visit wwo.org.
13 of 31 Matt/Invision for Worldwide Orphans/AP

Ahna O'Reilly

Ahna O'Reilly was inspired by Amy Poehler's recent trip to Haiti on behalf of the Worldwide Orphans Foundation when she learned about it at the fundraiser for the organization in Los Angeles. "I haven’t taken a foreign service trip yet, and I look forward to doing that in the future," she told InStyle.com.
14 of 31 Matt/Invision for Worldwide Orphans/AP

Aubrey Plaza and Alison Pill

"Amy’s experience when she went to Haiti was 100% life inspiring," said Aubrey Plaza, who supported the Worldwide Orphans Foundation fundraiser with pal Alison Pill by her side. "It’s just all about contributing any way you can," Pill said. "There are worthy causes out there, and whatever inspires you, you can be involved in whatever capacity you feel you can be."
15 of 31 Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale and Jennifer Aniston

Kate Beckinsale (in Monique Lhuillier) and Jennifer Aniston came out to celebrate celebrity yoga instructor Mandy Inger-the woman behind their enviable figures-at the launch of her book Yogalosophy: 28 Days to the Ultimate Mind-Body Makeover at the Soho House in West Hollywood. “Mandy brought yoga into my life,” Aniston endorses on the book’s cover. “I’m excited for you to get to experience her too! This workout will change your body and your mind.” Head to amazon.com to pick up a copy for $12.
16 of 31 David Livingston/Getty Images

Rachael Leigh Cook and Eric McCormack

Rachael Leigh Cook and Eric McCormack showed their support for The Friends of The Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, a volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing treatment for the mind and brain, at the Music and the Mind Gala in Beverly Hills. McCormack received the Award of Courage for his portrayal of a brilliant scientist living with paranoid schizophrenia on TNT's Perception.
17 of 31 AKM-GSI

Nicole Richie and Tracy Anderson

Nicole Richie and Tracy Anderson celebrated the announcement of their online-only TV shows on AOL's New Front series at the Skylight Club in New York City.
18 of 31 Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Eva Longoria and James Ferragamo

Eva Longoria joined Ferramo's leather product designer James Ferragamo at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City to toast to the launch of L'Icona, an online project curated by photographer Claiborne Swanson Frank in celebration of the 35th anniversary of Ferragamo's iconic Vara flat shoe. Check out the photography at icona.ferragamo.com.
19 of 31 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Mario Batali and Mariska Hartigay

Star chef Mario Batali and Mariska Hartigay attended the 30th Annual Can Do Awards at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The dinner raised $1.9 million for the Food Bank For New York City, which fights to end hunger throughout Manhattan's five boroughs.
20 of 31 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres, Will Arnett, and Portia de Rossi

Will Arnett celebrated the premiere of the fourth season of Arrested Development alongside co-star Portia de Rossi (in Jenny Packham) and her partner Ellen DeGeneres at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. After a seven-year hiatus, the revived cult comedy will be available to stream in its entirety on Netflix starting May 26 at 12:01 PT.
21 of 31 Steve Jennings/WireImage

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth (in Oscar de la Renta) and her on-screen director/off-screen partner Michael Polish cozied up on the red carpet of their film Big Sur at the 56th San Francisco International Film Festival held at the Sundance Kabuki Cinema. The film recounts three visits Jack Kerouac had made to stay in poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti cabin in Big Sur, California.
22 of 31 Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto

Michael Shannon and Winona Ryder

The Iceman co-stars Michael Shannon and Winona Ryder (in Zac Posen) posed together at the screening of their new film in New York City, hosted by Millennium Entertainment and Grey Goose Vodka. Based on a true story, the movie follows Shannon's character, contract killer Richard Kuklinski, from mob beginnings to his 1986 arrest.
23 of 31 Zumapress

Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and Chris Pine

Zoe Saldana outshined her Star Trek Into Darkness co-stars Zachary Quinto and Chris Pine in her glittering Balmain dress in Berlin. The film opens nationwide May 17.
24 of 31 Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

Christian Siriano and Anna Schilling

Designer Christian Siriano and model Anna Schilling attended the Cinema Society's premiere of the documentary Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's, which documents the department store's history and includes interviews with fashion designers, style icons, and celebrities. The documentary comes out May 3 and includes appearances by Nicole Richie, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Joan Rivers, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and more.
25 of 31 Dimitrios Kambouris/VF13/WireImage

Katy Perry and Sofia Vergara

After Tweeting her support for President Obama's White House Correspondents' Dinner speech, attendee Katy Perry (in Giambattista Valli) continued the night's celebrations with Modern Family star Sofia Vergara (in Herve L. Leroux) at the Bloomberg and Vanity Fair cocktail reception after the White House Correspondents' Dinner in D.C.
26 of 31 Dimitrios Kambouris/VF13/WireImage

Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere

Nashville co-stars Connie Britton (in Temperley London) and Hayden Panettiere (Katherine Kidd) showed that their on-screen relationship is all faux drama, as they posed for cameras at Bloomberg and Vanity Fair's cocktail reception following the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
27 of 31 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Time, Inc

Jessica Paré and Gabby Douglas

Mad Men star Jessica Paré (in Antonio Berardi) buddied up with Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas (in David Meister) at a pre-White House Correspondents' Dinner cocktail reception hosted by CNN, Time, People, and Fortune in Washington D.C.
28 of 31 COLP

Zoe Saldana and Alice Eve

Zoe Saldana (in Calvin Klein) and Alice Eve (in Reem Acra) prepared for the release of their upcoming film Star Trek Into Darkness in Berlin. The sequel arrives in theaters May 17.
29 of 31 Bim/Broadimage

Casper Smart and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the opening of the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino's new restaurant and nightclub Hakkasan Las Vegas with beau Casper Smart, where they danced to the electronic beats spun by DJ Tiesto and Calvin Harris.
30 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Selma Blair, Ellen Pompeo, and Jessica Capshaw

Grey's Anatomy co-stars Ellen Pompeo and Jessica Capshaw enjoyed a gorgeous spring afternoon in Los Angeles with Selma Blair at Huggies Snug and Dry Mother's Day Garden Party, which benefited Baby2Baby, a charity that provides L.A. families with essential baby products.
31 of 31 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attended a surprise gig by the Rolling Stones at Echoplex in Los Angeles. The performance marks the start of the band's 50 and Counting tour, which officially kicks off on May 3.

