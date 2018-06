Carolina Hererra Honored for Her Work Helping Women's Cancer Research

Amy Poehler hosted a fundraiser for the Worldwide Orphans Foundation in Los Angeles, where her star pals including Sean Hayes stopped by to support the cause of transforming the lives of orphans around the world. During the evening, she spoke about her recent trip to Haiti with the organization's founder Dr. Jane Aronson. "Every kid is the same all over the world, they want to be hugged and loved," she told InStyle.com. "And you see children who have nothing, and the smallest things can change their life. So you see how little it takes, and you want to keep doing that." To learn more and donate, visit wwo.org