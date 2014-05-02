Rihanna Dominates and a Michael Jackson Song Debuts at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The first ever iHeartRadio Music Awards took place yesterday, and it wasn't the only debut of the night: A brand new Michael Jackson song premiered during the awards show. Usher took to the stage for a dance tribute to the late King of Pop's track "Love Never Felt So Good," which features vocals from Justin Timberlake.

Major trophies were handed out at the ceremony, which was hosted by Pitbull and held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Rihanna picked up the most with four wins, including the biggest of the night: Artist of the Year. Pharrell Williams earned the Innovator Award and Ariana Grande nabbed the Young Influencer Award.

Austin Mahone got the Instagram Award, and shared his trick for getting maximum double taps on Instagram with InStyle." The girls like the shirtless selfless," he said, but also revealed that it's more about showing his followers how much he appreciates them. "Social media means everything to me because it allows me to show my fans how much I love them and to tell them where I’m going and what I’m doing next."

See More Photos: Rihanna's Best Looks

Grande, Kendrick Lamar, Williams, and Shakira also performed, to an audience that included Selena Gomez, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Lopez, Hilary Duff, Blake Shelton, and Ashley Greene. Jared Leto's band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, played the song "City of Angels" off their latest record. "Our new album is a collision of sight and sound that's different from anything we’ve ever done before," Leto told InStyle. "It’s kind of put us on a different path and shattered a lot of expectations, so we're super excited about that."

Other winners included Lorde for Best New Artist, Miley Cyrus for Best Lyrics, and Rihanna's Navy for Best Fan Army. See the full list of winners at iheart.com and check out more photos from the event in our gallery and other celebrities at this week's hottest parties!

—With reporting by Carita Rizzo