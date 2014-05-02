Rihanna Dominates and a Michael Jackson Song Debuts at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kelsey Glein
May 02, 2014 @ 10:48 am

The first ever iHeartRadio Music Awards took place yesterday, and it wasn't the only debut of the night: A brand new Michael Jackson song premiered during the awards show. Usher took to the stage for a dance tribute to the late King of Pop's track "Love Never Felt So Good," which features vocals from Justin Timberlake.

Major trophies were handed out at the ceremony, which was hosted by Pitbull and held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Rihanna picked up the most with four wins, including the biggest of the night: Artist of the Year. Pharrell Williams earned the Innovator Award and Ariana Grande nabbed the Young Influencer Award.

Austin Mahone got the Instagram Award, and shared his trick for getting maximum double taps on Instagram with InStyle." The girls like the shirtless selfless," he said, but also revealed that it's more about showing his followers how much he appreciates them. "Social media means everything to me because it allows me to show my fans how much I love them and to tell them where I’m going and what I’m doing next."

See More Photos: Rihanna's Best Looks

Grande, Kendrick Lamar, Williams, and Shakira also performed, to an audience that included Selena Gomez, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Lopez, Hilary Duff, Blake Shelton, and Ashley Greene. Jared Leto's band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, played the song "City of Angels" off their latest record. "Our new album is a collision of sight and sound that's different from anything we’ve ever done before," Leto told InStyle. "It’s kind of put us on a different path and shattered a lot of expectations, so we're super excited about that."

Other winners included Lorde for Best New Artist, Miley Cyrus for Best Lyrics, and Rihanna's Navy for Best Fan Army. See the full list of winners at iheart.com and check out more photos from the event in our gallery and other celebrities at this week's hottest parties!

—With reporting by Carita Rizzo

1 of 34 Larry Busacca/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Rihanna and Ariana Grande

celebrated at the first ever iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Rihanna picked up four wins during the ceremony including Artist of the Year, while Grande nabbed the Young Influencer Award.
Advertisement
2 of 34 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Jennifer Lopez and Pharrell Williams

also came out to the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Williams was honored with the Innovator Award.
3 of 34 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Sean Combs and Jared Leto

were in attendance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Leto's band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, performed. "Our new album is a collision of sight and sound that's different from anything we’ve ever done before," Leto told InStyle. "It’s kind of put us on a different path and shattered a lot of expectations, so we're super excited about that."
Advertisement
4 of 34 Rex/REX USA

Suki Waterhouse, Cara Delevingne and Poppy Delevingne

were a stylish trio at the Fendi flagship store opening in London.
Advertisement
5 of 34 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Elizabeth Stewart and Emma Roberts

attended a dinner in honor of Stewart (one of Hollywood's favorite stylists) held at Fendi in Beverly Hills, California.
Advertisement
6 of 34 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

made their first red carpet appearance together since the birth of their baby boy Otis Alexander last month. The new parents stepped out for the Ms. Foundation Women Of Vision Gala 2014 in New York City.
Advertisement
7 of 34 Madison McGaw/BFAnyc.com

Christy Turlington-Burns

celebrated at a screening of her new film short Every Mile, Every Mother, hosted by Citizens of Humanity at Soho House in New York City.
Advertisement
8 of 34 Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Christina Hendricks

arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film God's Pocket, which was presented by Brooks Brothers and Sharper Image. The event was held at LACMA and Purity Vodka cocktails were served. The movie hits theaters May 9, 2014.
Advertisement
9 of 34 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fabletics

Kate Hudson

hosted the launch of the spring collection for her lifestyle activewear line Fabletics in Los Angeles, where guests enjoyed an outdoor pilates session and a peek at the new pieces.
Advertisement
10 of 34 Mike Pont/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

attended FIT's The Future Of Fashion Runway Show at The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, where young designers showed off their collections.
Advertisement
11 of 34 Steve Jennings/WireImage

Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader

attended The Skeleton Twins premiere at the 57th San Francisco International Film Festival in San Francisco, California. Both Saturday Night Live alums star in the film, which comes out later this year.
Advertisement
12 of 34 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Selita Ebanks

supported a good cause in an ICB dress at the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation 8th Annual Connoisseur's Dinner held in New York City, where all funds raised went to the Clinical Trial of Rasagiline for Alzheimer’s disease.
Advertisement
13 of 34 David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Lake Bell

came out to the Free Arts NYC 15th Annual Art Auction to celebrate her husband Scott Campbell, who was honored at the event. All proceeds from the event benefit the Free Arts NYC’s educational arts mentoring programs for underserved youth and families.
Advertisement
14 of 34 Richard Young/Rex/REX USA

Suki Waterhouse, Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss

celebrated at the launch of Moss' highly anticipated second collection for Topshop at the brand's Oxford Circus flagship store in London. "This line is as true as it gets to being me," Moss tells InStyle.
Advertisement
15 of 34 Ben Rosser/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Amy Adams

attended the 10th Annual TIME 100 Gala held at Lincoln Center in New York City. The actress had much to celebrate, as she was honored with a spot on 2014's list of most influential people by the magazine.
Advertisement
16 of 34 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Carrie Underwood and Pharrell Williams

also came out for the TIME 100 Gala, where both artists performed. Underwood and Williams were both named to TIME's 100 most influential people in the world this year.
Advertisement
17 of 34 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Georgina Chapman and Christy Turlington Burns

were a gorgeous pair at the celebration of TIME's 100 most influential people in the world.
Advertisement
18 of 34 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com

Jessica Biel and Rachel Zoe

sparkled in pieces from the Tiffany & Co. Atlas collection at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, where the jewelry label feted their latest collection.
Advertisement
19 of 34 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for AOL

Nicole Richie and Zoe Saldana

came out for the 2014 AOL Digital Content NewFront in Brooklyn, New York where they each celebrated projects with The AOL On Network that will premiere later this year.
Advertisement
20 of 34 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Angie Harmon

attended the Colleagues' 26th Annual Spring Luncheon hosted by Oscar de la Renta at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Advertisement
21 of 34 Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Jaime King

supported a good cause at TOMS "One Day without Shoes" event in Los Angeles, where the actress went without shoes for the day to bring global awareness to children's health and education needs.
Advertisement
22 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John and Sara Bareilles

celebrated at the Breast Cancer Foundation's 2014 Hot Pink Party at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. Hurley acted as host for the evening, while Bareilles and John performed. "I know so many people personally who have been affected by breast cancer, which makes it such a moving cause to me," Hurley tells InStyle.com.
Advertisement
23 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Josh Groban and Hailee Steinfeld

also came out to support a great cause at the Hot Pink Party, which raised over $5 million in funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Advertisement
24 of 34 Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Pharrell Williams

attended the Pharrell Williams UNIQLO "i am OTHER" Collection Launch at UNIQLO's Global Flagship Store in New York City. "When it comes to style, just do what you want to do, that’s what it’s about—it’s about being comfortable," Williams says.
Advertisement
25 of 34 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zac Efron and Seth Rogen

premiered their new movie Neighbors at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. The comedy also stars Rose Byrne and Dave Franco, and hits theaters May 9, 2014.
Advertisement
26 of 34 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Sophia Bush

looked stylish at the 2014 National Dance Institute Annual Gala at Best Buy Theater in New York City, which raised funds for the NDI’s award-winning arts education programs for New York City public school children in under-resourced neighborhoods.
Advertisement
27 of 34 Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto

Adam Levine, Hailee Steinfeld and Keira Knightley

celebrated at the premiere of their film Begin Again at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival Closing Night Gala hosted by Chanel. "He didn’t need any acting tips from me, he’s just a sort of natural entertainer and he’s a born actor," Knightley tell InStyle about Levine’s first feature film debut. "I’ve never met anybody that has the amount of energy he has at work, he bounces off the walls and you just sort of watch him and go 'wow!'"
Advertisement
28 of 34 Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Emma Roberts, Olivia Munn and Emmy Rossum

were all smiles at Lanvin's 3rd Annual Living Beauty Fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California. "Tonight was so beautiful," Roberts tells InStyle. "I think it's so amazing to use fashion to support a great cause that makes women feel amazing about themselves."
Advertisement
29 of 34 Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Mena Suvari, Christian Siriano and Dita Von Teese

feted the designer at a party to celebrate his fall 2014 collection at Decades in Beverly Hills. "I've known Christian for years now, I love everything about him, and he always seems to know what works best on my body," Suvari tells InStyle exclusively. "I think he's very smart with his choices each season, and he really knows what's flattering on women."
Advertisement
30 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Claire Danes, Zac Posen and Sarah Jessica Parker

were a stylish group at the Variety Power Of Women: New York event held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.
Advertisement
31 of 34 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Darren Criss and Lea Michele

attended the Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's 19th Annual "A Taste For A Cure" in Beverly Hills, California, where the duo not only supported a great cause, but also performed.
Advertisement
32 of 34 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Worldwide Orphans

Dr. Jane Aronson and Andrew Garfield

came out for a good cause at an event for Worldwide Orphans in New York City, where Garfield spoke to the crowd about the organization's goal to transform the lives of orphaned children around the world by helping them become healthy, independent, productive members of their communities.
Advertisement
33 of 34 INFphoto

Lucy Hale

walked the red carpet in a floral ensemble at the Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles, where she presented an award. Hale will release her own debut album, Road Between, on June 3, 2014.
Advertisement
34 of 34 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Neil Patrick Harris and Katy Perry

posed backstage at Hedwig and The Angry Inch on Broadway at The Belasco Theater in New York City. Perry came out to support Patrick Harris, who stars in the show.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!