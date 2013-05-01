Inside the Party: Marc Jacobs and Emmy Rossum Host Brian Bowen Smith's Book Launch

Courtesy Photo (3)
InStyle Staff
May 01, 2013 @ 9:10 am

At the release party for his book Projects at Hollywood's legendary Chateau Marmont, photographer extraordinaire Brian Bowen Smith found himself on the opposite side of the camera, with stars (and subjects!) Miley Cyrus, Cindy Crawford, and Cat Deeley celebrating Smith's latest accomplishment. After guests previewed the photographer's most-iconic works on the old-school ViewMaster 3D toys stationed at each table, hosts Emmy Rossum and Marc Jacobs took to the stage to introduce the man of the hour. "I couldn't believe in my whole life that I'd be in this moment," Smith said in a speech. "It's overwhelming, and if I could hug everyone, I would!" The sentiment was shared by Rossum. "The Chateau Marmont is kind of quintessential old Hollywood, and his pictures, a lot of them are black and white and they're very classic," she told us. "I think it kind of all fits." We agree! Pick up the celebrity-filled Projects for $60 at artbook.com, and click the photo above to see more photos from the party.

MORE:
See Emmy Rossum's Wizard of Oz-Inspired Outfit
30 Years of Marc Jacobs Fashion in 72 Seconds
Fashion Week's Celebrity Fans, Miley Included!

— Andrea Simpson

1 of 41 John Shearer

Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum (in Marc Jacobs) hosted Brian Bowen Smith's party alongside Marc Jacobs to celebrate the photographer's latest book, Projects. "I love Brian! We go as way back as you can in this town," the star told us. "We've done so many shoots together, and he always brings out the best in his subjects."
Advertisement
2 of 41 John Shearer

Miley Cyrus

It was all about bold contrast for Miley Cyrus, who paired her black and white striped Marc Jacobs suit with a bold red lip and a tousled pixie. "It's crazy because every day, your hair is different when it's short," she said. "Every day I wake up, and I get something new, so it's fun!"
3 of 41 Courtesy Photo

Cindy Crawford and Cat Deeley

Cindy Crawford and Cat Deeley (in Marc Jacobs) celebrated the release of Bowen's latest book Projects-one that is sure to grace Crawford's coffee table soon. "I wanted to get him to sign it, and he goes, 'I've always signed yours and I'm sending it to your office!'" she said.
Advertisement
4 of 41 Todd Williamson/Invision for Chrome Girl/AP

David and Jaime Boreneaz

Bones star David Boreneaz (in John Varvatos) posed with his wife Jaime (in Alice + Olivia) at the launch party for Chrome Girl nail polish, a collaboration between Jaime and longtime friend Melissa Ravo. "We were painting both our daughters' nails one day and we thought, 'What's in this nail polish?'" she told us. "We decided to do a nail polish line that was cool and edgy, but safe enough for our daughters to wear," Ravo added. The lacquers are available for $10 each on chromegirl.com.
Advertisement
5 of 41 Todd Williamson/Invision for Chrome Girl/AP

AnnaSophia Robb

"I love nail art, so I'm excited to be here!" said The Carrie Diaries star AnnaSophia Robb (in Free People and Juicy Couture) at the launch of Chrome Girl nail polish, where she sampled some 4-free color options.
Advertisement
6 of 41 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic(2); Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com

Alexa Chung, Taraji P. Henson, and Kiernan Shipka

The Odeon restaurant in New York turned into a mini Chanel runway at the 8th Annual Chanel Artists Dinner, when guests including Alexa Chung and Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka wore straight-off-the-runway looks for their night out downtown in celebration the Tribeca Film Festival. "It's fabulous to wear Chanel," said 13-year-old Shipka. "It's truly amazing." Though, it wasn't a requirement for the evening: Taraji P. Henson enjoyed the night-pinot noir in hand-in a vibrant blue design by Stella and Jamie.
Advertisement
7 of 41 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Hilary Rhoda and Mary Alice Stephenson

Hilary Rhoda and Mary Alice Stephenson showed their support for Free Arts NYC, an organization that mentors and provides arts education for under-privileged children and families, at the organizations 14th Annual Art Auction. This year, the event, which celebrated contemporary artist Richard Phillips, raised over $600,000.
Advertisement
8 of 41 Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles celebrated the underground music scene with W Hotels Worldwide and the music site Boiler Room at the W New York in Times Square's new E-WOW suite, which kicked off a series of similar parties worldwide.
Advertisement
9 of 41 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

What called for a Friends reunion? Last night’s L.A. Modernism Show amp Sale opening night, which benefited the Los Angeles children’s arts organization P.S. Arts (Tommy Hilfiger is an avid supporter). Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited to enjoy the evening, which raised funds for the non-profit’s dance, music, theater, and visual arts programs that serve 12,000 students throughout Los Angeles County and the Central Valley.
Advertisement
10 of 41 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Michael Kors

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dined in honor of Michael Kors in London, wearing a dress by the designer.
Advertisement
11 of 41 Carolyn Contino / BEImages

Will Chase and Debra Messing

Smash co-stars-turned-couple Will Chase and Debra Messing attended the opening of Pippin on Broadway.
Advertisement
12 of 41 JP Yim/FilmMagic

Thom Browne

The 114th Annual Pratt Institute Senior Fashion Show in New York honored designer Thom Browne with the Fashion Visionary Award. "The most important thing for me is actually seeing institutions like this that really embrace conceptual design and that’s why this award from Pratt is so important to me," Browne told InStyle.com. "The students make it so special."
Advertisement
13 of 41 Paul Redmond/Getty Images

Fergie and Josh Duhamel

Fergie showed off her baby bump alongside husband Josh Duhamel on the black carpet before Giorgio Armani's exclusive cocktail party to launch Acqua 3 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The event raised money for Haiti.
Advertisement
14 of 41 Araya Diaz/WireImage

Kate Mara and Robin Wright

House of Cards stars Kate Mara (in Mulberry) and Robin Wright attended Netflix's For Your Consideration Q&A event for the show in Hollywood.

Advertisement
15 of 41 Michael Simon/startraksphoto

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens (in Planet Blue and Aritzia) snacked on grapes in Los Angeles in honor of the launch of SKYY Infusions Moscato Grape. Hudgens hopped into DJ Skrillex's booth at the party, where she sat with him and his entourage and sipped on the signature cocktails.
Advertisement
16 of 41 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow (in Antonio Berardi) made her first appearance after being named People's Most Beautiful Woman for the Hollywood premiere of Iron Man 3, where she was joined by co-star Robert Downey Jr. "I'm more in proportion now than I was when I was 20, so I feel better in a bathing suit now than I did before I had kids," Paltrow told People of how she views herself now that she's 40. And she certainly showed it at the premiere, in Berardi's daring dress with sheer paneling on the sides. The latest in the Iron Man trilogy opens nationwide May 3.
Advertisement
17 of 41 Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

Emma Stone

Emma Stone put her best lash forward at the launch of Revlon's new Lash Potion Mascara at the Walgreen's in Times Square.
Advertisement
18 of 41 Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works

Andy Cohen and Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos celebrated Andy Cohen when the Bravo exec received the Housing Works Groundbreaker Award at New York's Metropolitan Pavilion. Housing Works is a New York-based thrift store chain that donates part of its profits to providing lifesaving services for homeless and low income men, women, and youth living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.
Advertisement
19 of 41 Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AFI

Demi Moore and Cher

Demi Moore (in Valentino) and Cher enjoyed the Target Presents AFI's Night at the Movies in Hollywood, a special one-night only event that gave film fans a rare chance to see 13 classic movies alongside top filmmakers and stars who made them. During the evening, Cher revealed she was filming three movies at once when she was asked to do Moonstruck.
Advertisement
20 of 41 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

January Jones and Jessica Paré

January Jones and Jessica Paré (in Fendi) attended the 92Y Talks Series with Mad Men producer Matthew Weiner, who led a discussion with the wives of Don Draper at New York's Kaufman Concert Hall.
Advertisement
21 of 41 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel supported husband Justin Timberlake (both in Tom Ford) as he was celebrated as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World at the Time 100 Gala in New York. "His star power comes from the fact that he sounds like he’s having fun when he makes music, and he can read a song—meaning as a singer or songwriter you can feel the emotion," Stevie Wonder says about Timberlake in the issue.
Advertisement
22 of 41 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Claire Danes and Lena Dunham

Claire Danes (in Lanvin) and Lena Dunham (in Saint Laurent and Forevermark jewelry) held on tight on the red carpet before the Time 100 Gala in New York. "Lena’s power lies largely in her self-awareness and wit," Danes writes about Dunham in the issue. "Like all great comics, she has a joke ready to deflect any jeer."
Advertisement
23 of 41 Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan/Sipa USA

Michael Kors and Olivia Munn

Michael Kors was honored as one of Time's most influential people and attended the gala with celebrity fan Olivia Munn (in his design) by his side. "It takes a great deal of resilience and staying power to last for decades, and it’s a testament to Michael’s very clear vision," designer Zac Posen says of Kors. "He’s larger than life, a ball of energy and so warm and personable."
Advertisement
24 of 41 Lennart Preiss/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo and Joannes Huebl

Olivia Palermo and sweetheart Joannes Huebl attended the opening of a new Louis Vuitton flagship store in Munich, Germany.
Advertisement
25 of 41 Donato Sardella/WireImage

Julie Bowen

Modern Family star Julie Bowen attended a special play day for kids at the Oscar de la Renta boutique in West Hollywood. Hosted by author Kelly Florio Kasouf, children were invited to shop the spring 2013 collection and limited-edition Sophie party dress.
Advertisement
26 of 41 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Mad Men Cast

The cast of AMC's hit show Mad Men, including Jon Hamm, Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Paré (in Roksanda Illincic), January Jones, John Slattery, and Vincent Kartheiser (in Tommy Hilfiger) attended a presentation of the show at the Paley Center for Media in New York.
Advertisement
27 of 41 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hillary Clinton and Barbra Streisand

Hillary Clinton was on-hand to support husband Bill Clinton, who presented Barbra Streisand with the 40th Annual Chaplin Award during a ceremony at New York's Lincoln Center. The Film Society gives a Chaplin Award every year to an artist who has made significant contributions to the art of film.
Advertisement
28 of 41 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas attended the Grey Goose cocktail reception for The Film Society's 40th Annual Chaplin Award Gala, which honored Barbra Streisand in New York.
Advertisement
29 of 41 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Katy Perry put on a metallic blue dress in the spirit of her film The Smurfs 2 for a photocall in Cancun as part of the Fifth Annual Summer of Sony festival.
Advertisement
30 of 41 Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Tory Burch and Zac Posen

Designers Tory Burch and Zac Posen attended the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and Harry Winston Sixth Annual Spring Ball, held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Ball raises funds for the MSKCC, which works to develop and fund programs that enhance patient care, support cancer research, and provide public education on the prevention, early detection, and treatment of cancer.
Advertisement
31 of 41 Jason Merritt/WireImage

Mark Wahlberg and Rebel Wilson

Mark Wahlberg and Rebel Wilson (in Theia) attended the premiere of their film Pain & Gain in Hollywood. The movie, which opens April 26, tells the story of a group of body builders who get caught up in a botched kidnapping scheme.
Advertisement
32 of 41 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Venus Williams

Tennis star Venus Williams attended the launch party for sister Serena Williams' nonprofit organization Driving Force Giving Circle, which works to create and support a society in which all human beings are equal and treated with dignity by making grants to budding organizations working toward those goals.
Advertisement
33 of 41 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron

Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron (in Jason Wu) celebrated at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. The New Normal, Day of Our Lives, and American Horror Story received honors at the event, which celebrated positive messages in the media portraying the LGBT community.
Advertisement
34 of 41 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

President Bill Clinton and Betty White

Funny lady Betty White turned out to celebrate President Bill Clinton, who was awarded the GLAAD Advocate for Change Award at the organization's annual Media Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. "People who oppose equal rights for gays in the marriage sphere are basically acting out of concerns for their own identity, not out of respect for anyone else," Clinton said during his acceptance speech.
Advertisement
35 of 41 Todd Williamson/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Criss

After sharing a moment with President Clinton on stage, Jennifer Lawrence (in David Koma) took a moment to pose with Glee star Darren Criss, who was on hand to celebrate his show for the evening. GLAAD honored the series for, as they said, their "inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, and the issues that affect their lives."
Advertisement
36 of 41 Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld (in Dolce & Gabbana) vouched for education at the City Year Los Angeles Spring Break: Destination Education in Culver City, Califronia. The annual party that brings together stars and families from Los Angeles to celebrate the work the organization does to keep at-risk students on the path to graduation. "I'm so for being involved and if it has to do with kids or people my age, it really speaks to me," she told InStyle.com. "There's so many incredible people involved with this organization, and I'm just happy to be here and be surrounded by everyone that's here."
Advertisement
37 of 41 Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

Julianne Hough and Jessica Szohr

"I’m always such a fan of anything to do with children and following your dreams and also having resources to do that and having people support you in whatever you want to achieve," said Julianne Hough (in Carolina Herrera), who celebrated at City Year Los Angeles' Spring Break: Destination Education event in Culver City with Jessica Szohr.
Advertisement
38 of 41 Evan Agostini/InvisionAP

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey (in Vivienne Westwood Man) partied on a Sunday to premiere their film Mud at Museum of Modern Art, an event hosted by The Cinema Society, FIJI Water, and Levi's. The movie, which opens May 26, tells the story of two teenage boys who meet a fugitive and and help him evade the bounty hunters on his trail.
Advertisement
39 of 41 Walter McBride/INFphoto.com

Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies had a night on the Great White way with husband Keith Lieberthal, as they attended the opening night performance of Macbeth on Broadway, starring Alan Cumming.
Advertisement
40 of 41 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Channing Tatum, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Jamie Foxx

Channing Tatum, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Jamie Foxx attended a Cancun photo call for their film White House Down as part of the 5th Annual Summer of Sony festival, appropriately wearing all white for the occasion.
Advertisement
41 of 41 Toby Canham/Splash News

Darby Stachfield, Kerry Washington, and Katie Lowes

And that's a wrap! Darby Stachfield (in BCBGMAXAZRIA), Kerry Washington, Katie Lowes, and the rest of the cast of Scandal celebrated the end of filming season two at the Microsoft Experience in Venice, California.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!