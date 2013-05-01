Inside the Party: Marc Jacobs and Emmy Rossum Host Brian Bowen Smith's Book Launch

At the release party for his book Projects at Hollywood's legendary Chateau Marmont, photographer extraordinaire Brian Bowen Smith found himself on the opposite side of the camera, with stars (and subjects!) Miley Cyrus, Cindy Crawford, and Cat Deeley celebrating Smith's latest accomplishment. After guests previewed the photographer's most-iconic works on the old-school ViewMaster 3D toys stationed at each table, hosts Emmy Rossum and Marc Jacobs took to the stage to introduce the man of the hour. "I couldn't believe in my whole life that I'd be in this moment," Smith said in a speech. "It's overwhelming, and if I could hug everyone, I would!" The sentiment was shared by Rossum. "The Chateau Marmont is kind of quintessential old Hollywood, and his pictures, a lot of them are black and white and they're very classic," she told us. "I think it kind of all fits." We agree! Pick up the celebrity-filled Projects for $60 at artbook.com, and click the photo above to see more photos from the party.

— Andrea Simpson