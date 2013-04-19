Inside the Party: Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Hudson, and More Toast to Tiffany & Co. Inside a 31-Foot Tall Tiffany Blue Box

“It’s one of my more privileged nights,” Sarah Jessica Parker told InStyle.com as she entered the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Ball, which took place inside a 31-foot-high Tiffany Blue Box covering The Rink at Rockefeller Center to celebrate the jewelry company’s new custom collection inspired by the Jazz Age. And she wasn’t the only one feeling privileged—while she had $497,500 worth of Tiffany jewels accessorizing her vintage Vicky Tiel design, other guests also dressed in Tiffany’s finest, including Kate Hudson (in Reem Acra), Michelle Williams, Jessica Biel, Carey Mulligan (in Victoria Beckham), and Gwyneth Paltrow (in Ralph Lauren). The gorgeous gals were just a few of the 400 guests who, once inside the blue box, were treated to a ’20s-style supper club—which brought the newly-unveiled Great Gatsby-inspired windows to life—complete with big-band jazz performances and a serenade by Smash star Megan Hilty, who fittingly performed the night's anthem, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” And anywhere you turned—Tiffany blue could be found. “I love the color, it’s one of my favorites,” Paltrow said of the celebrated hue of the evening. “It’s so optimistic and it’s perfect. I think it’s so beautiful.” Click the photo for more.
