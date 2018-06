Celebrity Parties: April 1 to April 7, 2013

15 of 27 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Vincent Cassel, Rosario Dawson, and Danny Boyle

The stars of Danny Boyle’s latest film Trance posed with the director at the movie’s New York premiere, hosted by The Cinema Society and Montblanc. For the film, Dawson plays a hypnotherapist assigned to a dangerous case involving a gangster and fine art theft. To get into character, she created a voice and recorded herself to practice. "I remember putting a tape in and my friend listening to it as we were driving out to Sunday dinner, and she started wobbling on the highway,” Dawson (in Bottega Veneta) said at the premiere. “And I was like, either I’m boring you or this is working!”