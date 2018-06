Zoe Saldana's Maternity Style

2 of 21 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

October 12, 2014

The mama-to-be was positively glowing on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Book of Life, dressing her bump in a sweet ikat-print blush pink Altuzarra creation that perfectly skimmed over her growing tummy. Delicate Irene Neuwirth jewelry, cut-out Jimmy Choos (in the same soft color palette), a berry lip, and effortless waves rounded out her look.