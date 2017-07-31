Tiffani Thiessen's Daughter Is Growing Up To Be Just Like Her Mama

How was your weekend? Ours was pretty great, because we spent Sunday catching up with Tiffani Thiessen at Jessica Biel's whimsical West Hollywood eatery, Au Fudge. The actress was there hosting an event with the children's toy brand Num Noms, and her mini-me daughter Harper was there with her, playing with the toys. "It's one of her favorite things right now," says Thiessen. "They’re small, they’re cute, and they smell good, so what little seven-year-old wouldn’t love that?"

Another thing that Thiessen's daughter loves? Being in the kitchen just like her mama. Thiessen hosts her own show on the Cooking Channel, Dinner at Tiffani's, and Harper's been sitting on the counter observing her mom in action since she was very young. "She’s really getting into cooking, and now that she’s old enough, she’s learning how to use a knife and things like that so she’s getting more interested in food because she’s getting to make it," shares Thiessen on her daughter's growing interest in food. "She actually just finished a week of cooking camp and had a really good time. She did all Mediterranean food. She made tzatziki, she stuffed grape leaves, made chicken and desserts, and all of that. It was really cute."

As for her two-year-old son, "he’s right there scrambling eggs," she says. Well, more like mixing them as well as he can and passing them to his big sister to transform from raw to edible.

Sounds to us like we may see a cooking show spin off in this family's future.

With reporting by Tessa Trudeau.