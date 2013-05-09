Mother's Day Special: Tastemakers Share the Best Style Advice from Their Moms

3 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Nate Berkus, Interior Designer

"As any kid can relate, I spent most of my formative years trying to ignore whatever my mother told me—most of which was shouted as I stomped up the stairs to my bedroom. Years later, I realized more had seeped in than I knew. There's something about my mother that permeates the world around her. She's fearless in that she's always been exactly the woman she wanted to be. That bravery didn't come in the form of advice, but as an example that I try to follow to this day."