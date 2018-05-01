Stylists Weigh In: How Cardi B Should Do Maternity Style

Telemundo/Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
May 01, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

Not like she needs any advice whatsoever regarding what to wear, but people have FEELINGS about Cardi B and how she's going to dress that baby bump of hers. Will she remain true to her out-there personal style throughout the next nine months? Or will we see a change?

She debuted her pregnancy with an ultra-glamorous custom Christian Siriano gown, wore a blanket with her face on it, and is still performing in leather and latex. And we're only a few months in. What will she do next? Who knows? Whatever it is, we have no doubt it will be fabulous.

Here, we asked celebrity stylists to weigh in on their hopes and dreams for Cardi B's maternity style.

VIDEO: Cardi B Is Taking Her Time Planning ‘A Very Extravagant Wedding'

1 of 6 NBC/Getty Images

Be Brave

"Cardi B's flare for the unconventional has continued into her pregnancy, and I am thrilled," says celebrity stylist Andrew Gelwicks. "Her pregnancy reveal in the custom Christian Siriano was the pinnacle of glamour, and yet she still rocks her sexy and out-there performance looks on the stage. I hope she continues wearing looks that don’t try to hide or minimize her pregnancy. Her Destiny’s Child-inspired Coachella performance look stayed true to her larger-than-life persona and didn’t hide her bump. It was great to see her having so much fun performing. My fingers are crossed that she delivers more standout, ultra-chic looks on future red carpets."

Advertisement
2 of 6 NBC/Getty Images

B Unexpected 

“I think the reason why Cardi B is killing it in fashion right now is that she’s doing the opposite of what everyone has expected her to do,” Morgan Pinney tells InStyle.com. Pinney has worked with artists like Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae, and SZA. “She’s been dressing conservatively and classy, staying chic and fashion forward, all while covering her bump. I loved the Off-White look she wore to host Jimmy Fallon, and the custom Siriano gown to reveal her pregnancy on SNL made her look like a goddess.”

3 of 6 MTV/TRL/Getty Images

Embrace Newness

Bruno Lima, who’s responsible for dressing the likes of Shay Mitchell and Martha Higareda advises: “Cardi B should, more than ever, embrace her passion for fun fashion. Color, patterns, prints, you name it. She should not be afraid to stay true to her style and continue to take bold risks because she is already setting new maternity fashion trends. I would love to see her wear some young, American designers such as Baja East and Misbhv as well as some new European designers like The Vampire’s Wife.”

Advertisement
4 of 6 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Go With the Flow

“I love the fact that, against all expectations, she is not only wearing curve-hugging clothes and is instead going for more loose and flowy looks,” says Phillipe Uter, stylist to models Natasha Poly and Karolina Kurkova.” She looks happy and fresh and mature. For example, I loved her disco, loose ruffle dress for her album release party.”

Advertisement
5 of 6 Zachary Mazur/Getty Images

Trust The Experts

"Kollin Carter has so greatly contributed to the visual tour de force that is Cardi B, that he can almost do no wrong in my book," says stylist Samantha Burkhart. "Pregnancy fashion is definitely a challenge (let's take a moment to remember Kim Kardashian and her oversized jacket collection), but what's so exciting about Cardi's pregnancy is that after several months of intense speculation and strategically placed feather tutus, she's not hiding it, and she's not going to hide her body, which means we are going to get served some major pregnancy fashion looks."

"The new challenge now with her pregnancy fashion is not letting the bump upstage everything," Burkhart continues. "But as her Coachella performance proved, she's not going on maternity rest anytime soon. As long as she feels good, she's going to look great. And so far, it's been exciting to see this progression. I hope Kollin keeps mixing it up with the designers, and its genuinely refreshing to see a woman living her absolute best self and not just giving up on putting together a great look because she's also making a tiny human."

Advertisement
6 of 6 Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Go For Denim

"I love how she is embracing her pregnancy and not putting any limits stylistically on her wardrobe," stylist Jasmine Caccamo tells InStyle.com. "I hope she continues to embrace her self-confidence and show off her baby bump, wearing cutoff denim and high waisted pants. She is making new waves, proving pregnancy style doesn’t have to be ordinary."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!