Stylists Weigh In: How Cardi B Should Do Maternity Style

Not like she needs any advice whatsoever regarding what to wear, but people have FEELINGS about Cardi B and how she's going to dress that baby bump of hers. Will she remain true to her out-there personal style throughout the next nine months? Or will we see a change?

She debuted her pregnancy with an ultra-glamorous custom Christian Siriano gown, wore a blanket with her face on it, and is still performing in leather and latex. And we're only a few months in. What will she do next? Who knows? Whatever it is, we have no doubt it will be fabulous.

Here, we asked celebrity stylists to weigh in on their hopes and dreams for Cardi B's maternity style.

