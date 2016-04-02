Stars Share Mom's Best Style Advice

Apr 02, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Stars Give Mom's Advice
Naomi Watts
"I remember my mother telling me never to color my hair because once you start, you won't stop. But I didn't exactly adhere to that."
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Emily Deschanel
"The advice Mom gave us was to put on lipstick and that would solve the problems of the world."
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Valentino Garavani
"My mother, she would look at my things and say, 'Try to make beautiful things because people, they expect nice things from you.'"
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Keira Knightley
"The best advice she ever gave me was 'Don't mix your drinks.' Yeah."
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones
"Mother said, 'Dress well-you never know if you are going to meet the President.'"
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Jada Pinkett-Smith
"She let me be me. When I had pink hair and wore tons of earrings, my mother never said I couldn't go out looking like that."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Hilary Swank
"Always be yourself. Always be yourself in every way."
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Sophia Bush
"Wear what flatters you, whether it's trendy or not."
Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images
Amy Smart
"My mom would always say to look presentable, and always get your hair and makeup done."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
