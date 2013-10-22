Hollywood Goes Pumpkin Picking With Their Kids! See The Photos

It's the time of year again! Hollywood parents are hitting the pumpkin patches with their little ones this fall. Partaking in activities including face painting and pumpkin picking, the stars have been making the annual visit to famous patches like Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch and more. Click through the gallery to see your favorite celebrities from Jessica Alba, Gwen Stefani and even Robin Thicke making these seasonal activities into a family affair.

1 of 12 Patron/Broadimage

Milla Jovovich, Paul Anderson and Ever

Jovovich and Anderson stepped out to Mr. Bones to do some pumpkin picking for the fall season, and while their daughter Ever was running around in the patches, the proud Mom snuck in some photos.
2 of 12 All Access Photo/Splash News

The Wahlbergs

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham brought their children out for a day of pumpkin picking at Mr. Bones and it looks like they left with more than just pumpkins!
3 of 12 PacificCoastNews.com

Robin Thicke, Paula Patton and Julian

The family of three spent some quality time pumpkin picking and riding slides at Mr. Bones.
4 of 12 RAMEY PHOTO

Ali Larter and Theodore

Larter and her young son Theodore made the most out of their trip to Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch and picked a cart-full of pumpkins.
5 of 12 PacificCoastNews.com

Tia Mowry and Cree

The actress helped her two-year-old son, Cree (who dressed up as Superman) pick a few small pumpkins at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch.
6 of 12 JD/Reefshots/Splash News

Alessandra Ambrosio, Jamie Mazur, Anja and Noah

The model made pumpkin picking a family affair at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch where Ambrosio, Mazur and their two kids sat on some pumpkins for a sweet photo.
7 of 12 Mr Photoman/Splash News

Molly Sims, Scott Stuber and Brooks

The family of three got into the festive spirit and went pumpkin picking at the Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in West Hollywood.
8 of 12 Steve Matthews/NPG

Jessica Alba and Haven Warren

Alba and her two-year-old Haven shared an adorable mother-daughter moment at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, while Haven's older sister, Honor, got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up and getting her face painted.
9 of 12 AKM-GSI

Gwen Stefani and Kingston Rossdale

The mom-to-be took her son, seven-year-old Kingston, for a weekend getaway to a pumpkin patch at Lake Arrowhead, California along with husband Gavin Rossdale and five-year-old son Zuma.
10 of 12 Michael Wright/WENN.com

Pete Wentz and Bronx

Wentz and his four-year-old son, Bronx picked out a few interesting looking pumpkins at the famous Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Hollywood. Wentz especially got into the Halloween spirit with his bones-inspired sweatshirt.
11 of 12 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Olivier Martinez and Nahla

The new father made a day out of pumpkin picking at the famed Mr. Bones with Nahla, while mom, Halle Berry, stayed home resting after giving birth to the couple's first child together, Maceo-Robert Martinez. The new sister was treated to an orange-flavored drink and even got her face painted while picking pumpkins with Martinez.
12 of 12 All Access Photo/Splash News

Kristin Cavallari and Camden Jack Cutler

The actress-turned-shoe designer took her 13-month-old son out to pick pumpkins at a West Hollywood pumpkin patch. The winner? A baby-sized pumpkin!

