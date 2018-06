Star Bodies After Baby

3 of 12 FlyNet Pictures; Eric Brogmus/INF Goff

Rebecca Romijn

During her days on the catwalk, Rebecca Romijn got a wake up call from fellow model Elle MacPherson. "Elle told me, 'You have a nice body. You should really take better care of it,'" Romijn recalls. "That was the best advice I ever got. Until then, it never occurred to me to work out." Five weeks after welcoming twin girls Dolly and Charlie, the Ugly Betty star was almost back to her her pre-baby figure thanks to a fitness regimen that included Pilates, hikes and long walks around her California ranch.