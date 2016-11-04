How to Shop North West's Best Fashionista Looks for Yourself

Admit it: You took one look at North West's toddler style and thought, "Wow this 3-year-old dresses way better than I do." Never fear, Kim Kardashian West's official website just gave us four more looks to help us upgrade our closet to Nori status. "I'm trying to cop Nori's style and you should too," Kardashian West wrote on her website.

"North legit has better style than any adult I know, LOL," she added. "She's the coolest and she actually really loves to get dressed up. It's so cute!"

Kardashian West loves sharing photos of North trying on her clothes, specifically that amazing Instagram of little Nori in her mom's metallic Balenciaga over-the-knee boots.

Back in August, the mom-of-two took to Twitter to discuss North's fashionista status: "She designed her own dress today in her dad’s office & is picking out fabrics tomorrow! She loves fashion!!!" She also previously revealed on her app and website that, "North has a really strong sense of personal style already, lol. Sometimes she just refuses to take off her fairy princess costume, even when we are about to walk out the door. But I actually love that she wants to pick out her own outfits, and I support her choices!"

Scroll down below to shop some of North's most iconic pieces of clothing—in adult sizes, of course.