Salma Hayek's Maternity Style

June 1

Always busy, the pregnant Hayek picked up an honor for Ugly Betty at the ALMA awards. Could Betty's characteristic moxie be inspired by the show's producer? During her early days in Hollywood, Hayek was told that she couldn't play a fashion editor because of her Mexican accent. "I amp#91;toldamp#93; them, if I didn't want to be an actress and wanted to be an editor, I'd be the editor of Vogue by now," she has said of the slight.