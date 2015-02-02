Salma Hayek's Maternity Style

Salma Hayek dressed for two in custom frocks that would make any fashionista green with envy. It doesn't hurt that Valentina's father is in the business: Franamp#231;ois-Henri Pinault is the CEO of luxury goods firm PPR which owns Balenciaga and Gucci, among other famous labels. Will Hayek adopt the same high-fashion approach as a busy mother? We can't wait to find out.
Hayek donned a casual outfit in shades of gray for a visit to the CAA talent agency in Los Angeles.
May 7
The beautiful star wore custom Balenciaga to the Costume Institute Gala in New York. Hayek was clearly up to the challenge of maternity fashion. "Even when I was a punk, I had a sense of style," she has said. "I didn't just throw things together. They had to be the right disgusting combination."
May 10
Hayek lunched and shopped in Paris with her then-fiance, François-Henri Pinault. "What I most want from a man is honesty and partnership," the actress has said. You can add "good shopper" to the list as well!
May 11
The curvy star took a Parisian stroll in a red and white Gucci dress and an YSL bag. Also on hand was an assistant carrying a bag from the Maison du Chocolat. Hayek's never been a fan of dieting. "If I go swimming, it's not 22 laps because it burns 300 calories because I ate a banana," she has joked. "One of the reasons I became an actress is so I wouldn't have to deal with mathematics."
June 1
Always busy, the pregnant Hayek picked up an honor for Ugly Betty at the ALMA awards. Could Betty's characteristic moxie be inspired by the show's producer? During her early days in Hollywood, Hayek was told that she couldn't play a fashion editor because of her Mexican accent. "I amp#91;toldamp#93; them, if I didn't want to be an actress and wanted to be an editor, I'd be the editor of Vogue by now," she has said of the slight.
June 8
Hayek joined Valentina's grandfather, François Pinault-a legendary art collector-in celebrating the Venice Art Biennale. The beauty wore a custom Gucci gown in deep green silk.
