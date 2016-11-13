Rob Kardashian Is Living the "Dream" as He Cuddles His Daughter    

Rob Kardashian is already an amazing father. The 29-year-old relaity TV star welcomed a daughter, Dream Kardashian, with fiancée Blac Chyna earlier in the week, and yesterday, Kris Jenner posed the sweetest picture of Kardashian holding his little girl.

Kardashian's mother took to Instagram to show off her son and new granddaughter, and she was simply bursting with pride. In the picture, which was presumably taken after Dream's birth, Rob is sitting in a hospital chair with his baby, wearing a black sweater and sweatpants with a black cap as he smiles hugely at the camera. Under the image, Jenner wrote well wishes for her son and his new family: "This face says it all and melts my heart... @robkardashian ... that smile ain't nothin but a DREAM congratulations Rob and Chyna!!"

Even though their daughter is only a few days old, both Kardashian and Chyna are completely smitten with the little lady. Both parents have shared adorable images of Dream on their social media accounts, and the days-old baby even has her own Instagram account.

There are surely more to come, but check out some of the sweetest pics so far!

It was all a DREAM❕❕ haha I love her 😍😍😍 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Nov 11, 2016 at 9:33am PST

Lol A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Nov 12, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

Mood Forever 😛@dream A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 11, 2016 at 3:10pm PST

