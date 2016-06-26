See Reese Witherspoon Kick Off Summer Vacation with Her Kids

Reese Witherspoon and her two eldest kids, Ava, 16, and Deacon, 12, are kicking off their summer vacation. While it's still unknown just where they're headed, it's suggested there are palm trees in their near future. As the trio set off on their trip, the mom-of-three shared a sneak peek with two selfies on Snapchat.

In the first snap, accompanied by the caption, "Vacation crew!!!," Ava and Deacon, look-alikes of their father Ryan Phillippe and Oscar-winning mother, lean in for an adorable close-up. The three of them stare back with serene smiles, looking completely ready for whatever their getaway has in store. Ava's cool pink dyed locks are hidden beneath her denim baseball cap and always-dapper Deacon's blonde hair is slickly combed to the side.

reesewitherspoon / snapchat

In another snap, Witherspoon smiles face-to-face with her eldest son, who just graduated from grade school, and teases with a palm tree emoji and the caption, "Off we go."

reesewitherspoon / snapchat

The busy mom enjoys vacationing with her kids whenever she gets the chance. Last summer, she and Ava toured Italy, hitting up all the famous sites, dining on pizza, and even meeting with fashion designer Valentino Garavani. Tennessee James, 3, Witherspoon's youngest son with husband Jim Toth, has made it into a few mother-son vacation pics, one she posted on Instagram last summer with the accompanying hashtag, "#vacationmode," and more recently in a swimming pool on a giant inflatable flamingo.

Um...yup....pretty sure #Humpday does not translate here.... 😉 #VacationAdventures #PostcardFromAfar @DraperJamesGirl (Have you guessed where I am yet?) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 17, 2015 at 8:57am PDT

What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend ❤️🇮🇹 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 19, 2015 at 12:43am PDT

Sweet lil walks with this sweet lil guy ❤️ #Vacationmood @draperjamesgirl. A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 20, 2015 at 8:46am PDT